Joe's Butcher Shop and Fish Market

111 West Main Street

Suite 110

Carmel, IN 46032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

House BLT

House BLT

$10.99

House cured candied bacon, sweet butter lettuce, heirloom local tomatoes, sliced avocado, garlic aioli, on toasted Sourdough

El Cubanito

El Cubanito

$10.99

10-hour house braised mojo pork, cotto ham, creamy swiss, house dill pickles, garlic mustard butter, served pressed on French Batard

Evan's IPA Braised Beef

Evan's IPA Braised Beef

$12.99

Evan’s favorite* 12 hour IPA braised beef, havarti fondue, sweet caramelized onion, spicy arugula, red wine gastrique, warm Stirato Roll *$1 is contributed to the Merciful H.E.L.P. Center

Sandwiches

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$12.99

Brined roasted turkey breast, tomato conserva, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, shredded romaine, parm crisp, served on Stirato Roll

The French Orchard

The French Orchard

$10.99

Tulip Tree Trillium Brie, Local butter, Bourbon Fig Jam, Granny Smith Apple, served on a French Batard

The Italian Next Door

The Italian Next Door

$11.99

Spicy capicola, genoa salami, cotto ham, provolone, heirloom tomato, shredded romaine, and oregano vinaigrette, on a Stirato Roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken salad, avocado, local cucumber, butter lettuce, on Challah Bun

Roast Beef and Cheddar

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$11.99

House made roast beef, scallion/horseradish cream, aged white cheddar, romaine, served on a Stirato Roll.

House BLT

House BLT

$10.99

House cured candied bacon, sweet butter lettuce, heirloom local tomatoes, sliced avocado, garlic aioli, on toasted Sourdough

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Capocollo

Hot Capocollo

$11.99

capocollo, havarti cheese, caramelized onion, sliced jalapeno, pressed and served on Sourdough

Evan's IPA Braised Beef

Evan's IPA Braised Beef

$12.99

Evan’s favorite* 12 hour IPA braised beef, havarti fondue, sweet caramelized onion, spicy arugula, red wine gastrique, warm Stirato Roll *$1 is contributed to the Merciful H.E.L.P. Center

Debris Po' Boy

Debris Po' Boy

$11.99

Blackened IPA braised beef, garlic aioli, house remoulade, romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoe, served on a French Batard

Chef's Bahn Mi

Chef's Bahn Mi

$11.99

Citrus braised caramelized pork belly, house pickled vegetables, handpicked Cilantro, fresh jalapeno, house made chili aioli, served on a French Batard

Mission Chicken Torta

Mission Chicken Torta

$10.99

House pulled chicken, roasted salsa verde, avocado, aged cotija, shredded iceberg, served on a warm Challah Roll

El Cubanito

El Cubanito

$10.99

10-hour house braised mojo pork, cotto ham, creamy swiss, house dill pickles, garlic mustard butter, served pressed on French Batard

Aji Amarillo Flank Steak

Aji Amarillo Flank Steak

$13.99

House marinated flank steak, cilantro aioli, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, shredded romaine, served on a warm Challah Roll

Hot Italian Beef

Hot Italian Beef

$11.99

Thin sliced roasted beef in our house au-jus, giardiniera, melty provolone cheese served on a Soft Roll

Sicilian Meatball

Sicilian Meatball

$10.99

Family recipe meatballs, house made sunday “gravy”, melted provolone, served on a toasted Soft Roll

Turkey Tarantino

Turkey Tarantino

$12.99

Brined turkey, sundried tomato pesto, lemon artichoke ricotta, bacon,arugula, served on a Stirato Roll

Rich Boy Scallop Sandwich

Rich Boy Scallop Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened Scallops, House made Remoulade, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, on a toasted French Batard

Grown-up Grilled Cheese

Grown-up Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melty Havarti, Provolone, and White Cheddar, with candied bacon,and tomato on Sourdough

Kids Menu

Classic PBJ

Classic PBJ

$4.99

Nothing fancy, white bread,peanut butter, and choice of strawberry or grape Jelly, just as kids like it!

Turkey and Cheese Please

Turkey and Cheese Please

$6.99

Brined roasted turkey, your choice of white cheddar or white american cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato are optional, served on Sourdough

Salads

Grand Palace Salad

Grand Palace Salad

$11.99

Assorted mixed spring lettuce, sliced thai marinated chicken breast, snow peas, grape tomatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, and orange supremes, crowned with our house made orange sesame dressing.

Basque Steak Salad

Basque Steak Salad

$14.99

Freshly shredded romaine lettuce, sliced basque marinated flank steak, roasted red pepper, house pickled red onion, imported marcona almonds, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with our house made poblano cream dressing.

House/Side Salad

House/Side Salad

$5.99

Spring mixed lettuce, with tomatoes, fresh cucumber, shredded carrots, and herbed croutons, with Balsamic Dressing.

Chips

Broad Ripple Chips Original

Broad Ripple Chips Original

$1.99

A local classic. Hand crafted in small batches.

Broad Ripple Chips Sweet/Spicy

Broad Ripple Chips Sweet/Spicy

$1.99

Hand crafted locally, a touch of sugar and bit of spicy heat!

Joe Chips Bacon/Cheddar

Joe Chips Bacon/Cheddar

$1.99

Bacon and Cheddar flavor kettle chips, class up your sandwich with that baked spud taste!

Joe Chips BBQ

Joe Chips BBQ

$1.99

BBQ Kettle Chips seasoned with a BBQ back rib seasoning won in a poker game! Cooked in small batches.

Joe Chips Jalepeno

Joe Chips Jalepeno

$1.99

Jalapeno flavor in a crispy kettle chip. Add a little heat to your sandwich!

Joe Chips Plain

Joe Chips Plain

$1.99

Kettle Chips with sea salt, cooked in small batches. Super Crunchy. A superior chip!

Joe Chips Salt/Vinegar

Joe Chips Salt/Vinegar

$1.99Out of stock

Kettle Chips seasoned with a blend of Sea Salt and Vinegar for that perfect pucker! Made in small batches.

Sides

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

6oz, Broccoli, bacon, cran raisins, red onion, carrot, and orange dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

6oz, Home made with red potatoes, mayo, mustard, and sweet pickle relish, the classic!

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$3.00

6oz, Tri-color fussili with italian herb dressing, artichoke hearts,roasted red peppers, olives and more!

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

$3.00

6 oz, Fine shaved brussels sprouts with bacon and brown sugar

Lemon Pepper Coleslaw

Lemon Pepper Coleslaw

$3.00

6oz, Fresh shaved cabbage and carrots with our homemade lemon pepper dressing

Desserts

Oatmeal Moon Pie Cookie

Oatmeal Moon Pie Cookie

$4.99

2 homemade oatmeal cookies sandwiched around our own creamy whipped center

Salted "Carmel" Brownie

Salted "Carmel" Brownie

$3.99

Home baked dark chocolate brownie cut generously then coated in our house made salted caramel cream

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

16.9oz, bottled water

Milk Chocolate - Dandy Breeze 12oz

Milk Chocolate - Dandy Breeze 12oz

$2.50Out of stock

12oz local whole chocolate milk

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.69

12 oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.69

12 oz can

Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.99

20oz

San Pelligrino Blood Orange

San Pelligrino Blood Orange

$1.69

11.15oz Can, Italian Sparkling Water with Natural Blood Orange Juice, an Italian Classic! 120 calories

San Pelligrino Lemonata

San Pelligrino Lemonata

$1.69

11.15oz Can, Italian Sparkling Water with Natural Lemon Flavor, 110 calories

San Pelligrino Pom Orange

San Pelligrino Pom Orange

$1.69

11.15oz Can, Italian Sparkling Water, Pomegranate Orange natural flavor, 130 calories

Sprite

Sprite

$1.69

12 oz can

Milk White - Dandy Breeze 12oz

Milk White - Dandy Breeze 12oz

$2.50Out of stock

12oz local whole white milk

Catering, Drop Off or Pick Up - 24/48 hour Advance Ordering

Gourmet Box Lunches - 24 hour notice/ 10 Box minimum - order by the Box

Gourmet Box Lunch

Gourmet Box Lunch

$14.99

Minimum of 10 Boxes, 24 hour notice. Order by the Box! Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Delivered to your office/location, includes box with a Gourmet Sandwich (choice), Side (choice) and Dessert (choice), Drinks are optional and cost extra. $14.99+tax/person. Servware and napkin are in the box. Please place the name of the individual receiving the box in the special instructions and we will place the name on the box, default is sandwich name on the box.

1/2 Wrap Buffet - 24 hour notice/12 person minimum - order by # of persons served

1/2 Wrap Sandwich Buffet

1/2 Wrap Sandwich Buffet

$14.99

Minimum of 12 persons, 24 hour notice. Order by # of persons served! Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Delivered to your office/location, includes our ½ Gourmet Sandwiches done wrap style, family style servings of 2 sides (you choose), family style House Salad with choice of dressing, and dessert tray(choice) $14.99+tax/person, includes plates/forks/napkins/servware

Add Drinks to 1/2 Wrap Buffet

Add Drinks to 1/2 Wrap Buffet

Add Drinks to your 1/2 Wrap Sandwich Buffet. Additional charge.

Warm Buffets - Order as PICK UP, 48hr & 14 pers. min, we will call about delivery/setup

Taco Buffet

Taco Buffet

$15.99

Minimum 14 persons/ 48 hour notice. Order by the # of persons served. Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Includes FREE DELIVERY. Three meats including our house marinated, seasoned, and roasted Cochinita Pilbil Pork, Citrus Barbacoa, and Tinga de Pollo, served with warm soft corn tortillas, and all the gourmet fillings and toppings you can name. A real taste treat. Served with our family style House Salad w/dressing choice. Includes delivery, servware, plates, napkins, untensils, and set up.

Pasta Buffet

Pasta Buffet

$15.99

Minimum 14 persons/ 48 hour notice. Order by the # of persons served. Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Includes FREE DELIVERY. Two of our three gourmet pasta sauces, and two of our three pasta choices, served with our family style house salad (choice of dressing), grated Parmesan, and fresh Warm Garlic Bread. Includes delivery, servware, plates, napkins, untensils, and set up.

Meatball Bake Buffet

Meatball Bake Buffet

$15.99

Minimum 14 persons/ 48 hour notice. Order by the # of persons served. Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Includes FREEE DELIVERY, Our homemade Meatball Bake (homemade tender meatballs with homemade marinara smothered in Picante Provolone Cheese), Lightly Buttered Penne Pasta, grated Romano, Served with our family style House Salad w/dressing choice, and fresh Warm Garlic Bread. Includes delivery, servware, plates, napkins, untensils, and set up.

Lasagna Buffet

Lasagna Buffet

$15.99

Minimum 14 persons/ 48 hour notice. Order by the # of persons served. Orders not meeting this criteria will be rejected. Includes FREE DELIVERY. Our homemade Lasagna, served with our family style House Salad w/dressing choice, and fresh Warm Garlic Bread. Includes delivery, servware, plates, napkins, untensils, and set up.

Add Drinks to your Warm Buffet

Add Drinks to your Warm Buffet

Add Drinks to your Warm Buffet. Additional charge.

Add a Dessert Tray to your Warm Buffet

Add a Dessert Tray to your Warm Buffet! Additional charge.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Joe’s Butcher Shop and Fish Market was founded by my wife, Kathy, and I, in 2006. We proudly offer metro Indianapolis’s finest selection of farm-fresh beef, veal, lamb, pork, homemade sausages, and chicken, as well as the area’s freshest and highest quality seafood. Our scratch made sandwiches are amazing and available for dinning in, carry out, and via DoorDash and GrubHub. - Joe

