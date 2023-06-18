Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches
Chicken

Joe's Gourmet Fish & Chicken

271 Reviews

$$

1100 Thornton Rd

Inside Walmart

Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Popular Items

1 PC Catfish

$4.25
Southern Catfish Platter

$12.99
Atlantic Whiting Platter

$12.50

Food

Fresh Harvest Salad

$6.59

Joe's Gourmet Shrimp Salad

$9.95
Atlantic Whiting Fillet Salad

$8.29
Southern Catfish Fillet Salad

$9.25

Fried Chicken Tenders Salad

$9.25

Sandwiches

Shrimp Sandwich

$9.95
Southern Catfish Sandwich

$9.75
Atlantic Whiting Sandwich

$9.25
Chicken Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.75

Rewards Shrimp w/purchase of Meal

Rewards Catfish w/purchase of Meal

Rewards Whiting w/purchase of Meal

Rewards Chicken w/purchase of Meal

Tilapia Sandwich

$9.25

Platters

Southern Catfish Platter

$12.99
Atlantic Whiting Platter

$12.50
Chicken Tenderloin Platter

$10.75
Gourmet Shrimp Platter

$13.50
Double Up Platter

$14.99

Triple Up Platter

$21.95

Tilapia Platter

$11.75

Sandwich Meals

Whiting Sandwich Meal

$12.24
Shrimp Sandwich Meal

$12.75
Catfish Sandwich Meal

$11.49
Chicken Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Pieces & Portions

1 PC Catfish

$4.25

1 PC Whitefish

$4.25

Chicken Tender

$4.00

6 Shrimp

$6.75

8 Shrimp

$8.75

12 Shrimp

$11.75

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Crispy Fries

$2.99

Sauce on the Side

Joe's Remoulade SIDE

Classic Cocktail SIDE

Homemade Tartar SIDE

Mama's Pepper Sauce SIDE

Wildflower Honey-Mustard SIDE

Ranch SIDE

Thousand Island

Vinaigrette

Extra Sauce SIDE

$0.25

Extra sauce on sand

$0.50

Over the Top

Joe's Remoulade TOP

Classic Cocktail TOP

Homemade Tartar TOP

Mama's Pepper Sauce

Wildflowers Honey-Mustard TOP

4 Festival Platters (4 fillet , 12 shrimp, 4 Tenders)

Catfish (4)

$12.33

Tenders (4)

$12.33

Shrimp 12

$12.33

Whitefish 4

$12.33

6 Festival Platter (6 Filet, 24 Shrimp,6 Tenders ) fries or salad

Catfish 6

$15.66

Whitefish 6

$15.66

Shrimp 24

$15.66

Chicken 6

$15.66

Drinks

Drinks

$1.89

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Everyday is a Festival!

1100 Thornton Rd, Inside Walmart, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

