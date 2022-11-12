Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe Italiano's Maplewood Hammonton

review star

No reviews yet

470 S White Horse Pike

Hammonton, NJ 08037

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Homemade Spaghetti
Ravioli

Appetizers

Italian Long Hots

$7.99

Mussels

$11.99

red or white

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Steamed Clams

$9.99

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Baby Crab Cakes

$13.99

Clams Casino

$11.99

red or white

Fried Calamari

$13.99

fried light and crispy

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

with orange marmalade honey mustard

Lobster Bites

$23.99

tender bites of lobster broiled in butter and sherry

Broccoli Rabe

$10.99

sautéed in garlic and oil

Scallops in Bacon

$11.99

with wasabi cucumber sauce

Tripe

$9.99

an old world favorite - tender and flavorful

Mussel Casino

$8.99

Crab Cocktail

$18.99

Jack's Calamari

$13.99

Salads

Bruschetta

$6.99

Maplewood style - served as a topping

Burrata

$10.99

super decadent, filled with fresh cream and curd, served with grape heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Maplewood Salad

$5.99

Roasted Peppers

$9.99

with aged provolone and anchovies

Scungilli Salad

$11.99

tender scungilli with vegetables and mushrooms over a bed of lettuce with lemon and olive oil

Seasonal Salad

$8.99

Free Bread

Soups

Beans and Macaroni

$6.99

"pasta fagioli"

Chicken Tortellini

$6.99

Pasta

Homemade Spaghetti

$19.99

made locally to our "homemade" specifications and delivered fresh - contains eggs

Angel Hair

$19.99

Cheese Cavatelli

$20.99

Potato Gnocchi

$20.99

Lasagna

$22.99

Penne Rigati

$19.99

Ravioli

$21.99

Stuffed Shells

$21.99

Manicotti

$20.99

Gluten Free Pasta

$24.99

From the Garden

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Joe's style casserole - with spaghetti or today's vegetable

Spinach Garlic & Oil

$20.99

Spaghetti & Broccolli

$20.99

Spaghetti with Broccoli Rabe

$22.99

sauteed with garlic & oil

Joe's Classics

Al Pesto Scampi

$29.99

Broccoli & Shrimp

$27.99

a Maplewood classic - in a butter and garlic broth

Cavatelli Franco

$29.99

shrimp and crab sautéed in garlic and a chopped tomato basil sauce then pan tossed with cavatelli (spicy)

Cousins

$31.99

lobster and crab in white wine and butter sauce (also in red)

Crabs and Spaghetti

$31.99

sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)

Eleanor Special

$28.99

well seasoned calamari and crab (red or white)

Joe's Special

$30.99

shrimp, clams, mussels, crab and scungilli simmered in natural juices

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$33.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$25.99

Scallops & Crab

$29.99

sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)

Scallops & Shrimp Blush

$28.99

fresh scallops and shrimp in a blush sauce

Scungilli Fra Diavolo

$28.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Seafood Alfredo

$30.99

shrimp, scallops and crab in a creamy alfredo sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Shrimp Geraldine

$27.99

fresh shrimp in a spicy white sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$29.99

with crab, garlic and oil in natural juices

Spaghetti & Clams

$25.99

red or white

Tripe Dinner

$24.99

Triple Meat Bolognese

$27.99

veal, pork and beef combined in a well seasoned red sauce over your choice of pasta

Uncle Nino

$37.99

a Maplewood classic - lobster, shrimp, Dungeness crab and clams

Seafood

Breaded Butterflied Shrimp

$26.99

simple Italian deep fry

Broiled Flounder

$30.99

flame broiled in butter and wine

Broiled Scallops

$30.99

the highest quality - flame broiled in butter and wine

Broiled Seafood Combination

$35.99

flounder, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in butter and wine sauce

Deviled Crab Cake

$32.99

Dungeness Crab

$36.99

Fisherman's Delight

$37.99

steamed lobster, king crab, clams, scallops and shrimp - kettle style

Jumbo Crab Cake

$43.99

loaded with jumbo lump crab meat - pan fried

Salmon

$26.99

center cut salmon over a bed of fresh spinach broiled to perfection

Sea Bass

$36.99

Stuffed Flounder

$32.99

packed with jumbo lump crab meat

Stuffed Shrimp

$31.99

four large shrimp topped with crab stuffing and broiled golden brown

Meats

served with a side of spaghetti or today's vegetable

Cowboy Ribeye

$36.99

18 oz. bone in, center cut

NY Strip

$34.99

14 oz. center cut

Pork Chop Italiano

$28.99

14 oz. porterhouse chop smothered in fra diavlo sauce with mushrooms and melted provolone

Veal Arugula

$29.99

breaded veal, arugula salad, balsamic glaze and asiago cheese

Veal Cutlet

$27.99

Veal Parmigiana

$28.99

Veal Scaloppini

$22.99

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Chicken

served with a side of spaghetti or today's vegetable

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.99

Robin's Chicken

$27.99

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, spinach and melted provolone

Chicken Arugula

$27.99

arugula salad, balsamic glaze and asiago cheese - breaded or grilled

Chicken Marsala

$26.99

tender chicken sautéed in butter and marsala wine tossed with penne rigati

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$26.99

tender chicken sautéed in butter and marsala wine tossed with penne rigati

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$25.99

simmered in wine and tomato sauce (spicy)

Chicken Cutlet

$25.99

Chicken Finger Dinner

$17.99

Lunch

3 MB Lunch

$11.99

Cheesesteak

$9.99

Campagnolo Panini

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$11.99

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$9.99

Steakplant Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Pepper Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage Spinach Panini

$10.99

Homemade Spaghetti

$11.99

made locally to our "homemade" specifications and delivered fresh - contains eggs

Ravioli

$12.99

Angel Hair

$10.99

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Cheese Cavatelli

$12.99

Penne Rigate

$11.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Manicotti

$12.99

Triple Meat

$15.99

Potato Gnocchi

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

breaded or grilled - served with spaghetti or a vegetable

Chicken Arugula

$15.99

breaded or grilled - served with spaghetti or a vegetable

Robin's Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$13.99

Egg Plant Parmigana

$13.99

served with spaghetti or vegetable

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Veal Arugula

$17.99

served with spaghetti or vegetable

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

served with spaghetti or vegetable

Spaghetti & Broccolli

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet

$14.99

Veal Cutlet

$16.99

Chicken Broc Alfredo

$16.99

Spinach G&O

$14.99

Broccoli & Shrimp

$15.99

over homemade spaghetti

Scallops & Crab

$17.99

sautéed in garlic and wine (red or white)

Cousins

$19.99

lobster and crab in white wine and butter sauce - also in red

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$15.99

Deviled Crab Platter

$17.99

Shrimp Geraldine

$15.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

with crabmeat over spaghetti

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$18.99

SM Cav Franco

$17.99

Mussel Fra

$14.99

Spaghetti & Crab

$17.99

red or white

Scallop Shrimp Blush

$17.99

Spaghetti & Clams

$14.99

red or white

Seafood Alfredo

$17.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.49

Karen's Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Mousse

$8.99

Coppa Spagnola

$8.99

Creme Brulee

$8.99

Gwen's Desserts

$9.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Limoncello Cake

$8.99

Limoncello Sorbet

$8.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Seasonal Gelato

$8.99

Spumoni

$8.99

Tartufo

$8.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Dessert

$8.99

Kids

Kid Chicken Parm

$8.99

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

Kid Cavatelli & Meatball

$8.99

Kid Penne & Meatball

$8.99

Kid Ravioli & Meatball

$8.99

Kid Chicken Finger & Fries

$8.99

Kid Stuffed Shells

$8.99

Kid Spag Broc

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1945

Website

Location

470 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037

Directions

