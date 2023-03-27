A map showing the location of Joe's Pasta House 3201 Southern Boulevard SoutheastView gallery

Joe's Pasta House
3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast

3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Lightly fried calamari served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

Breaded Mozzarella cheese, deep-fried. Servied with marinara sauce.

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Fresh zucchini lightly breaded and deep fried. Servied with Ranch dressing and marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese ravioli breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.

salads

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach with mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes and sliced egg served with tomato bacon dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Garden fresh greens, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell pepper and Kalamata olives served with Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.

The Wedge

$11.95

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion and house blue cheese dressing.

dinner sal

$3.95

soup

Mama Diana's Tortellini and Meatball Soup

$7.95

Cheese tortellini with house made meatballs, fresh spinach and tomato in a seasoned chicken broth.

Traditional and Local Flavors

Parmigiana

Your choice of lightly breaded all natural chicken breast or eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti with our house made tomato sauce.

Southwestern Alfredo

Chicken breast or shrimp with fettuccini pasta tossed with our house parmiagiano crease suace, certified NM Hatch Green Chile and topped with crushed red pepper.

Alfredo

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade parmigiano cream sauce.

Pesto

Spaghetti tossed with pine nuts, fresh basil, Romano cheese and garlic

Baked Ravioli

Cheese ravioli topped with our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti with tomato sauce with your choice of one of the following

Mediterranean Pasta

Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, garlic fresh tomatoes and feta cheese sauteed in a white wine butter sauce atop linguine pasta.

Fra Diavolo

Your choice of chicken or shrimp sauteed with garlic in a spicy marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Penne Florentina

Penne pasta with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a garlic white wine butter sauce.

Lasagna

$16.95

Homemade with beef and Italian sausage topped with homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Ravioli Alfredo

$15.95

Cheese ravioli topped with our parmigiano cream sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Manicotti Bolognese

$16.95

Cheese manicotti with traditional meat sauce.

Adult Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$17.95

CARBONARA

Baked penne

$16.95

gnocchi

$16.95

ziti vodka

$16.95

Seafood and House Specialities

Green Chile Chicken Ravioli

$19.95

Cheese ravioli topped with sauteed chicken and (NM certified) green chile alfredo sauce.

Ling RED

$19.95

Linguine pasta with sauteed baby clams in your choice of marinara sauce or white clam sauce.

Scampinelli

$21.95

Jumbo shrimps sauteed with garlic, olive oil, butter tomatoes and scallions nestled over linguine pasta.

Ling WHITE

$19.95

lobster ravi

$23.95

pinon salmon

$25.95

picatta

chicken marsala

$22.95

salmon

salmon Florentine

$25.95

Seniors

Senior Baked Ravioli

$18.95

Round cheese filled pasta topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Senior Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our parmigiano cream sauce.

Senior Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.95

Spaghetti with meatballs or meat sauce and tomato sauce.

Senior Lasagna

$18.95

Homemade beef and sausage lasagna with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Senior Chicken Parm

$18.95

Senior Eggplant Parm

$18.95

Senior Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$18.95

Bambini

kids penne with alfredo no meat

$8.00

kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

kids Baked Ravioli

$8.00

kids Chicken and Alfredo

$8.00

kids Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

kids Lasgna

$8.00

kids Chicken Breast Strips with Fries

$8.00

kids spaghetti w/ tom sauce

$8.00

kids spaghetti butter

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.50

Italian Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Lemonchello

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Special Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Spumoni ice-cream

$6.00

Cobbler

$7.95

birthday cannoli

dinner for 2 cannoli

coupon cannoli

heated

ala mode

$1.95

no chocolate

no chocolate chips

kid chocolate

kid vanilla

mini cannoli

$3.00

one scoop spumoni

$3.00

buckets and dinner for 4s

spaghetti mb bucket

$35.00

meat sauce bucket

$35.00

chicken alfredo bucket

$38.00

sw chicken alfredo bucket

$40.00

dinner for 4

$50.00

spaghetti w/ tomato sauce bucket

$25.00

sides or add ons

side 1 meat balls

$1.95

side 5 meat balls

$6.95

add chicken

$6.95

add 6 shrimp

$9.95

side blue cheese crum

$1.95

side red onion

$0.95

add mushroom

$1.95

add american cheese

$1.00

add green chili

$1.95

pint of tomato sauce

$7.95

pint of meat sauce

$9.95

pint of alfredo

$9.95

side chicken breast

$6.95

side house vegetable

$3.95

fresh baked bread by loaf

$5.00

side alfredo sauce

$3.95

side tomato sauce

$1.95

Bruschetta

$6.95

extra ranch

$0.25

extra blue cheese

$0.25

extra italian

$0.25

side mozz

$2.95

add mozz bake

$2.95

side red bells

$0.95

add pinon

$2.95

side pesto

$3.95

side french fries

$5.00

side sausage

$6.95

side 1 Sausage

$1.95

side feta cheese

$2.95

side fra diovolo

$3.95

add 1 shrimp

$2.00

side of meat sauce

$3.95

side of alfredo

$3.95

side of pink sauce

$3.95

side of mussel bread (3 pieces)

$6.95

gluten free PASTA

$2.95

extra sauce

$1.95

side pasta tomato sauce

$3.95

side pasta garlic and olive oil

$3.95

side spinach

$2.95

add salmon

$10.95

Side Mix

$5.95

side angel hair w/ marinara

$3.95

side of green chili

$3.95

add sausage

$2.95

side of mushrooms

$1.95

side ricotta

$3.95

special instructions

sauce on side for all

no cheese

no garnish

no tomato

no green chili

no red pepper flake

no red onoin

no red bell pepper

only romaine

no crostini

no dressing

dressing on the side

easy sauce

easy cheese

extra crispy

no spinach

no frernch fries

cooked med

cooked rare

cooked m well

cooked well

cooked rare

pasta on side / bowl

no seasoning salt/pepp

sub angel hair pasta

sub penne pasta

sub ling pasta

sub fett pasta

no sauce on pasta

dont make

sub sausage

half chicken half shrimp

sub house marinara

sub all alfredo

$3.95

sub meat sauce

$3.95

sub vodka sauce

$3.95

split plate

$3.00

gluten free

xtra tomato sauce

sub breaded chicken

S.O.S sauce on side

AS ENTREE

No Olives

Sub Spaghetti

Sub Diavolo

$3.95

Ranch

Italian

Bleu cheese

No Bacon

protein on side

No Onions

No Scallions

steaks and chops

ribeye

$25.95

pork chops

$23.95

times/ needs

15 min

20 mins

25 mins

30 mins

35 mins

40 mins

45 mins

1 hr

guest at bar

utensils

salon deluxe

Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Lightly fried calamari served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

Hand cut mozzarella wedges, freshly breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Fresh zucchini lightly breaded and deep fried. Servied with Ranch dressing and marinara sauce.

St Louis Toasted Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese ravioli breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.

salads

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach with mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes and sliced egg served with tomato bacon dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Garden fresh greens, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell pepper and Kalamata olives served with Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad Large

$9.00

Mixed organic greens, tomatoes, cucumber and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing.

dinner salad (small)

$3.95

soup

Mama Diana's Tortellini and Meatball Soup

$6.95

Cheese tortellini with house made meatballs, fresh spinach and tomato in a seasoned chicken broth.

Traditional and Local Flavors

Parmigiana

Your choice of lightly breaded all natural chicken breast or eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti with our house made tomato sauce.

Southwestern Alfredo

Sliced tender chicken breast or large shrump with fettuccine pasta tossed with our house parmigiano cream sauce, certified NM Hatch green chile and crushed red peppers.

Alfredo

Fettuccini tossed with our housemade parmigiano cream sauce.

Scampinelli

$16.00

Jumbo shrimps sauteed with garlic, olive oil, butter, tomatoes and scallions nestled over linguine pasta.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti with tomato sauce with your choice of one of the following

Baked Ravioli

$12.00

Cheese ravioli topped with our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti with tomato sauce with your choice of one of the following

Lasagna

$13.00

Homemade with beef and Italian sausage topped with homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Manicotti Bolognese

$13.00

Cheese manicotti with traditional meat sauce.

Ravioli Alfredo

$12.00

Cheese ravioli topped with our parmigiano cream sauce and mozzarella cheese

lemon pepper chicken

$13.00

lemon pepper shrimp

$16.00

Burgers and Heros

1/2 Pound Burger

$11.00

All natural beef grilled to medium and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and french fries.

Subs

$11.00

Served with french fries.

sides or add ons (Copy)

side 1 meat balls

$1.95

side 5 meat balls

$6.95

add chicken

$6.95

add 6 shrimp

$9.95

side blue cheese crum

$1.95

side red onion

$0.95

add mushroom

$1.95

add american cheese

$1.00

add green chili

$1.95

pint of tomato sauce

$7.95

pint of meat sauce

$9.95

pint of alfredo

$9.95

side chicken breast

$6.95

side house vegetable

$3.95

fresh baked bread by loaf

$5.00

side alfredo sauce

$3.95

side tomato sauce

$1.95

Bruschetta

$6.95

extra ranch

$0.25

extra blue cheese

$0.25

extra italian

$0.25

side mozz

$2.95

add mozz bake

$2.95

side red bells

$0.95

add pinon

$2.95

side pesto

$3.95

side french fries

$5.00

side sausage

$6.95

side 1 Sausage

$1.95

side feta cheese

$2.95

side fra diovolo

$3.95

add broccoli

$3.95

gluten free PASTA

$2.95

sub meat sauce

$3.95

special instructions (Copy)

sauce on side for all

no cheese

no garnish

no tomato

no green chili

no red pepper flake

no red onoin

no red bell pepper

only romaine

no crostini

no dressing

dressing on the side

easy sauce

easy cheese

extra crispy

no spinach

no frernch fries

cooked med

cooked rare

cooked m well

cooked well

cooked rare

pasta on side / bowl

no seasoning salt/pepp

sub angel hair pasta

sub penne pasta

sub ling pasta

sub fett pasta

no sauce on pasta

xtra tomato sauce

gluten free

split plate

$3.00

S.O.S sauce on side

AS ENTREE

No Olives

no bacon

no onions

no scallions

Wine

Red By The Glass

Alamos GLS

$10.00

Substance GLS

$10.00

19 Crimes GLS

$10.00

Caramel Road Cab GLS

$10.00

Matchbook GLS

$10.00

Bonanza GLS

$10.00

Klinker Brick GLS

$15.00

Zonin Merlot GLS

$10.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese GLS

$10.00

Da Vinci Chianti GLS

$10.00

Bellagio Chianti GLS

$12.00

Michele Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti GLS

$12.00

St. Claire Mimbres Red GLS

$10.00

Noisy Water Demigod Cabernet GLS

$15.00

Noisy Water Big Legs Red GLS

$15.00

J Lohr Merlot

$10.00

Elouan Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Red By The Bottle

Btl Alamos

$40.00

Btl Substance

$40.00

Btl 19 Crimes

$40.00

Btl Matchbook

$40.00

Btl Bonanza

$40.00

Btl Klinker Brick

$50.00

Btl Earthquake

$40.00

Btl Elouan

$45.00

Btl Emmolo

$60.00

Btl St. Supery

$60.00

Btl Quilt

$65.00

Btl Jordan

$100.00

Btl Silver Oak

$110.00

Btl Caymus

$140.00

Btl Zonin Merlot

$40.00

Btl Sassoregale Sangiovese

$40.00

Btl Da Vinci Chianti

$40.00

Btl Tenuta Di Arceno

$55.00

Btl Allegrini

$45.00

Btl Arcanum

$50.00

Btl Micele Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti

$45.00

Btl Castello Banfi

$110.00

Btl St. Claire Mimbres Red

$40.00

Btl Noisy Water Demigod Cabernet

$50.00

Btl Noisy Water Big Legs Red

$50.00

Btl Michelle Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d'Asti

Taylor Fladgate Port

Warres Otima Port

Btl Caramel Road Cab

$40.00

Btl Banfi Aska Bolgheri Rosso

$75.00

White By The Glass

Ecco Domani Pinot GLS

$10.00

Banfi Vermintino GLS

$12.00

Chateau Souverain GLS

$10.00

Benziger GLS

$10.00

William Hill GLS

$10.00

Michael David GLS

$10.00

Rue De Perle Vouvray GLS

$12.00

Talbott Kali Hart Charonnay GLS

$15.00

St. Claire Riesling GLS

$10.00

St. Claire Mimbres White GLS

$10.00

Noisy Water Moscato GLS

$15.00

Principessa Gavi GLS

$13.00

Maschio Prosecco Brut GLS

$12.00

Caposaldo Rose

$10.00

White By The Bottle

Btl Ecco Domani

$40.00

Btl Banfi Vermentino

$45.00

Btl Chateau Souverain

$40.00

Btl Benziger

$40.00

Btl William Hill

$40.00

Btl Michael David

$40.00

Btl Rue De Perle Vouvray

$48.00

Btl Talbott Kali Hart Charonnay

$50.00

Btl St. Claire Riesling

$40.00

Btl St. Claire Mimbres White

$40.00

Btl Noisy Water Moscato

$50.00

Btl Principessa Gavi

$50.00

Btl Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$65.00

Rose

Caposaldo GLS

$10.00

Caposaldo BTL

$40.00

Champagne Bottle's

Michelle Chiarlo Nivole

$25.00

Colle Moro

$40.00

Caposaldo

$40.00

Saint Clair Dry Brut

$40.00

Domaine Chandon Sparkling Brut

$60.00

Dessert Wine

Ruinite Lambrusco GLS

$8.00

house Wines

glass sangria

$8.00

1/2 carafe sangria

$18.00

full carafe sangria

$32.00

glass white zin

$8.00

1/2 carafe white zin

$16.00

full carafe white zin

$28.00

glass chardonnay

$8.00

1/2 carafe chardonnay

$16.00

full chardonnay

$28.00

glass chianti

$8.00

1/2 carafe chianti

$16.00

full chianti

$28.00

Sunday mimosa

Mimosa

$5.00

bar drinks

margaritas

regular margarita

$10.00

Italian margarita

$10.00

Cherry margarita

$10.00

Raspberry margarita

$10.00

Bar Beverages

italian sodas

cherry

$4.00

vanilla

$4.00

raspberry

$4.00

orange

$4.00

add creme

$0.25

pelligrino water

large pellegrino

$8.00

small pellegrino

$4.00

milks

adult milk

$3.50

adult chocolate milk

$4.00

kid milk

$1.50

kid chocolate milk

$1.50

hot chocolate

$4.00

Catering

catering platters and desserts

full lasagna

$110.00

half las

$50.00

baked ziti

$90.00

half baked ziti

$50.00

full chicken alfredo

$100.00

half chicken alfredo

$50.00

Full sausage, peppers and onions

$110.00

half sausage , peppers and onions

$50.00

full southwest chicken

$100.00

half southwest chicken

$50.00

full meatball no pasta

$75.00

half meatball no pasta

$35.00

full pasta w/ tom sauce no bread/sal

$50.00

half pasta w/ tom sauce no bread/sal

$30.00

full pasta w/ tom sauce w sal and bread

$60.00

half pasta w/ tom sauce w/ sal and bread

$40.00

full sausage link

$75.00

half sausage link

$35.00

full mac and cheese

$75.00

half mac and cheese

$35.00

full chicken parm

$120.00

half chicken parm

$60.00

full eggplant parm

$100.00

half eggplant parm

$50.00

full chicken marsala

$120.00

half chicken marsala

$60.00

full cold antipasta tray

$120.00

full cheese and veggie tray

$80.00

large canolli

$6.50

small cannoli

$3.00

tiramisu 15 servings

$60.00

full ny cheese cake 12 slices

$45.00

triple choc cake 12 slices

$50.00

full italian cream cake 12 slices

$60.00

full vegetable tray

$80.00

menus 1 and 2

catering menu 1 and 2

Menu number 1 per person

$25.95

Menu number 2 per person

$28.95

Hot Italian sampler and cold antipasto platter per person

$6.00

cannoli, cheesecake and tiramisu per person

$6.50

bring own dessert cut and serve per person

$2.00

add coffee per person

$3.00

special coffees

special coffees lattes

cappuccino

$5.00

espresso

$4.00

dbl espresso

$6.00

latte

$6.00

mocha latte

$6.00

vanilla latte

$6.00

shot of amaretto

$3.00

BTL Beer

beer

budweiser bottle

$5.00

budlight bottle

$5.00

coors light

$5.00

Heineken bottle

$5.00

corona bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Heineken ZERO NA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

beverages

soda

$4.00

iced tea

$4.00

hot tea

$3.50

coffee

$3.00

Draft Beers

draft beer

Santa Fe 7K IPA

$6.00

Sante Fe Social Hour

$6.00

Bosque Riverwalker IPA

$6.00

Bosque Jetty Jack Amber

$6.00

Sandia Watermelon Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Elephants On Parade

$6.00

Sam Adams (seasonal)

$6.00

Guinness NA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

