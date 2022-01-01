- Home
Joe's Bar on Weed Street 940 W Weed St
940 W Weed St
Chicago, IL 60642
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Bites
Breaded chicken bites. Choice of any wing sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Memphis Spicy, Carolina Gold or Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and scallions. Served with homemade tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Buffalo chicken wrapped in a wonton and topped with scallions. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Noodle Soup
Everyone's favorite soup! Made in house.
Chicken Tenders
Four jumbo tenders grilled or hand-breaded. Choice of any wing sauce or rub. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of side.
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortilla chips made fresh in house served with homemade salsa. Add fresh guacamole for $2.00!
French Fries
Fresh cut in house
Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds, beer battered and deep fried. Served with Green Tobasco ranch
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand-breaded dill pickle chips. Served with Joe's sauce or ranch dressing
Jalepeño Poppers
# Cream Cheese Jalepeno Poppers served with a side of ranch dressing
Jumbo Pretzel
Guaranteed to be one of the biggest pretzels you've ever seen! Served with cheese sauce and spicy mustard
Loaded Fries
Loaded Tater Tots
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta topped with a three cheese blend and seasoned breadcrumbs. Add any of the following toppings Chicken (+2.00), Buffalo or BBQ Chicken (+2.00), Bacon (+$1.50), Jalapenos (+$0.50), Avocado (+$2.00)
Nachos
Hand-cut chips, cheese sauce, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and fresh jalapeños. Your choice of beef or chicken.
Quesadilla
Your choice of cheese, chicken (+$2), ground beef (+2) or veggie (+$1, red peppers, green peppers and onion) in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and salsa. Add sour cream (+$1) or guacamole (+2)!
Smoked Wings (10 Pieces)
Smoked in house. Your choice of sauce (Memphis Spicy, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan) or dry rub (Nashville Hot or Texas Gold) Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Smoked Wings (15 Pieces)
Smoked Wings (25 Pieces)
Smoked in house. Your choice of sauce (Memphis Spicy, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan) or dry rub (Nashville Hot or Texas Gold) Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Smoked Wings (6 Pieces)
Smoked in house. Your choice of sauce (Memphis Spicy, Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan) or dry rub (Nashville Hot or Texas Gold) Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Tater Tots
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and tomatoes served with a side of ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan and croutons. Add Chicken +$2.00
Chopped Salad
Iceberg lettuce, macaroni, avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, green onions and garbanzo beans. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese. Add Chicken +$2.00.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese.
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese.
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with avoacao, black beans, chihuahua cheese, corn, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Add guacamole (+$2.00), chicken or ground beef (+$2.00). Served with ranch dressing
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Caesar Wrap
Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add Chicken +$2.00
Chopped Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, macaroni, avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, green onions and garbanzo beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of dressing: balsamic, Italian, ranch or bleu cheese. Add Chicken +$2.00.
Taco Wrap
Iceberg lettuce topped with avoacao, black beans, chihuahua cheese, corn, tomatoes and tortilla chips wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add chicken or ground beef (+$2.00). Served with ranch dressing and your choice of side.
Sandwiches
Chicago Style Char Dog
Vienna beef on a bun with mustard, tomato slices, pickle spear, sport peppers, onions, relish and celery salt.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken topped with vodka sauce and parmesan on a hoagie roll. Add mozarella (+$1.00) and giardiniera (+$0.75). Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Joe's sauce or a sauce of your choice.
Joe's Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Joe's sauce.
Joe's Veggie Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Joe's sauce.
Italian Beef
Pizza
BYO Pizza (10 inch)
Your choice of the following toppings ($1.75 each): Bacon, Breaded Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Giardiniera, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Jalepenos, Pineapple
BBQ Chicken Pizza (10 inch)
Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple slices and red onions.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (10 inch)
Crispy chicken, mild buffalo sauce, celery and bleu cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Margherita Pizza (10 inch)
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
BYO Pizza (14 inch Deep Dish)
Your choice of the following toppings ($3.00 each): Bacon, Breaded Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Giardiniera, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Jalepenos, Pineapple
BYO Pizza (18 inch)
Your choice of the following toppings ($3.00 each): Bacon, Breaded Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Giardiniera, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Jalepenos, Pineapple
BBQ Chicken Pizza (18 inch)
Crispy chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple slices and red onions.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (18 inch)
Crispy chicken, mild buffalo sauce, celery and bleu cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Margherita Pizza (18 inch)
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
Pizza Slice
Italian Beef Pizza (10 inch)
Italian Beef Pizza (18 inch)
Extras
Extra Carrots & Celery
Extra Chips
Side of Balsamic
Side of BBQ
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Buffalo
Side of Caesar
Side of Carolina Gold
Side of Garlic Parmesan
Side of Guacamole
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Joe's Sauce
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mayo
Side of Memphis Spicy
Side of Merkts Cheddar
Side of Mild Buffalo
Side of Nashville Hot Rub
Side Of Pizza Sauce
Side of Queso
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Tabasco Ranch
Side of Texas Gold Rub
Delivery & Takeout
T-Shirts
T-Shirt - S (Black, Unisex)
T-Shirt - M (Black, Unisex)
T-Shirt - L (Black, Unisex)
T-Shirt - XL (Black, Unisex)
T-Shirt - 2XL (Black, Unisex)
T-Shirt - S (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)
T-Shirt - M (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)
T-Shirt - L (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)
T-Shirt - XL (Tri-Blend Gray, Unisex)
V-Necks
Women's V-Neck - S (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's V-Neck - M (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's V-Neck - L (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's V-Neck - XL (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's V-Neck - S (Blue & Purple Design)
Women's V-Neck - M (Blue & Purple Design)
Women's V-Neck - L (Blue & Purple Design)
Women's V-Neck - XL (Blue & Purple Design)
Women's V-Neck - XXL (Blue & Purple Design)
Tank Tops
Women's Tank Top - S (Black)
Women's Tank Top - M (Black)
Women's Tank Top - L (Black)
Women's Tank Top - S (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's Tank Top - M (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's Tank Top - L (Tri-Blend Gray)
Women's Tank Top - XL (Tri-Blend Gray)
Country Girl Tank S
Country Girl Tank M
Country Girl Tank L
Country Girl Tank XL
Country Girl Tank XXL
Country Girl Tank XXXL
I Love Joe's Tank S (White)
I Love Joe's Tank M (Black)
I Love Joe's Tank M (White)
I Love Joe's Tank L (Black)
I Love Joe's Tank L (White)
I Love Joe's Tank XL (Black)
I Love Joe's Tank XL (White)
I Love Joe's Tank XXL (Black)
I Love Joe's Tank XXL (White)
Baseball Tees
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Country Music, 5x ACM Nightclub of the Year, Best Sports Bar, Great Food, Fun Private Parties and Beautiful Rooftop Patio! www.joesbar.com
940 W Weed St, Chicago, IL 60642