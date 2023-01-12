  • Home
Joe's Fresh Catch 23050 Via Villagio ste 113

No reviews yet

23050 Via Villagio ste 113

Estero, FL 33928

Order Again

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$7.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Ceviche and Chips

$16.00

House made ceviche, fish or shrimp

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$14.00

Seasoned Shrimp Skewers

$9.00

Argentinian Royal Red Wild Shrimp

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Caesar w Lobster Salad

$28.00

Caesar w Shrimp Salad

$23.00

House Salad w Lobster

$27.00

House Salad w Shrimp

$22.00

Entrees

Crab Quiche

$13.00

Grouper Bites

$18.00

Lobster Quiche

$15.00

Lobster Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp and Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Stuffed Haddock

$18.00

Seared Salmon Strips

$15.00

Sandwiches & Rolls

Cold Mayo Lobster Roll

$21.00

Our classic, Maine Style Lobster Roll, Maine lobster meat - with just a small amount of Hellman's mayonnaise. Toasted on a bun (request not toasted, no problem). A choice of potato chips or homemade coleslaw side comes with. Great for eat in, or take out to the beach. Also available, deconstructed - salad in a container with the bun separated for you to build according to your timing.

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$21.00

Maine Lobster Meat warmed in butter on a toasted bun with drizzled butter, comes with a choice of potato chips or coleslaw on the side. To Go this item needs to be deconstructed for optimum enjoyment (you build at home with our components) preventing the roll from having a soggy bottom.

Lobster BLT

$23.00

Our cold mayo Lobster Salad on a BLT

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

Our Grouper grilled in a cast iron pan with blackening - optionally included: Lettuce Tomato and Onion. On a toasted bun, with a choice of potato chips or coleslaw on the side.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

2 Generous tacos loaded with today's fish, cabbage, aoili.

Crabcake Sandwich

$13.00

Our homemade crabcake served on a toasted bun

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Argentinian Wild Shrimp, crispy cabbage and aioli sauce, 2 tacos

Gluten free Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Gluten Free Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Gluten Free Hot Lobster Roll

$23.00

Gluten Free Haddock Sand

$18.00

Gluten Free Grouper Sandwich

$21.00

Gluten Free Crabcake Sandwich

$15.00

Gluten free fish tacos

$17.00

Gluten Free Cold Mayo Lobster Roll

$23.00

Chowders

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Classic cream based clam chowder, comes with crackers.

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Tomato based with basil, mushrooms and vegetables. Comes with crackers

Lobster Bisque

$10.00+

Rich and creamy, sharable...

Lobster Stew

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Wine

$5.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie, slice

$5.00

Original Rodes Recipe

Key Lime Pie, whole

$22.00

Sauces

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

Mayo Siracha, lightly spicy

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00+

Spicy Mustàrd

$1.00+

Mango Fish Sauce

$1.00+

Sweet and Sour sort of. Adds an Asian flavor to your fish dish

Remoulade

$1.00+

A mild sauce traditonally used on crabcakes and other fish dishes.

Tartar Sauce

$1.00+

Classic Seafood Sauce, mayo based

Dips

Crab Dip

$17.00

Fish Dip

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Lobster Dip

$17.00

Crab cakes

$6.00

Smoked Fish

Smoked Salmon

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

1\2 Pint Ceviche

$7.50

Crab cake

Crab Cake

$6.00

Coleslaw

Coleslaw 1\2 pint

$4.00

Coleslaw Pint

$8.00

Coleslaw 1\4 pint to go size

$2.00

Chowders & Bisque

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$12.00

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Gumbo

$12.00

Fish Chowder

$10.00

Merchandise

Lobster Earrings

$18.00

Lobster/Crab Crackers

$5.00

Key West Sesoning

$4.00+

Food

$20 Special

$20.00

$19

$19.00

$18 Special

$18.00

$17 Special

$17.00

$16 Specials

$16.00

$15 Special

$15.00

$14 special

$14.00

$13 special

$13.00

$12 special

$12.00

$11 special

$11.00

$10 special

$10.00

$9 special

$9.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

7 Special

$7.00

19.99

$19.99

8 Special

$8.00

4 Special

$4.00

3 Special

$3.00

2 Special

$2.00

Northern

Haddock

Cod

Halibut

Scallops

Southern

Hog fish Snapper

Red Snapper

Potato Chips

Chips

$1.00
Seafood Market & Cafe

23050 Via Villagio ste 113, Estero, FL 33928

