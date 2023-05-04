Joe's Butcher Shop and Fish Market

Gourmet Box Lunch

$14.99

Minimum of 10 Boxes, 24 hour notice. Order by the Box! Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Delivered to your office/location, includes box with a Gourmet Sandwich (choice), Side (choice) and Dessert (choice), Drinks are optional and cost extra. $14.99+tax/person. Servware and napkin are in the box. Please place the name of the individual receiving the box in the special instructions and we will place the name on the box, default is sandwich name on the box.