Joe's Cafe # 5 Terrytown
No reviews yet
857 Terry Pkwy
Terrytown, LA 70056
Breakfast
Country Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Hungry Man Stack
3 eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, your choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham and grits or hash browns*
Single Pork Chop Breakfast
Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
Double Pork Chop Breakfast
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.
Country Fried Steak with Gravy
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Pancake Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)
Short Stack
2 pancakes with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
Buttermilk Waffle
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
French Toast (3 Slices) Breakfast
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
Chicken & Waffle
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
Grilled Biscuit and Gravy
Grilled flaky buttermilk biscuit smothered in hot country white gravy. Sausage can be added.
Omelets
Breakfast Sandwiches
(Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85
(Bacon) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Strips
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and bacon. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
(Smoked Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich
Served on Toast or buttermilk biscuit. You can also try it on a croissant or bagel for (1.49) upcharge. Add egg for (1.99) and a choice of cheese for (.85.)
(1 Egg) Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1
(Hot Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) hot sausage. Add cheese $1.10
(Turkey) Breakfast Sandwich
(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)
Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel
Joe's steak, egg, and cheese bagel is so filling and delicious. It's a fluffy egg topped with melted cheese and hearty steak topped with Joe's special sauce served on one of our yummy bagels.
Breakfast Extras
Side One Egg
Side French Toast
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.
Side Hot Sausage
Side Single Pancake
Side Grits Small
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
Side Grits Large
Side Cheese Extra
Side Pork Chop
Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried
Hashbrowns
Try our Homemade Hash Brown Potato's mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor and a small upcharge.
Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece
Chicken Breast Fried 1 piece
Cream Cheese
Side of Gravy
Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.
Croissant/ Bagel Choice
Biscuit/Toast Choice
Try our Yummy Homemade Biscuits Grilled or Plaine or a choice of White or Wheat Toast Bread.
Breakfast Meat
Appetizers
Joe's Fried Onion Rings
Joe's Basket of onion rings fried crispy and a great appetizer option.
Fried Green Beans w Ranch
Crunchy and crispy battered green beans with a cool ranch dip
(1) Meat Pie
Hot Wings App
(20 min prep time) Spicy wings fresh to order, Served with homemade buttermilk ranch.
Cajun Egg Rolls W/Pepper Jelly
2 of our House made seafood stuffed Cajun Eggroll. Served with pepper jelly
Chili Cheese Fry App
Fried Okra
Chili
Garnished with Cheddar Cheese & Green onions.
Salads
Club Salad
Our combination of turkey, ham and bacon bits, boiled egg, white onions, tomatoes, croutons. American and Swiss cheese on a bed of Joe's iceberg lettuce.
House Salad
Joe's House Salad dressed with Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle/w choice of dressing
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickle w/choice of dressing. Add to Cafe Special for 1.39
Cup of Chili & Sandwich Choice
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
American cheese served on Texas Toast or your choice of wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of sliced white or wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 which includes Drink and French Fries.
Fried Shrimp Sandwich
Fried Shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 includes drink and French Fries.
Fried Cat Fish Sandwich
Fried Crispy Catfish with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made on a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes drink and French fries.
Hot Sausage Sandwich
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants and Bagels available for additional 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
Ham Sandwich
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
Turkey Sandwich
Available on toast, or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for additional 1.49 upcharge All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels are available at 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and Fries.
Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available at 1.49 upcharge.. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available at 1.49 upcharge.. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
Club Sandwich
Pork Chop Sandwich
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
Wraps
Café Specials
Pot Roast
Slow cooked to perfection, until fork tender. Served with 2 sides and garlic bread.
Fried Catfish JoJo Plate
A Joe's tradition! Fish, Shrimp or Chicken w/crawfish cream sauce over pasta. Served with garlic bread. All can be served with option of grilled or fried.
Hamburger Steak
Please allow 20 minutes. 12oz ground check grilled to order with onions, homemade brown gravy, garlic bread and 1 side. (Add mushrooms .75)
Seafood Dinner W/ Cat Fish
Served with 2 sides and toast.
Seafood Dinner W/ Shrimp
Served with 2 sides and toast.
Seafood Dinner W/ Fish & Shrimp
Served with 2 sides and toast.
Pork Chop Dinner
2 pork chops, breaded or grilled. Served with 2 sides and garlic bread.
Country Fried Steak
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
Red Beans & Rice
Served with smoked sausage and cornbread. Substitute sausage for premium meat $1.50.
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Try our delicious homemade red sauce made with our own recipe. "nothing from a jar here" Includes side salad and garlic bread. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Joe’s Chicken Strip Dinner
Joe's homemade chicken strips, served with 2 sides and garlic bread.
Shrimp n Grits
Cheesy grits topped with fresh shrimp and a garlic butter sauce. Served with biscuit.
Hot Wing Dinner
Our Hot Wings are so delicious and they come served with 1 side and a drink and your choice of 2 of our new sauce selections. Try our Buffalo, Zesty Orange, Bourbon, Caribbean, Chili Garlic, Sesame, General Tso or Sweet Chili
Joe's Burgers
A La Carte
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
Baked Macaroni
Rice & Gravy
Fried Okra
Mixed Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Gravy
Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.
Fish 1 Piece
Fish 3 Piece Filet
Chicken Grilled Breast 8 oz
Shrimp Fried 4oz
Keto Friendly Burger
Daily Special
Joe's Sliders
Beverages
Coke Products
Beer
Cup of Ice
Coffee
Enjoy your favorite cup of Community Coffee anytime served fresh and hot all day long.
Joes Travel Mug
Be a Joe's Cafe Travel Mug Member. Refills will be 1.29 at all times for coffee.
Bordens Milk
Orange Juice
Choose an orange juice or apple juice to start your breakfast off right.
Apple Juice
Choose an orange juice or apple juice to start your breakfast off right.
Lemonade
Homemade Lemony & Sweet Joes Cafe Lemonade.
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Bottled Water
Hot Tea
Bag of Ice
Coffee Box 8-16 OZ Cups
Bottled Latte (Mocha or French Vanilla)
Mocha Extra Caffine
only available at certain locations.
Coffee
Donuts & Pastries
1/2 Dozen Glazed Donuts
6 melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donuts that are fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.
1/2 Dozen Mixed Donuts
Apple Fritter
Apple Fritters are luscious deep fried donuts filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with an easy three ingredient glaze.
Beignets Cinnamon & Sugar (4 per order)
Beignets Hot Glazed (4 per order))
Beignets Powdered (4 per order))
4 Beignets fried to perfection and covered with powder sugar and placed into a bag of powdery sugar.
Bowtie
Dress Formal for the occasion with a yummy chocolate dipped or sprinkled or just plain Bowtie
Buttermilk Drop
Cinnamon Cluster
Cinnamon Roll
Donut Holes (24)
Dozen Glazed Donuts
12 melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donuts that are fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.
Dozen Mixed Donuts
Choose 12 of our yummy creative donuts made by hand fresh daily.
Eclair
a delicious oblong pastry filled with custard and topped with yummy chocolate.
Honey Bun
Honey Bun/Cream Cheese
Maple Bacon Log
Mixed Single Donut
Try one of our many classic mixed donuts made fresh daily by our own gifted Donut Artist
Muffin
Single Donut Hole
Single Glazed Donut
a melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donut that is fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.
Texas Donut
Choose on of our Texas sized Donuts either Glazed or Chocolate Covered with Candy Beads or Plain Chocolate Covered.
Turnover
Choose one of our yummy large fried Turnovers filled with fruit and glazed oh so deliciously.
Twist
Buttermilk Drops/Dozen
Brownie
ooey gooey fudgy chocolate brownies. Bet you can't eat just one.
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites. We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.
