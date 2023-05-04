Joe's Butcher Shop and Fish Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Joe’s Butcher Shop and Fish Market was founded by my wife, Kathy, and I, in 2006. We proudly offer metro Indianapolis’s finest selection of farm-fresh beef, veal, lamb, pork, homemade sausages, and chicken, as well as the area’s freshest and highest quality seafood. Our scratch made sandwiches are amazing and available for dinning in, carry out, and via DoorDash and GrubHub. - Joe
Location
111 West Main Street, Suite 110, Carmel, IN 46032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Carmel
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace
4.6 • 932
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurant