Seafood
Sandwiches
Chicken
Joe's Gourmet Fish & Chicken
271 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Everyday is a Festival!
Location
1100 Thornton Rd, Inside Walmart, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Gallery