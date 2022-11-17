A map showing the location of Joe's Cafe # 7 Belle Chasse HwyView gallery

Joe's Cafe # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway

Gretna, LA 70056

Joe’s All American Burger Combo
Country Breakfast
Dozen Mixed Donuts

Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*

Hungry Man Stack

$13.99

3 eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, your choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham and grits or hash browns*

Single Pork Chop Breakfast

$9.99

Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.

Double Pork Chop Breakfast

$12.99

Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.

Country Fried Steak with Gravy

$11.99

2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge

Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa

Pancake Breakfast

$9.99

2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)

Short Stack

$4.49

2 pancakes with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.

Buttermilk Waffle

$5.99

1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.

French Toast (3 Slices) Breakfast

$11.59

3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.

Chicken & Waffle

$9.99

Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-

Grilled Biscuit and Gravy

$4.49

Grilled flaky buttermilk biscuit smothered in hot country white gravy. Sausage can be added.

Omelets

Three Egg Omelet

$9.17

Build your own 3-egg omelet. Served with choice of cheese and includes toast, biscuit or croissant.

Breakfast Sandwiches

(Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85

(Bacon) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Strips

$3.99

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and bacon. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1

(Smoked Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Served on Toast or buttermilk biscuit. You can also try it on a croissant or bagel for (1.49) upcharge. Add egg for (1.99) and a choice of cheese for (.85.)

(1 Egg) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.79

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1

(Hot Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) hot sausage. Add cheese $1.10

(Turkey) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99
(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices

$3.99

Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)

Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel

$6.99

Joe's steak, egg, and cheese bagel is so filling and delicious. It's a fluffy egg topped with melted cheese and hearty steak topped with Joe's special sauce served on one of our yummy bagels.

Breakfast Extras

Bacon Bacon Bacon on everything...crispy or soft with anything or alone.
Side One Egg

$1.99
Side French Toast

$6.99

Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.

Side Hot Sausage

$3.99
Side Single Pancake

$2.49
Side Grits Small

$3.25

Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.

Side Grits Large

$3.95

Side Cheese Extra

$0.85
Side Pork Chop

$6.29

Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Try our Homemade Hash Brown Potato's mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor and a small upcharge.

Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece

$4.99

Chicken Breast Fried 1 piece

$4.99

Cream Cheese

$0.55
Side of Gravy

$1.99

Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.

Croissant/ Bagel Choice

$2.83
Biscuit/Toast Choice

$2.49

Try our Yummy Homemade Biscuits Grilled or Plaine or a choice of White or Wheat Toast Bread.

Breakfast Meat

$2.89

Appetizers

Joe's Fried Onion Rings

$7.99

Joe's Basket of onion rings fried crispy and a great appetizer option.

Fried Green Beans w Ranch

$6.99

Crunchy and crispy battered green beans with a cool ranch dip

(1) Meat Pie

$2.99
Hot Wings App

$9.99+

(20 min prep time) Spicy wings fresh to order, Served with homemade buttermilk ranch.

Cajun Egg Rolls W/Pepper Jelly

$8.99

2 of our House made seafood stuffed Cajun Eggroll. Served with pepper jelly

Chili Cheese Fry App

$9.99

Fried Okra

$6.98

Chili

$5.49+

Garnished with Cheddar Cheese & Green onions.

Salads

Club Salad

$11.99

Our combination of turkey, ham and bacon bits, boiled egg, white onions, tomatoes, croutons. American and Swiss cheese on a bed of Joe's iceberg lettuce.

House Salad

$7.99

Joe's House Salad dressed with Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle/w choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.29

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickle w/choice of dressing. Add to Cafe Special for 1.39

Cup of Chili & Sandwich Choice

$12.54

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

American cheese served on Texas Toast or your choice of wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.