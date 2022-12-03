Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Joe's Griddle 'n Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3355 S Main St.

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.59
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.59
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25
Milk

Milk

$2.49
Sodas

Sodas

$2.79
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.49
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.49
Milkshake

Milkshake

$3.99

Omelets

All served with choice of white or wheat toast and one side. Substitute an English muffin or sour dough toast for $1.
Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.

Three Cheese Omelet

Three Cheese Omelet

$8.99

3 cheese blend of Cheddar, Jack and Swiss folded in a 3 egg omelet.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$9.99

3 egg omelet with sautéed sweet peppers, onions and diced ham, stuffed with cheddar cheese.

Cheese Steak Omelet

Cheese Steak Omelet

$11.99

Shaved sirloin, sautéed onion, sweet peppers and cheese, folded in a 3 egg omelet.

Spanish Omelet

Spanish Omelet

$9.99

3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach. Topped with salsa.

The Meat Omelet

The Meat Omelet

$11.99

3 egg omelet with chopped bacon, ham, sausage and stuffed with cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with a side of home fries.
Ham & Egg Sourdough

Ham & Egg Sourdough

$7.99

Ham, egg, Swiss cheese and American cheese served on sourdough bread.

Breakfast English Muffin

Breakfast English Muffin

$7.99

English muffin served with your choice of meat or 2 eggs.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Giant grilled tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, anted ham, onions, sweet peppers and cheddar cheese served with home fries.

Breakfast House Favorites

Tucker Special/2 H Cake

$10.99

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of meat & 1 side.

Two Egg Special

$7.99

2 eggs, bacon & 1 side

Country Ham

$12.99

7oz country ham, 2 eggs & 1 side.

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Served with 2 eggs & 1 side.

Steak and Eggs

$15.99

Served with 2 eggs & 1 side.

Griddle Sampler

$11.99

2 eggs, bacon, sausage patty, ham & 1 side.

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Choice of sausage or chip beef gravy.

Chip Beef Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Porkchop & Eggs

$12.99

Served with 2 eggs & 1 side.

Trucker Skillet

$12.99

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of meat & 1 side.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All served with your choice of chips or fries. Substitute onion rings for $2.
The Burger

The Burger

$9.99

Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Grilled tuna with sliced tomato and melted cheese served on our sour dough bread.

Open Faced Roast Beef

Open Faced Roast Beef

$12.99
Joe's Pulled Pork

Joe's Pulled Pork

$9.99

Slow-cooked pork shoulder mixed with out sweet-n-spicy BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun with coleslaw.

The Club

The Club

$9.99

Sliced turkey, ham, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on white or wheat toast.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$7.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white or wheat toast.

Steak-N-Cheese

Steak-N-Cheese

$10.99

Grilled tender steak with green peppers, onions and melted cheese, served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted 12 inch sub roll.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Grilled Steak Wrap

Grilled Steak Wrap

$10.99

Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese between two slices of white bread grilled until the cheese is perfectly melted.

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$7.99

American cheese and bacon between two slices of white bread grilled until the cheese is perfectly melted.

Grilled Cheese & Ham

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$7.99

American cheese and ham between two slices of white bread grilled until the cheese is perfectly melted.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Dinner House Favorites

Roast Beef Dinner

Roast Beef Dinner

$12.99
Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$13.99
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$12.99
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:02 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 3:58 am, 4:02 am - 11:58 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 3:58 am, 4:02 am - 11:58 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 3:58 am, 4:02 am - 11:58 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 3:58 am, 4:02 am - 11:58 pm
Friday12:01 am - 3:58 am, 4:02 am - 11:58 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:02 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Joes G&G is located on the south side of Harrisonburg, VA. Right off of Exit 243 on Route 11 is where you will find our made from scratch meals, handmade milkshakes and smiles from our staff.

Website

Location

3355 S Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Directions

Gallery
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill image
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli - Store 1 - 1635 E. MARKET ST.
orange starNo Reviews
1635 East Market Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Thunderbird Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
42 Island Ford Road McGaheysville, VA 22840
View restaurantnext
Hank's Grill & Bar
orange star4.0 • 855
49 Bloomer Springs Rd McGaheysville, VA 22840
View restaurantnext
HERITAGE ON MAIN STREET
orange starNo Reviews
309 W Main Street Waynesboro, VA 22980
View restaurantnext
The Green Leaf Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,208
415 W Main St Waynesboro, VA 22980
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harrisonburg

Magpie Diner
orange star4.7 • 300
85 W. Gay Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston