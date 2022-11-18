Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe’s Bake Shop 161 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

161 East Main Street

Tuckerton, NJ 08087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Jelly Donut
Cold Brew

Coffee/Tea

Tea

$1.75+

assorted blended teas

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

fresh brewed coffee

Hot Drinks

Latte

$3.50+

espresso, micro foam

Cappuccino

$3.50+

espresso, macro foam

Americano

$2.75+

espresso, water

House Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

chocolate, marshmallows

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Chai tea, milk, honey

Espresso

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

drip coffee on ice

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00+

strawberry, acai, lemonade

House Iced Tea

$3.25+

cold iced tea, sweetened

Strawberry Slushy

$4.00+Out of stock

Frozen Hot chocolate

$4.50+Out of stock

hot cocoa blended with ice topped with whipped cream chocolate dust

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$3.50+

espresso, macro foam

Iced Americano

$2.75+

espresso, water

Cinnamon Apple Iced Tea

$4.00+

Packaged Drinks

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Peligrino

$3.50

Nitro Cans

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Retail Coffee

$12.00

Breakfast items

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

Biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

French Toast Bake

$5.00

Bread pudding style French toast with brown sugar syrup

French Cream Donut

$3.50

Jelly Donut

$3.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$2.25

kaiser rolls

$1.00

chocolate chip Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

chocolate chip

Apple Crumble Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00

corn muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

brown sugar, cinnamon

Apple Cranberry Crumble Bar

$5.00

Crumb Cake slice

$5.00Out of stock

cinnamon strudel, brown sugar, vanilla

cranberry orange muffin

$4.00

cranberry, orange zest, raw sugar

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.25

v/gf Apple Cider Bundts

$4.25

apple cider donut style bundt cake

v/gf pumpkin Bread

$4.25Out of stock

vegan, gluten free pumpkin style loaf cake

Crumble Donut

$2.25Out of stock

Banana bread

$3.25Out of stock

Traditional banana bread loaf

Apple Pie Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Pies

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$28.00

Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

Apple Pie

$28.00

Banana Cream Pie

$28.00

Blue T-Shirts

Small T Shirt

$30.00

Med T Shirt

$30.00

Large T-shirt

$30.00

X-Large T-shirt

$30.00

XX-large Shirt

$35.00

White T-shirt

Small T-shirt

$30.00

Medium T-shirt

$30.00

Large T-Shirt

$30.00

X-Large T-shirt

$30.00

XX-large Shirt

$35.00

Tumblers

White Tumbler

$25.00

Mugs

Campfire Mugs

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

161 East Main Street, Tuckerton, NJ 08087

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
orange star4.8 • 287
120 West Main Street Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View restaurantnext
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta - Beach Haven
orange star5.0 • 3
1106 N Bay Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
orange star4.6 • 410
325 9th St Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Black Whale Bar & Fish House
orange starNo Reviews
100 North Pennsylvania Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Bird & Betty's
orange starNo Reviews
529 Dock Road Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Sad Boyz
orange starNo Reviews
5670 US Route 9 New Gretna, NJ 08087
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tuckerton

The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
orange star4.8 • 287
120 West Main Street Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tuckerton
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston