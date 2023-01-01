Joe's La Roma 213B North Fruitland Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
213 North Fruitland Boulevard, Fruitland, MD 21826
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guido's Burrito Wood Fire Grill Salisbury
4.3 • 126
1303 S Salisbury Blvd Salisbury, MD 21842
View restaurant