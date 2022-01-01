Joe’s Pub & Grill New Albany

Joe’s Pub & Grill imageView gallery

Popular Items

Build a Burger
Cobb Salad
Cheese Curds

Starters

Deluxe Nachos

$11.99

Hummus Plate

$11.99

Joe's Tater Tots

$11.99

Soft Buckeye Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Cauliflower Wings

$10.99

Chips N Queso App

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

CHEESE Quesadilla

$6.99

Tater Skins

$9.99

Greens

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$6.99

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad No Chicken

$7.99

SIDE Salad

$3.49

SIDE Caesar Salad

$3.49

TACO SALAD BEEF

$7.99

TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$7.99

Sides

SIDE Fries

$3.49

SIDE Tots

$3.49

SIDE Onion Rings

$4.49

SIDE House Salad

$3.49

SIDE Caesar Salad

$3.49

SIDE Veggies & Hummus

$4.49

SIDE Broccoli

$4.49

SIDE Chili

$5.49

SIDE Chips & Salsa

$3.49

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

SIDE Extra Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Extra Dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side SourCream

$0.75

LARGE Fry

$6.49

Scrambled Eggs

$4.50

Scrambled Eggs W/Bacon

$7.99

Side Celery

$1.00

Large Tots Plain

$6.99

LARGE Onion Ring

$6.99

Pizzas

12" Pizza

$12.99

PubPizza

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

White Pizza

$13.99

TACO PIZZA CHICKEN

$12.99

TACO PIZZA BEEF

$12.99

Burgers & More

Beef Sliders

$10.99

Fish Sliders

$10.99

Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Build a Burger

$12.99

Turf & Bird

$15.99

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Footlong

$7.99

Wraps & Subs

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Chicken Philly Sub

$10.99

Club Sub

$10.99

BLT

$6.99

Wings

12 Crispy Boneless Wings

$14.99

6 Crispy Boneless Wings

$9.99

12 Jumbo Wings

$14.99

6 Jumbo Wings

$9.99

12 Skinny Wings

$12.99

6 Skinny Wings

$7.99

Turf & Bird

$15.99

Kids

K- Boneless

$6.00

K- Mini Burgers

$6.00

K- Mini Pizza

$6.00

K- Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

K-Footlong

$7.00

A La Carte

Bacon

$4.00

Banana Peppers

$0.50

Brat

$5.00

Carrot

$1.00

Celery

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Chilli Dog

$5.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Green Pepper

$1.00

Jalapeños

$0.50

Mayo

Onion

$0.50

Pepperoni

$1.50

Pickle

Pita

$2.00

Shredded Cheddar

$0.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Hummus

$2.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Slice Cheese

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Xtra Chilli

$2.99

Xtra Meat

$4.00

Xtra Mini

$2.00

Xtra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Turkey Patty

$4.50

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Ranch & Celery

$1.50

Bleu Cheese & Celery

$1.50

Bleu Cheese & Carrots

$1.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Scrambled Eggsw/Bacon

$7.00

BLT

$6.50

SHIRTS

Black JOES

$25.00

Tye Dye Tee

$25.00

SUNDAY DRINKS

**BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$9.00

**ML PITCHER

$9.00

**COORS PITCHER

$9.00

**BUD PITCHER

$9.00

Cherry Bomb Sunday

$4.50

Grape Bomb Sunday

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4949 Dublin Granville Road, Westerville, OH 43081

Directions

Gallery
Joe’s Pub & Grill image

