- Home
- /
- Rio Rancho
- /
- Joe's Pasta House - 3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast
Joe's Pasta House 3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast
No reviews yet
3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Lightly fried calamari served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded Mozzarella cheese, deep-fried. Servied with marinara sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini lightly breaded and deep fried. Servied with Ranch dressing and marinara sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Cheese ravioli breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.
salads
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach with mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes and sliced egg served with tomato bacon dressing.
Greek Salad
Garden fresh greens, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell pepper and Kalamata olives served with Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
The Wedge
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion and house blue cheese dressing.
dinner sal
soup
Traditional and Local Flavors
Parmigiana
Your choice of lightly breaded all natural chicken breast or eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti with our house made tomato sauce.
Southwestern Alfredo
Chicken breast or shrimp with fettuccini pasta tossed with our house parmiagiano crease suace, certified NM Hatch Green Chile and topped with crushed red pepper.
Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade parmigiano cream sauce.
Pesto
Spaghetti tossed with pine nuts, fresh basil, Romano cheese and garlic
Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with tomato sauce with your choice of one of the following
Mediterranean Pasta
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, garlic fresh tomatoes and feta cheese sauteed in a white wine butter sauce atop linguine pasta.
Fra Diavolo
Your choice of chicken or shrimp sauteed with garlic in a spicy marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Penne Florentina
Penne pasta with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a garlic white wine butter sauce.
Lasagna
Homemade with beef and Italian sausage topped with homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Ravioli Alfredo
Cheese ravioli topped with our parmigiano cream sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Manicotti Bolognese
Cheese manicotti with traditional meat sauce.
Adult Mac & Cheese
Lemon Pepper Chicken
CARBONARA
Baked penne
gnocchi
ziti vodka
Seafood and House Specialities
Green Chile Chicken Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with sauteed chicken and (NM certified) green chile alfredo sauce.
Ling RED
Linguine pasta with sauteed baby clams in your choice of marinara sauce or white clam sauce.
Scampinelli
Jumbo shrimps sauteed with garlic, olive oil, butter tomatoes and scallions nestled over linguine pasta.
Ling WHITE
lobster ravi
pinon salmon
picatta
chicken marsala
salmon
salmon Florentine
Seniors
Senior Baked Ravioli
Round cheese filled pasta topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Senior Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our parmigiano cream sauce.
Senior Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti with meatballs or meat sauce and tomato sauce.
Senior Lasagna
Homemade beef and sausage lasagna with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Senior Chicken Parm
Senior Eggplant Parm
Senior Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Bambini
Desserts
Tiramisu
Cannoli
Italian Cream
Chocolate Mousse
Lemonchello
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
Special Cheesecake
Apple Pie
Spumoni ice-cream
Cobbler
birthday cannoli
dinner for 2 cannoli
coupon cannoli
heated
ala mode
no chocolate
no chocolate chips
kid chocolate
kid vanilla
mini cannoli
one scoop spumoni
buckets and dinner for 4s
sides or add ons
side 1 meat balls
side 5 meat balls
add chicken
add 6 shrimp
side blue cheese crum
side red onion
add mushroom
add american cheese
add green chili
pint of tomato sauce
pint of meat sauce
pint of alfredo
side chicken breast
side house vegetable
fresh baked bread by loaf
side alfredo sauce
side tomato sauce
Bruschetta
extra ranch
extra blue cheese
extra italian
side mozz
add mozz bake
side red bells
add pinon
side pesto
side french fries
side sausage
side 1 Sausage
side feta cheese
side fra diovolo
add 1 shrimp
side of meat sauce
side of alfredo
side of pink sauce
side of mussel bread (3 pieces)
gluten free PASTA
extra sauce
side pasta tomato sauce
side pasta garlic and olive oil
side spinach
add salmon
Side Mix
side angel hair w/ marinara
side of green chili
add sausage
side of mushrooms
side ricotta
special instructions
sauce on side for all
no cheese
no garnish
no tomato
no green chili
no red pepper flake
no red onoin
no red bell pepper
only romaine
no crostini
no dressing
dressing on the side
easy sauce
easy cheese
extra crispy
no spinach
no frernch fries
cooked med
cooked rare
cooked m well
cooked well
cooked rare
pasta on side / bowl
no seasoning salt/pepp
sub angel hair pasta
sub penne pasta
sub ling pasta
sub fett pasta
no sauce on pasta
dont make
sub sausage
half chicken half shrimp
sub house marinara
sub all alfredo
sub meat sauce
sub vodka sauce
split plate
gluten free
xtra tomato sauce
sub breaded chicken
S.O.S sauce on side
AS ENTREE
No Olives
Sub Spaghetti
Sub Diavolo
Ranch
Italian
Bleu cheese
No Bacon
protein on side
No Onions
No Scallions
steaks and chops
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Lightly fried calamari served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Hand cut mozzarella wedges, freshly breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini lightly breaded and deep fried. Servied with Ranch dressing and marinara sauce.
St Louis Toasted Ravioli
Cheese ravioli breaded and deep-fried. Served with marinara sauce.
salads
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach with mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes and sliced egg served with tomato bacon dressing.
Greek Salad
Garden fresh greens, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell pepper and Kalamata olives served with Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad Large
Mixed organic greens, tomatoes, cucumber and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing.
dinner salad (small)
soup
Traditional and Local Flavors
Parmigiana
Your choice of lightly breaded all natural chicken breast or eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti with our house made tomato sauce.
Southwestern Alfredo
Sliced tender chicken breast or large shrump with fettuccine pasta tossed with our house parmigiano cream sauce, certified NM Hatch green chile and crushed red peppers.
Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with our housemade parmigiano cream sauce.
Scampinelli
Jumbo shrimps sauteed with garlic, olive oil, butter, tomatoes and scallions nestled over linguine pasta.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with tomato sauce with your choice of one of the following
Baked Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with tomato sauce with your choice of one of the following
Lasagna
Homemade with beef and Italian sausage topped with homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Manicotti Bolognese
Cheese manicotti with traditional meat sauce.
Ravioli Alfredo
Cheese ravioli topped with our parmigiano cream sauce and mozzarella cheese
lemon pepper chicken
lemon pepper shrimp
Burgers and Heros
sides or add ons (Copy)
side 1 meat balls
side 5 meat balls
add chicken
add 6 shrimp
side blue cheese crum
side red onion
add mushroom
add american cheese
add green chili
pint of tomato sauce
pint of meat sauce
pint of alfredo
side chicken breast
side house vegetable
fresh baked bread by loaf
side alfredo sauce
side tomato sauce
Bruschetta
extra ranch
extra blue cheese
extra italian
side mozz
add mozz bake
side red bells
add pinon
side pesto
side french fries
side sausage
side 1 Sausage
side feta cheese
side fra diovolo
add broccoli
gluten free PASTA
sub meat sauce
special instructions (Copy)
sauce on side for all
no cheese
no garnish
no tomato
no green chili
no red pepper flake
no red onoin
no red bell pepper
only romaine
no crostini
no dressing
dressing on the side
easy sauce
easy cheese
extra crispy
no spinach
no frernch fries
cooked med
cooked rare
cooked m well
cooked well
cooked rare
pasta on side / bowl
no seasoning salt/pepp
sub angel hair pasta
sub penne pasta
sub ling pasta
sub fett pasta
no sauce on pasta
xtra tomato sauce
gluten free
split plate
S.O.S sauce on side
AS ENTREE
No Olives
no bacon
no onions
no scallions
Wine
Red By The Glass
Alamos GLS
Substance GLS
19 Crimes GLS
Caramel Road Cab GLS
Matchbook GLS
Bonanza GLS
Klinker Brick GLS
Zonin Merlot GLS
Sassoregale Sangiovese GLS
Da Vinci Chianti GLS
Bellagio Chianti GLS
Michele Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti GLS
St. Claire Mimbres Red GLS
Noisy Water Demigod Cabernet GLS
Noisy Water Big Legs Red GLS
J Lohr Merlot
Elouan Pinot Noir GLS
Red By The Bottle
Btl Alamos
Btl Substance
Btl 19 Crimes
Btl Matchbook
Btl Bonanza
Btl Klinker Brick
Btl Earthquake
Btl Elouan
Btl Emmolo
Btl St. Supery
Btl Quilt
Btl Jordan
Btl Silver Oak
Btl Caymus
Btl Zonin Merlot
Btl Sassoregale Sangiovese
Btl Da Vinci Chianti
Btl Tenuta Di Arceno
Btl Allegrini
Btl Arcanum
Btl Micele Chiarlo Barbera D'Asti
Btl Castello Banfi
Btl St. Claire Mimbres Red
Btl Noisy Water Demigod Cabernet
Btl Noisy Water Big Legs Red
Btl Michelle Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d'Asti
Taylor Fladgate Port
Warres Otima Port
Btl Caramel Road Cab
Btl Banfi Aska Bolgheri Rosso
White By The Glass
Ecco Domani Pinot GLS
Banfi Vermintino GLS
Chateau Souverain GLS
Benziger GLS
William Hill GLS
Michael David GLS
Rue De Perle Vouvray GLS
Talbott Kali Hart Charonnay GLS
St. Claire Riesling GLS
St. Claire Mimbres White GLS
Noisy Water Moscato GLS
Principessa Gavi GLS
Maschio Prosecco Brut GLS
Caposaldo Rose
White By The Bottle
Btl Ecco Domani
Btl Banfi Vermentino
Btl Chateau Souverain
Btl Benziger
Btl William Hill
Btl Michael David
Btl Rue De Perle Vouvray
Btl Talbott Kali Hart Charonnay
Btl St. Claire Riesling
Btl St. Claire Mimbres White
Btl Noisy Water Moscato
Btl Principessa Gavi
Btl Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Champagne Bottle's
Dessert Wine
house Wines
Sunday mimosa
Catering
catering platters and desserts
full lasagna
half las
baked ziti
half baked ziti
full chicken alfredo
half chicken alfredo
Full sausage, peppers and onions
half sausage , peppers and onions
full southwest chicken
half southwest chicken
full meatball no pasta
half meatball no pasta
full pasta w/ tom sauce no bread/sal
half pasta w/ tom sauce no bread/sal
full pasta w/ tom sauce w sal and bread
half pasta w/ tom sauce w/ sal and bread
full sausage link
half sausage link
full mac and cheese
half mac and cheese
full chicken parm
half chicken parm
full eggplant parm
half eggplant parm
full chicken marsala
half chicken marsala
full cold antipasta tray
full cheese and veggie tray
large canolli
small cannoli
tiramisu 15 servings
full ny cheese cake 12 slices
triple choc cake 12 slices
full italian cream cake 12 slices
full vegetable tray
special coffees
special coffees lattes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Photos coming soon!