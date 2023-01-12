Joe's Fresh Catch 23050 Via Villagio ste 113

Cold Mayo Lobster Roll

$21.00

Our classic, Maine Style Lobster Roll, Maine lobster meat - with just a small amount of Hellman's mayonnaise. Toasted on a bun (request not toasted, no problem). A choice of potato chips or homemade coleslaw side comes with. Great for eat in, or take out to the beach. Also available, deconstructed - salad in a container with the bun separated for you to build according to your timing.