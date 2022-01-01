Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Joe's Bar on Weed Street 940 W Weed St

review star

No reviews yet

940 W Weed St

Chicago, IL 60642

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Bites

$11.00

Breaded chicken bites. Choice of any wing sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Memphis Spicy, Carolina Gold or Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and scallions. Served with homemade tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

Buffalo chicken wrapped in a wonton and topped with scallions. Served with ranch dressing

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Everyone's favorite soup! Made in house.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Four jumbo tenders grilled or hand-breaded. Choice of any wing sauce or rub. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of side.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Corn tortilla chips made fresh in house served with homemade salsa. Add fresh guacamole for $2.00!

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut in house

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin cheese curds, beer battered and deep fried. Served with Green Tobasco ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Hand-breaded dill pickle chips. Served with Joe's sauce or ranch dressing

Jalepeño Poppers

$10.00

# Cream Cheese Jalepeno Poppers served with a side of ranch dressing

Jumbo Pretzel

$16.00

Guaranteed to be one of the biggest pretzels you've ever seen! Served with cheese sauce and spicy mustard

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi Pasta topped with a three cheese blend and seasoned breadcrumbs. Add any of the following toppings Chicken (+2.00), Buffalo or BBQ Chicken (+2.00), Bacon (+$1.50), Jalapenos (+$0.50), Avocado (+$2.00)

Nachos

$13.00

Hand-cut chips, cheese sauce, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and fresh jalapeños. Your choice of beef or chicken.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Your choice of cheese, chicken (+$2), ground beef (+2) or veggie (+$1, red peppers, green peppers and onion) in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and salsa. Add sour cream (+$1) or guacamole (+2)!

Smoked Wings (10 Pieces)

$19.00

Smoked in house. Your choice of sauce (Memphis Spicy, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan) or dry rub (Nashville Hot or Texas Gold) Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Smoked Wings (15 Pieces)

$24.00

Smoked Wings (25 Pieces)

$42.00

Smoked in house. Your choice of sauce (Memphis Spicy, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan) or dry rub (Nashville Hot or Texas Gold) Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Smoked Wings (6 Pieces)

$14.00

Smoked in house. Your choice of sauce (Memphis Spicy, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan) or dry rub (Nashville Hot or Texas Gold) Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and tomatoes served with a side of ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan and croutons. Add Chicken +$2.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, macaroni, avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, green onions and garbanzo beans. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese. Add Chicken +$2.00.

House Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese.

Side Salad

$3.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese.

Taco Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with avoacao, black beans, chihuahua cheese, corn, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Add guacamole (+$2.00), chicken or ground beef (+$2.00). Served with ranch dressing

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add Chicken +$2.00

Chopped Wrap

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, macaroni, avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, green onions and garbanzo beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese. Add Chicken +$2.00.

Taco Wrap

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with avoacao, black beans, chihuahua cheese, corn, tomatoes and tortilla chips wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add chicken or ground beef (+$2.00). Served with ranch dressing and your choice of side.

Sandwiches

Chicago Style Char Dog

$8.00

Vienna beef on a bun with mustard, tomato slices, pickle spear, sport peppers, onions, relish and celery salt.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Breaded Chicken topped with vodka sauce and parmesan on a hoagie roll. Add mozarella (+$1.00) and giardiniera (+$0.75). Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Joe's sauce or a sauce of your choice.

Joe's Burger

$14.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Joe's sauce.

Joe's Veggie Burger

$13.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Joe's sauce.

Italian Beef

$13.00

Pizza

BYO Pizza (10 inch)

$14.50

Your choice of the following toppings ($1.75 each): Bacon, Breaded Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Giardiniera, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Jalepenos, Pineapple

BBQ Chicken Pizza (10 inch)

$17.50

Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple slices and red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (10 inch)

$17.50

Crispy chicken, mild buffalo sauce, celery and bleu cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Margherita Pizza (10 inch)

$17.50

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.

BYO Pizza (14 inch Deep Dish)

$24.50

Your choice of the following toppings ($3.00 each): Bacon, Breaded Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Giardiniera, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Jalepenos, Pineapple

BYO Pizza (18 inch)

$21.00

Your choice of the following toppings ($3.00 each): Bacon, Breaded Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Giardiniera, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Jalepenos, Pineapple

BBQ Chicken Pizza (18 inch)

$28.00

Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple slices and red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (18 inch)

$28.00

Crispy chicken, mild buffalo sauce, celery and bleu cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Margherita Pizza (18 inch)

$28.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.

Pizza Slice

$5.00

Italian Beef Pizza (10 inch)

$13.50

Italian Beef Pizza (18 inch)

$26.00

Extras

Extra Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Caesar

$0.75

Side of Carolina Gold

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Joe's Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Memphis Spicy

$0.75

Side of Merkts Cheddar

$2.00

Side of Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Nashville Hot Rub

$0.75

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Tabasco Ranch

$0.75

Side of Texas Gold Rub

$0.75

Delivery & Takeout

Silverware

Napkins

Wet-Wipes

Ketchup (2 oz cup)

Mustard Packet

Mayo Packet

Salt Packet

Pepper Packet

Parmesan Packet

Red Pepper Packet

T-Shirts

T-Shirt - S (Black, Unisex)

$25.00

T-Shirt - M (Black, Unisex)

$25.00

T-Shirt - L (Black, Unisex)

$25.00

T-Shirt - XL (Black, Unisex)

$25.00

T-Shirt - 2XL (Black, Unisex)

$25.00

T-Shirt - S (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)

$25.00

T-Shirt - M (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)

$25.00Out of stock

T-Shirt - L (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)

$25.00Out of stock

T-Shirt - XL (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)

$25.00Out of stock

V-Necks

Women's V-Neck - S (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - M (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - L (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - XL (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - S (Blue & Purple Design)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - M (Blue & Purple Design)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - L (Blue & Purple Design)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - XL (Blue & Purple Design)

$25.00

Women's V-Neck - XXL (Blue & Purple Design)

$25.00

Tank Tops

Women's Tank Top - S (Black)

$25.00

Women's Tank Top - M (Black)

$25.00

Women's Tank Top - L (Black)

$25.00

Women's Tank Top - S (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's Tank Top - M (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's Tank Top - L (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Women's Tank Top - XL (Tri-Blend Gray)

$25.00

Country Girl Tank S

$10.00

Country Girl Tank M

$10.00

Country Girl Tank L

$10.00

Country Girl Tank XL

$10.00

Country Girl Tank XXL

$10.00

Country Girl Tank XXXL

$10.00

I Love Joe's Tank S (White)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank M (Black)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank M (White)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank L (Black)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank L (White)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank XL (Black)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank XL (White)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank XXL (Black)

$8.00

I Love Joe's Tank XXL (White)

$8.00

Baseball Tees

Red Baseball Tee S

$20.00

Red Baseball Tee M

$20.00

Red Baseball Tee L

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Baseball Tee M (Women's)

$20.00

Blue Baseball Tee L (Women's)

$20.00

Blue Baseball Tee XL (Women's)

$20.00

Blue Baseball Tee XXL (Women's)

$20.00

Staff Shirts Only (No Discounts)

Women's Hoodie XS (Old Navy Active)

$35.00

Women's Hoodie S (Old Navy Active)

$35.00

Women's Hoodie M (Old Navy Active)

$35.00

Women's Hoodie L (Old Navy Active)

$35.00

Women's Hoodie XL (Old Navy Active)

$35.00

Women's Hoodie XXL (Old Navy Active)

$35.00

Women's Zip UP (Black, Staff)

$35.00

Women's Blue Tank S

$8.00

Women's Blue Tank L

$8.00

Women's Tank Top - S (Gray Anniversary) STAFF ONLY

$10.00

Women's Tank Top - M (Gray Anniversary) STAFF ONLY

$10.00

Women's Tank Top - L (Gray Anniversary) STAFF ONLY

$10.00

Women's Tank Top - XL (Maroon Anniversary) STAFF ONLY

$10.00

Women's V-Neck - S (Archie Miller)

$5.00

Women's V-Neck - M (Archie Miller)

$5.00

Women's V-Neck - L (Archie Miller)

$5.00

Women's V-Neck - XL (Archie Miller)

$5.00

Women's V-Neck (Black)

$5.00

Women's V-Neck (Red)

$5.00

Women's V-Neck (Purple)

$5.00

Women's Gray Basketball Tee XS

$5.00

Women's Gray Basketball Tee M

$5.00

Anniversary T-Shirt M (Black) STAFF ONLY

$10.00

Gray Thin Stap Tank L

$5.00

Gray Thin Stap Tank XL

$5.00

Onesies

Onesie (6 months)

$10.00

Onesie (12 months)

$10.00

Onesie (18 months)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Country Music, 5x ACM Nightclub of the Year, Best Sports Bar, Great Food, Fun Private Parties and Beautiful Rooftop Patio! www.joesbar.com

Location

940 W Weed St, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Joe's Bar on Weed Street image
Joe's Bar on Weed Street image
Joe's Bar on Weed Street image

