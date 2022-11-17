Joe's Cafe # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
No reviews yet
2912 Belle Chasse Highway
Gretna, LA 70056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Country Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Hungry Man Stack
3 eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, your choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham and grits or hash browns*
Single Pork Chop Breakfast
Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
Double Pork Chop Breakfast
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.
Country Fried Steak with Gravy
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Pancake Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)
Short Stack
2 pancakes with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
Buttermilk Waffle
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
French Toast (3 Slices) Breakfast
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
Chicken & Waffle
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
Grilled Biscuit and Gravy
Grilled flaky buttermilk biscuit smothered in hot country white gravy. Sausage can be added.
Omelets
Breakfast Sandwiches
(Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85
(Bacon) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Strips
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and bacon. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
(Smoked Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich
Served on Toast or buttermilk biscuit. You can also try it on a croissant or bagel for (1.49) upcharge. Add egg for (1.99) and a choice of cheese for (.85.)
(1 Egg) Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1
(Hot Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) hot sausage. Add cheese $1.10
(Turkey) Breakfast Sandwich
(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)
Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel
Joe's steak, egg, and cheese bagel is so filling and delicious. It's a fluffy egg topped with melted cheese and hearty steak topped with Joe's special sauce served on one of our yummy bagels.
Breakfast Extras
Side One Egg
Side French Toast
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.
Side Hot Sausage
Side Single Pancake
Side Grits Small
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
Side Grits Large
Side Cheese Extra
Side Pork Chop
Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried
Hashbrowns
Try our Homemade Hash Brown Potato's mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor and a small upcharge.
Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece
Chicken Breast Fried 1 piece
Cream Cheese
Side of Gravy
Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.
Croissant/ Bagel Choice
Biscuit/Toast Choice
Try our Yummy Homemade Biscuits Grilled or Plaine or a choice of White or Wheat Toast Bread.
Breakfast Meat
Appetizers
Joe's Fried Onion Rings
Joe's Basket of onion rings fried crispy and a great appetizer option.
Fried Green Beans w Ranch
Crunchy and crispy battered green beans with a cool ranch dip
(1) Meat Pie
Hot Wings App
(20 min prep time) Spicy wings fresh to order, Served with homemade buttermilk ranch.
Cajun Egg Rolls W/Pepper Jelly
2 of our House made seafood stuffed Cajun Eggroll. Served with pepper jelly
Chili Cheese Fry App
Fried Okra
Chili
Garnished with Cheddar Cheese & Green onions.
Salads
Club Salad
Our combination of turkey, ham and bacon bits, boiled egg, white onions, tomatoes, croutons. American and Swiss cheese on a bed of Joe's iceberg lettuce.
House Salad
Joe's House Salad dressed with Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle/w choice of dressing
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickle w/choice of dressing. Add to Cafe Special for 1.39