Joe’s Pub

114 Reviews

$$

3907 General Electric Road

Suite 2

Bloomington, IL 61704

Order Again

Popular Items

PUB Burger
DETROiT SQUARE PiZZA
Italian Beef

Pregame

Dough Nuggets

$7.00

Curds

$9.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

(8) Saucy Nuggs

$10.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

(8) TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.50

LOADED CRINKLES

$8.00

Crispy Green Bean Fries

$7.00

Crinkle Fries

$5.50

BRICK STiX

$11.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

PUB Burgers

PUB Burger

$10.00

TRiPLE PUB Burger

$13.00

QUAD PUB Burger

$16.00

ZA Burger

$11.00

PUB ROLL

PUB ROLL

$20.00

DETROiT SQUARE PiZZA

DETROiT SQUARE PiZZA

$13.25

Late Night Cheese Detroit

$5.00Out of stock

Hand Helds

Italian Beef

$11.00

Tenders

$10.00

Tenderloin

$12.50

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Greens

House Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sides + Extras

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.80

Marinara

$0.80

Buffalo

$0.80

BBQ

$0.80

Garlic Butter

$0.80

Sweet Chili

$0.80

Giardiniera

$0.80

Sweet Banana Peppers

$0.80

Jalapeño

$0.80

Mayo

$0.75

Cheese Slice

$1.00

Au Jus

$0.80

Hot BBQ

$0.80

Sriracha Bourbon

$0.80

Blue Cheese

$0.80

Side Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$0.80

French

$0.80

Italian

$0.80

Salsa

$0.80

SIDE Fries

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3907 General Electric Road, Suite 2, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

