Joe's Pizza of NYC

234 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

Popular Items

Cheese Pie
Pepperoni Pie
House Salad

Pizza Pies

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$28.00
Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$32.00
Cheese Pie 2 topping

Cheese Pie 2 topping

$34.00
Cheese Pie 3+ topping

Cheese Pie 3+ topping

$35.00
Fresh Mozz Pie

Fresh Mozz Pie

$32.00

with Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozz Pie 3+ topping

Fresh Mozz Pie 3+ topping

$38.00

with Fresh Mozzarella and 3-5 toppings.

White Pie

White Pie

$32.00

Mozzarella and dollops of ricotta, no sauce

White w/ Spinach & Garlic Pie

White w/ Spinach & Garlic Pie

$35.00
White Pie 3+ topping

White Pie 3+ topping

$38.00

Mozzarella, dollops of ricotta and 3-5 toppings.

Supreme Pie

Supreme Pie

$35.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and red onion

Caprese Pie

Caprese Pie

$35.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil and olive oil

Meatlovers Pie

Meatlovers Pie

$35.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and house made meatball

Veggie Pie

Veggie Pie

$35.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, and olives

Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$32.00

Classic NY square pie

Sicilian Pie 3+ topping

Sicilian Pie 3+ topping

$38.00

Classic NY square pie

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, artichokes, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

Family House Salad

Family House Salad

$35.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, artichokes, pepperonchini, red wine vinaigrette. Serves 6-8.

Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50Out of stock

20oz

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

20oz

Sprite Zero

$3.50
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.50
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

20oz

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50
Fanta Grape

Fanta Grape

$3.50
Glass Bottle Coke

Glass Bottle Coke

$4.50
Glass Bottle Fanta Orange

Glass Bottle Fanta Orange

$4.50
Glass Bottle Sprite

Glass Bottle Sprite

$4.50

Glass Bottle Fanta Pina

$4.50

Glass Bottle Fanta Strawberry

$4.50
Nestle Pure Life Bottled Water

Nestle Pure Life Bottled Water

$2.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50
San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Water

$3.50
San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Water

$3.50
Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry

Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry

$3.50

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$3.50

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.50

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.50

Snapple Kiwi Srawberry

$3.50

Merch

Shirt

$25.00

Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Greenwich Village Institution since 1975

Website

Location

234 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

