Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris imageView gallery
Pizza

Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris 8453 Sancus Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

8453 Sancus Boulevard

Columbus, OH 43240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Cauliflower Wings

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chips Salsa App

$5.99

Deluxe Nachos

$11.99

Hummus Plate

$11.99

Joe's Loaded Tots

$11.99

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Soft Buckeye Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Tater Skins

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Greens

Cobb Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$6.99

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Caesar salad

$10.99

Soup/Salad Combo

$10.99

Sides

SIDE Broccoli

$4.49

SIDE Chili

$5.49

SIDE Chips & Salsa

$3.49

SIDE Fries

$3.49

SIDE Mac n' Cheese

$4.49

SIDE Onion Rings

$4.49

SIDE Onion Strings

$4.49Out of stock

SIDE Salad

$4.49

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

SIDE Tots

$3.49

SIDE Veggies & Hummus

$4.49

SIDE Xtra Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.99

Pub Pizza

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

White Pizza

$13.99

Burgers & More

Build a Burger

$12.99

Mini Burgers

$10.99

Chicken Slammers

$10.99

Mini Fish Slammers

$10.99

Turf & Bird

$15.99

Fish Friday

$10.00

Joe's Footlong

$7.99

Wraps & Subs

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Club Sub

$10.99

Philly Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Wings

12 Crispy Boneless Wings

$14.99

6 Crispy Boneless Wings

$9.99

12 Jumbo Wings

$14.99

6 Jumbo Wings

$9.99

12 Skinny Wings

$14.98

6 Skinny Wings

$7.99

Kids

K- Boneless Wings

$5.99

K- Mini Burgers

$5.99

K- Mini Pizza

$5.99

K-quesadilla

$5.99

K-footlong

$7.00

Extras

A1

$0.50

Volcano

$0.50

BLT

$6.00

Asian Zing

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tortila Chips

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Cajun

$0.50

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Citrus Chipotle

$0.50

Cucumber

$1.00

French

$0.50

Fries (LG)

$7.00

Fries (SM)

$3.49

Garlic

$0.50

Garlic Parmesean

$0.50

Habanero Ranch

$0.50

Honey

$0.99

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Hot BBQ

$0.50

Hot Garlic

$0.50

Hummus 2oz

$1.99

Hummus 4oz

$2.99

Italian

$0.50

Jalapeno side

$0.50

Ketchup

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

Medium

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Mustard

Pita Bread

$3.00

Pita Side

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries (LG)

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries (SM)

$3.49

Tarter

$0.50

Tater Tot (LG)

$7.99

Tater Tot (SM)

$3.49

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Volcano Joes

$0.50

Bulk/Preorders

$10 BUFFET

$10.00

2-Topping Party Pizza

$10.99

Bulk Boneless Wings

$0.80

Bulk Jumbo Wings

$0.80

Bulk Mini Burgers

$2.00

Hummus Plate p/p

$1.25

Sunday Pitchers

Bud Light Pitcher

$9.00

Bud Pitcher

$9.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$9.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$9.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$9.00

Sunday 10/10 WINGS

10 BONELESS

$10.00

10 JUMBO WING

$10.00

Celery

$0.50

Carrot

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

ALL FLAPPERS

$1.00

ALL DRUMMIES

$1.00

$4.50 Bombs

Cherry Bomb

$4.50

Grape Bomb

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8453 Sancus Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43240

Directions

Gallery
Joe's Pub & Grill - Polaris image

Similar restaurants in your area

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music - Worthington
orange star4.7 • 964
5601 N High St Worthington, OH 43085
View restaurantnext
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - Westerville
orange star4.3 • 899
6000 Westerville Rd Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Sawmill
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 4452 Kenny Rd. Columbus, Oh
orange star4.3 • 396
4452 Kenny Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Sono Wood Fired - Easton
orange star4.0 • 15
4055 The Strand West Unit 420 Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
45 N. High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston