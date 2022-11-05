  • Home
  • Joes Gourmet 2 - NEW - REBUILDING - 6149 Old National
Joes Gourmet 2 - NEW - REBUILDING 6149 Old National

No reviews yet

6149 Old National

College Park, GA 30312

Hot Sausage Po Boy 12 In
Triple Up Platter

Fresh Harvest Salad

Fresh Harvest Salad

$6.59

Joe's Gourmet Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Atlantic Whiting Fillet Salad

$8.29

Southern Catfish Fillet Salad

$9.25

Fried Chicken Tenders Salad

$9.25

Sandwiches

Shrimp Sandwich

$9.95

Southern Catfish Sandwich

$9.75

Atlantic Whiting Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.75

Tilapia Sandwich

$9.25

Rewards Shrimp w/purchase of Meal

Rewards Catfish w/purchase of Meal

Rewards Whiting w/purchase of Meal

Rewards Chicken w/purchase of Meal

Platters

Southern Catfish Platter

$12.99

Atlantic Whiting Platter

$12.50

Chicken Tenderloin Platter

$10.75

Gourmet Shrimp Platter

$13.50

Double Up Platter

$14.99

Triple Up Platter

$21.95

Tilapia Platter

$11.75

Sandwich Meals

Whiting Sandwich Meal

$12.24

Shrimp Sandwich Meal

$12.75

Catfish Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$11.49

Joes Gourmet Fish Fry

$3.00

Pieces & Portions

1 PC Catfish

$4.25

1 PC Whitefish

$4.25

Chicken Tender

$4.00

6 Shrimp

$6.75

8 Shrimp

$8.75

12 Shrimp

$11.75

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Crispy Fries

$2.99

Sauce on the Side

Joe's Remoulade SIDE

Classic Cocktail SIDE

Homemade Tartar SIDE

Mama's Pepper Sauce SIDE

Wildflower Honey-Mustard SIDE

Ranch SIDE

Thousand Island

Vinaigrette

Extra Sauce SIDE

$0.25

Extra sauce on sand

$0.50

Joe's Remoulade TOP

Classic Cocktail TOP

Homemade Tartar TOP

Mama's Pepper Sauce

Wildflowers Honey-Mustard TOP

4 Festival Platters (4 fillet , 12 shrimp, 4 Tenders)

Catfish (4)

$12.33

Tenders (4)

$12.33

Shrimp 12

$12.33

Whitefish 4

$12.33

6 Festival Platter (6 Filet, 24 Shrimp,6 Tenders ) fries or salad

Catfish 6

$15.66

Whitefish 6

$15.66

Shrimp 24

$15.66

Chicken 6

$15.66

Drinks

$1.89

3 Tacos Combo

$11.99

Soda

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Orange Fanta

$1.89

Root Beer

$1.89

Minute Maid

$1.89

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6149 Old National, College Park, GA 30312

Directions

