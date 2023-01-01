Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe's La Roma 213B North Fruitland Boulevard

213 North Fruitland Boulevard

Fruitland, MD 21826

Food

Appetizers

Eggplant Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozz on Garlic Toast

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Lightly Battered, served w/ Lemon & Marinara

Fried Spaghetti

$8.00

Classic Spaghetti, hand-breaded and fried w/ side of Vodka Sauce

Mussels Marinara

$11.00

Wild Black Shell Mussels Steamed w/ Homemade Marinara

Sicilian Fried Spaghetti

$9.00

Sicilian Twist w/ meat and vegetables

Spinach/Tomato

$9.00

Tomato Caprese

$10.00

Fresh Local Tomatoes, Mozz, Basil, Olive Oil Drizzle

Boards

Antipasto Board

$18.00

Imported Olives, Peppers & Italian Meats

Seafood Board

$22.00

Fish of the Day, Clams, Mussels, Calamari, & Shrimp

Pizzas

Joe's Famous Stuffed Bread

$10.00

If you know, you know!

Crab Dip Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Neapolitan Pizza

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$14.00

Sicilian Pizza

$13.00

Spinachi Pizza

$13.00

Salads

House Side Salad

$6.00

Greens, Tomatoes, Onions and Olives

Grilled Tuna Salad

$18.00

Italian Chef Salad

$12.00

Salad Greens & Assorted Italian Cold Cuts

Italian Wedge Salad

$9.00

Mediteranean Seafood Salad

$16.00

Chicken

Black & Bleu Chicken

$21.00

Blackened Chicken w/ Penne Vodka & Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Bianca

$20.00

Chicken w/ Mushrooms in a White Wine Cream Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Fresh Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella in Homemade Marinara

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Lemon, Capers, Mushrooms in a White Wine Sauce

Chicken Spinach

$20.00

Fresh Spinach, Peeled Tomatoes, garlic & pine nuts

Veal

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Fresh Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Hand-Breaded Veal, Mozzarella in Homemade Marinara

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

Prosciutto, Mushrooms & Fresh Sage

Veal Sorrento

$23.00

Sauteed w/ Diced Eggplant, Mozzarella in Homemade Marinara

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Hand-Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella in Homemade Marinara

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Eggplant Slices rolled over ricotta, topped w/ Mozzarella and Marinara

Steak

House Sirloin Marsala

$27.00

8 oz Center Cut Prepared Marsala Style

New York Strip

$29.00

12 oz. Strip Steak cooked to perfection!

Seafood

Ahi Tuna & Spinach

$25.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna over Hot Spinach, Peeled Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

Salmon Piccata

$24.00

Wild Salmon, Mushrooms & Capers in White Wine Sauce over Angel Hair Pasta

Seafood Alfredo

$28.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams & Calamari Sauteed in our Delicious Alfredo Sauce

Seafood Marinara

$27.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams & Calamari Sauteed in Homemade Marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$24.00

Shrimp in Spicy Marinara, over Linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Lobster Ravioli w/ Vodka Sauce

$22.00

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli in Vodka Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Shrimp and Fettiucini Tossed in Homemade Alfredo

Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$22.00

Tossed w/ Fresh Clams in Light Garlic, Oil & White Clam Sauce

Pasta

Angel Pesto

$17.00

Angel Hair Tossed in Homemade Pesto Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Ricotta Ravioli in Homemade Marinara Sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken Breast and Fettiucini Tossed in Homemade Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettucini Noodles Tossed in Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$19.00

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$18.00

Penne Smothered in our Special Vodka Sauce

Penne w/ Eggplant Sauce

$18.00

Diced Eggplant, Capers and our Delicious Marinara

Sausage Rigatoni

$20.00

Grilled Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions in a Light Red Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Our Meatballs are a Secret Family Recipe, Gauranteed to Please!

Spaghetti & Sausage

$19.00

Italian Sausage over Spaghetti & Homemade Sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00

Classic Spaghetti in Homemade Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$18.00

Classic Spaghetti in Our Robust Meat Sauce

Baked

7 Layer Vegetable Lasagna

$18.00

14 Layers of Pasta, Vegetables, and Cheeses

Baked Manicotti

$18.00

Ricotta Filled Pasta Tubes Topped w/ Marinara & Mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Ziti, Ricotta and Homemade Marinara, Baked and Topped w/ Mozzarella

Cannelloni

$18.00

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of Pasta w/ Beef, Sausage, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Spinach Shells

$18.00

Shell Pasta stuffed w/ Spinach, Cheese & Sauce

Stuffed Shells

$17.00

Shell Pasta stuffed w/ Cheese and Marinara

Sides

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Fresh Bread with Garlic and Seasonings

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.00

Topped with Mozzarella

Marinara

$4.00

Meat Sauce

$4.00

Homemade Meatballs

$6.00

Pasta

$5.00

Sweet Italian Sausage

$6.00

House Vegetable

$5.00

Kids

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Chicken Alla Bella

$8.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Cut in Strips w/ Choice of Dipping Sauce

Pasta Adriana

$7.00

Pasta w/ Butter and Parmesan Cheese

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Cheese Filled Ravioli w/ Light Sauce

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Caramel Mascarpone Cheese Cake

$7.00

Dessert Board

$14.00

A chance to try 3 of our delicious desserts!

Italian Lemon Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Gelato

$6.00

Vinny's World Famous Tiramisu

$8.00

Zeppoli Puffs

$6.00

N/A Beverages

SODA

Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mr. Pibb

$3.75

Orange Fanta

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

WATER

Acqua Panna Flat

$4.50

Pelligrino Sparkling Mineral

$4.50

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.75

TEA

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

COFFEE

Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

JUICE

Cranberry

$3.75

Grapefruit

$3.75

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

OTHER

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Manhattan Special

$5.50

Monster

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

213 North Fruitland Boulevard, Fruitland, MD 21826

Directions

