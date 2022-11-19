Main picView gallery

Joe's Diner - EGF MN 300 3rd Ave NE

review star

No reviews yet

300 3rd Ave NE

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Kathys Breakfast

$14.95

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Joe's Deep Fried French Toast

$13.95

The Bronco

$14.50

Joe's Specialty French Toast

$14.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Denver Sandwich

$10.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

Western Omelet

$14.50

Three Meat Omelet

$16.00

Full Meat

$5.50

1 Pancake

$4.50

1 French Toast

$4.25

1 Deep Fried French Toast

$4.25

1 Egg

$1.75

1 Meat

$1.75

Full Order Toast

$2.75

Side Breakfast Potato

$4.60

Lunch/Dinner

Hamburger

$10.50

CheeseBurger

$11.00

Bacon CheeseBurger

$13.50

Deluxe Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Swiss

$12.50

Rodeo Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$14.95

Grilled OR Breaded Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Philly Beef or Chicken

$14.50

Reuben

$13.50

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

BLT

$11.00

Clubhouse

$16.00

BBQ Rib

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$12.50

BB Fish

$12.50

Shrimp Basket

$12.50

BLT Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Crunch Salad

$12.00

Beverages

Pop

$3.00

Juice

$3.75

Coffee

$2.85

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Hot Tea

$1.45

SIDES

Ranch

$0.79

Mayo

$0.79

Thousand

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Bleu Cheese

$0.79

French

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Pickles

$0.79

TarTar

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side American Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

KIDS

Kids Breakfast

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Pop

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 3rd Ave NE, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Bernie's - 121 Demers Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
121 Demers Ave. East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
The Loft Bar - 308 Demers Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
308 Demers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 South 3rd Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Grand Forks

The Spud Jr.
orange star4.6 • 393
302 Demers Ave East Grand Forks, MN 56721
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Grand Forks
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston