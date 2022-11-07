Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Joe's New York Pizza Woodbury Ave

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1981 Woodbury Ave

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

BYO LARGE Cheese (19")
BYO MEDIUM Cheese (14")
Tater Kegs

BYO PIZZA

BYO PERSONAL Cheese (12")

$12.95

BYO MEDIUM Cheese (14")

$15.85

BYO LARGE Cheese (19")

$20.85

GLUTEN-FREE Cheese

$13.66

GOURMET SPECIALTY PIZZA

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.44

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.44

12" Chicken Bacon Bravo

$15.44

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.44

12" Chicken Parmesan

$15.44

12" Chicken Pesto

$15.44

12" Hawaiian

$13.44

12" Joes Favorite

$13.44

12" Lasagna Pizza

$15.44

12" Manhattan Loaded

$15.44

12" My Thai Chicken Pizza

$15.44

12" Super Meaty

$15.44

12" Gyro Pizza

$14.44

A sauceless pizza topped with cheese, gyro, onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of tzatziki sauce for dipping.

12" Four Cheese Pizza

$15.44

12" Frat Boy

$15.44

12" Greek White Pizza

$14.44

12" Margarita Pizza

$14.44

12" Veggie

$15.44

12" White Pizza

$13.44

12" White Spinach Pizza

$15.44

12" Steak Bomb Pizza

$15.44

Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions

12" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.44

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.44

14" Billy Bobs BBQ Chicken

$18.44

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.44

14" Chicken Bacon Bravo

$19.44

14" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.44

14" Chicken Parmesan

$19.44

14" Chicken Pesto

$19.44

14" Hawaiian

$16.44

14" Joes Favorite

$16.44

14" Lasagna Pizza

$19.44

14" Manhattan Loaded

$19.44

14" Meat Pie Gut Buster

$25.44

14" My Thai Chicken Pizza

$19.44

14" Super Meaty

$19.44

14" Gyro Pizza

$18.44

14" Four Cheese Pizza

$19.44

14" Frat Boy

$19.44

14" Greek White Pizza

$18.44

14" Margarita Pizza

$18.44

14" Veggie

$19.44

14" White Pizza

$16.44

14" White Spinach Pizza

$19.44

14" Steak Bomb Pizza

$19.44

Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions

14" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.44

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.44

19" Billy Bobs BBQ Chicken

$25.17

19" Buffalo Chicken

$25.17

19" Chicken Bacon Bravo

$27.23

19" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$27.23

19" Chicken Parmesan

$27.23

19" Chicken Pesto

$27.23

19" Hawaiian

$23.11

19" Joes Favorite

$23.11

19" Lasagna Pizza

$27.23

19" Manhattan Loaded

$27.23

19" Meat Pie Gut Buster

$32.38

19" My Thai Chicken Pizza

$27.23

19" Super Meaty

$27.23

19" Gyro Pizza

$25.17

19" Four Cheese Pizza

$27.23

19" Frat Boy

$27.23

19" Greek White Pizza

$25.17

19" Margarita Pizza

$25.17

19" Veggie

$27.23

19" White Pizza

$23.11

19" White Spinach Pizza

$27.23

19" Steak Bomb Pizza

$27.23

Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions

19" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$25.17

19" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.23

GF Billy Bobs BBQ Chicken

$16.94

GF Buffalo Chicken

$16.94

GF Chicken Bacon Bravo

$17.94

GF Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.94

GF Chicken Parmesan

$17.94

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.94

GF Hawaiian

$15.94

GF Joes Favorite

$15.94

GF Lasagna Pizza

$17.94

GF Manhattan Loaded

$17.94

GF My Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.94

GF Super Meaty

$17.94

GF Gyro Pizza

$16.94

GF Four Cheese Pizza

$17.94Out of stock

GF Frat Boy

$17.94

GF Greek White Pizza

$16.94

GF Margarita Pizza

$16.94

GF Veggie

$17.94

GF White Pizza

$15.94

GF White Spinach Pizza

$17.94

GF Steak Bomb Pizza

$17.94

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.94

BYO CALZONE

BYO CALZONE Cheese

$15.95

GOURMET SPECIALTY CALZONES

BBQ Chix Calzone

$17.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Calzone

$17.95

Buffalo Chix Calzone

$17.95

Chix Parm Calzone

$17.95

Meat Pie Calzone

$17.95

Meatball Calzone

$17.95

Specialty Cheese Calzone

$16.95

Mozzarella, provolone, Asiago, & Parmesan

Steak Bomb Calzone

$17.95

Steak base with pepperjack/mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions

Veggie Calzone

$16.95

White Spinach Calzone

$16.95

SUBS / WRAPS

Gyro Pita

$12.99

Chicken Tender Marinara Sub

$10.25

Fresh in-house baked bread, fried chicken tenders, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese

Meatball Sub

$10.25

Fresh in-house baked bread, delicious fried meatballs, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese makes this a delicious favorite!

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub

$11.25

BBQ Chicken Tender Sub w/ Provolone

$11.25

APPETIZERS

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$13.75

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$11.95

French Fries

$7.75

Garlic Knots

$9.75

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

Spanakopita

$11.25

Tater Kegs

$10.00

Stuffed with cheddar, bacon and chives with sour cream to dip

Fried Dough Garlic Bites

$9.00

Fried dough balls tossed in garlic, pesto sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese

WINGS / TENDERS

Wings (8)

$12.75

8 Wings with your choice of sauce.

Wings (16)

$19.95

Wings Party Pack (40)

$46.95

Chicken Tenders (6)

$11.75

Chicken Tenders (12)

$16.15

Wings (8) (Copy)

$10.75

SALADS

Garden Salad

$9.99

Caesar salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar salad

$5.50

Side Greek Salad

$6.50

Small Party Salad

$27.69

Large Party Salad

$55.19

Caesar salad (Copy)

$7.19

DESSERTS

Baklava

$4.50

Cinnamon Crispita Sticks

$5.65

Cinnamon Knots

$6.24

Fried Dough Balls

$6.25

Whoopie Pie

$3.19

Brownie

$2.70Out of stock

Cookie

$2.25

SIDES

Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.65

Homemade Greek Dressing

$0.65

Ranch Dressing

$0.65

Marinara

$0.65

Buffalo Sauce

$0.65

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.65

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65

Single knot

$1.30

TAKE HOME KIT

TAKE HOME KIT

$10.00

20oz SODAS

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.35

ONLINE 20oz SODAS

20os Coke Zero

$2.35

20oz Coke

$2.35

20oz Diet Coke

$2.35

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.35

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.35

20oz Orange Fanta

$2.35

20oz Root Beer

$2.35

20oz Sprite

$2.35

Bottled Water

$2.35
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Joe's New York Pizza image
Joe's New York Pizza image

