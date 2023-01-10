A map showing the location of Joe's Diner - Crookston 101 W 2nd StView gallery

Joe's Diner - Crookston 101 W 2nd St

101 West 2nd Street

Crookston, MN 56716

Beverages

Fountain Pop

$2.00

Milk

$2.25

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Pop

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Water

Sides

Ranch Dressing

$0.29

French Dressing

$0.29

Thousand Dressing

$0.29

Caesar Dressing

$0.29

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Order of Toast

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Side of Meat

$3.75

Burger Patty

$4.00

Tar Tar

$0.29

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side of American Fries

$3.50

One Pancake

$3.50

One French Toast

$3.50

One egg

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Slice of Meat

$1.50

One slice of toast

$2.00

Bowl Gravy

$2.50

Breakfast

French Toast Plate

$7.50

Eggs Benedict & Hashbrowns

$9.25

Corned Beef Hash

$9.49

Cheese Omelet, Hashbrowns, Toast

$8.00

Hashbrown bowl, toast

$8.00

2 Pancakes

$4.00

1 Waffle

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

2 Eggs

$2.00

Order of Toast

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Supper

Hamburger

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chicken Strips & FF

$9.99

Fish & FF

$9.99

Pattymelt

$8.00

Philly Melt

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

BLT

$6.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
101 West 2nd Street, Crookston, MN 56716

