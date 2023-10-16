Popular Items

Cheese Pie 2 topping

$34.00


Pizza Pies

Gluten Free 14"

$28.00

Note: If you have Celiac Disease, we do not recommend ordering from us as we are not a gluten free establishment. There is still flour in the air.

Sicilian Pie 3+ topping

$38.00

Classic NY square pie

Sicilian Pie

$29.00

Classic NY square pie

Veggie Pie

$33.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, and olives

Meatlovers Pie

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and house made meatball

Caprese Pie

$33.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil and olive oil

Supreme Pie

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and red onion

White Pie 3+ topping

$38.00

Mozzarella, dollops of ricotta and 3-5 toppings.

White w/ Spinach & Garlic Pie

$33.00
White Pie

$29.00

Mozzarella and dollops of ricotta, no sauce

Fresh Mozz Pie 3+ topping

$38.00

with Fresh Mozzarella and 3-5 toppings.

Fresh Mozz Pie

$29.00

with Fresh Mozzarella

Cheese Pie 3+ topping

$35.00
Cheese Pie 2 topping

$34.00
Pepperoni Pie

$29.00
Cheese Pie

$25.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, artichokes, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

Family House Salad

$29.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, artichokes, pepperonchini, red wine vinaigrette. Serves 6-8.

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz

Coke Zero

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00

20oz

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

20oz

Fanta Orange

$3.00
Glass Bottle Coke

$4.00
Glass Bottle Fanta Orange

$4.00
Glass Bottle Sprite

$4.00
Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$3.00