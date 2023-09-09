Joe's Sports Cafe 1510 7th St NW
1510 7th St NW
Fairbault, MN 55021
Food
Appetizers
Steak Bites
Blackened Sirloin Steak bites topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and onion crisps. Served with house made Horseradish sauce
Nacho Skillet
Fresh fried tortilla chips smothered in shredded Monterey cheddar jack cheese then oven baked and topped with your choice of chicken, taco seasoned ground beef or pulled pork. Finished with house made warm queso, black olives, diced tomatoes, green onions and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Candied Bacon
Brown sugar and chili spiced candied applewood smoked bacon
Bavarian Pretzel
Hand twisted, salted and baked to order. Served with house made warm queso and honey mustard dipping sauce
Walleye Fingers
A generous portion of hand-battered Walleye fingers. Served with made from scratch tartar sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Boneless white chicken tenderloins served with your choice of Joe's Original BBQ, Homemade Caroline Honey BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dipping Sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded fried pickle spears served with ranch dressing
Onion Rings App
Double-dipped in a premium draft beer batter.
Chips & Queso
Fresh fried tortilla chips seasoned with house fajita spices and served with made from scratch queso
Smothered Waffle Fries
Joe's waffle fries smothered in queso cheese and topped with chopped applewood smoked bacon and green onion
Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries App
Waffle fries seasoned with our cajun ranch spices with a side of our made from scratch seasoned sour cream.
Ellsworth Cheese Curds
Regular serves 2-3 people Large serves 4-6 people At Joe's we take our cheese curds seriously! Ellsworth cheese curds taste like no other because Wisconsin and dairy farmers are very fussy about quality. Every order of our homemade cheese curds are battered in-house and fried fresh to order. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.
Wings
Flatbread Pizzas
Southwest Taco Flatbread
Southwestern ranch, taco seasoned ground beef and Monterey and cheddar jack cheese garnished with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos and lime infused sour cream drizzle.
Macaroni & Cheese Flatbread
Sauced with our signature smoked Gouda cheese sauce then topped with a mountain of our homemade creamy mac & cheese blend and finished with chopped bacon and grated parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Blend of creamy bleu cheese and buffalo sauce, hand-pulled chicken, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles.
Specialty Burgers
Basic Burger
Cheeseburger
Smothered in American and Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
American cheese and applewood smoked bacon
The Works Burger
American cheese, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions and mushrooms.
Hall Of Fame Curd Burger
Battered to order cheese curds, deli thin ham and onion crisps.
Black & Bleu Pretzel Burger
Blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, chipotle aioli, A1 steak sauce, onion crisps and served on a grilled pretzel bun.
Shroom Burger
Smothered in sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Joe's BBQ Burger
Joe's original BBQ, Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onion crisps.
Bourbon Teriyaki Burger
Bourbon teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Pepper Jack Burger
Pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions and jalapenos
Cajun Ranch Burger
Cajun ranch dressing, Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.
The Big Joe Burger
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion crisps, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and Joe's Burger sauce.
Garlic Buffalo Burger
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, garlic buffalo sauce and applewood smoked bacon.
PB & J Burger
Candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter and grape jelly
Turkey Club Burger
Fresh grilled turkey patty, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on grilled herb focaccia.
Cheesesteaks
Sandwiches & Wraps
Pot Roast Dip
Slow-cooked and hand-pulled pot roast, melted provolone cheese, onion crisps, homemade horseradish sauce and warm au jus. Served on grilled french bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork
A mound of our slow-roasted pork slathered in your choice of Joe's original BBQ, Carolina Honey BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. Served on a butter grilled pub bun.
Fresh Battered Cod Sandwich
Hand-dipped cod fillet, shredded lettuce, tomato and scratch tartar sauce. Served on grilled herb focaccia.
Carolina Honey BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a ladle of Carolina Honey BBQ sauce. Served on a butter grilled pub bun.
Club Sandwich
Thinly sliced ham and turkey topped with Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on toasted white vienna bread.
BLT&A
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise on toasted multi-grain bread.
Joe's Gyro
Pita, Gyro meat, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chopped chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, diced tomato, green onion, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.
Steakhouse Wrap
Montreal seasoned sirloin tips, diced tomatoes, green onion, shredded lettuce, southwest ranch and pepper jack cheese. Wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.
Broasted Chicken
Joe's Favorites
Chicken Tender Basket
Sizzling Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak on top of sauteed green peppers, red peppers and yellow onions. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, green onion, shredded Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, salsa and warm flour tortillas.
Pub Style Fish-N-Chips
Hearty portion of hand-dipped cod served with seasoned crinkle cut fries and creamy cole slaw. Substitute loaded mashed potatoes, cajun ranch, waffle fries with seasoned sour cream, beer battered onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.99
Mom's Pot Roast
Slow-roasted pot roast piled high between grilled white Vienna bread, house made mashed potatoes, smothered in beef gravy and finished with onion crisps.
Seasonal Favorites
Entrees
BBQ Pork Ribs
A house specialty! We slow roast our ribs until they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Slathered in your choice of Joe's Original BBQ, Made From Scratch Carolina Honey BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. Served with Parmesan grilled french bread, coleslaw and your choice or seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes. Perfection takes time, please allow extra cook time.
BBQ Ribs with Gulf Shrimp or Broasted Chicken
A half rack of our fall-off-the-bone ribs slathered in Joe's Original BBQ, made from scratch Carolina honey BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. Accompanied with your choice of hand-battered and friend gulf shrimp or a quarter of our juice broasted chicken. Served with parmesan grilled french bread, coleslaw and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fires or mashed potatoes.
Grilled Steak with Garlic Butter
Juicy 8oz. House Cut Sirloin Pan-Seared in a cast iron skillet with garlic butter and accompanied with parmesan grilled french bread and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes.
Gulf Shrimp
Hand-dipped gulf shrimp and fried to order. Served with parmesan grilled french bread, coleslaw, and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes.
Steak & Shrimp
The best of both! Our juicy 8oz. House cut sirloin pan-seared in a cast iron skillet with garlic butter accompanied with five hand-battered gulf shrimp and fried golden brown to order. Served with parmesan grilled french bread and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes.
Mac-N-Cheese
Adult Mac
Made from scratch asiago, American and white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi noddles then baked with a bread crumb crust, diced tomatoes and chopped applewood smoked bacon finish.
Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese
A stack of our always tender fall-off-the-bone saucy ribs presented in a bubbling skillet of rich and creamy artisan inspired aged Vermont white cheddar and asiago mac-n-cheese then finished with onion crisps.
Entree Salads
Coconut Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, diced tomato, cucumber, sliced avocado, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Black & Bleu Salad
Blackened sirloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, red onion, croutons and bleu cheese dressing.
Taco Salad
A bed of fresh fried tortilla chips topped with salad greens, diced tomato, green onion, black olives, jalapenos, shredded monterey and cheddar jack cheese and finished with specially seasoned taco meat. Served with southwest ranch dressing.
Pub Salad
Grilled chicken, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, chopped applewood smoked bacon, golden raisins and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Candied Bacon Salad
Grilled chicken, candied bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, and tossed in a classic vinaigrette
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Chopped chicken tenders, fresh salad greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Soup & Salad
Sides
Sauces
Tartar
Ranch
Blue Cheese
BBQ
Honey BBQ
Chip BBQ
Honey Mustard
Sour Cream
Mayo
Seasoned Sour Cream
Italian
Cocktail
Horsey
Bourbon Sauce
Big Joe
French
Salsa
Chipotle Aioli
Nashville Hot
Chicken Gravy
Beef Gravy
Cucumber sauce
Broasted Chicken To-Go A 'La Carte
8PC Broasted Chicken
12PC Broasted Chicken
24PC Broasted Chicken
Pint of Coleslaw
Quart of Coleslaw
Pint of Potato Salad
Quart of Potato Salad
Pint of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Quart of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Bakery Fresh Roll with Butter
Joe's Family Pack To-Go
8 Pieces of broasted chicken, 4 bakery fresh rolls with butter, pint of coleslaw, pint of potato salad and a pint of mashed potatoes with gravy.
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Deliciously moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with a vanilla cream cheese icing and drizzles of caramel
Toffee Brownie Sundae
Warm double fudge gourmet brownie, graham cracker, New York vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whip cream and crunchy salted toffee candy pieces.
1 Scoop
2 Scoop Ice Cream
Kid Sundae
Kids Menu
Drink Menu
Beer On Tap
Bottled Beer
Angry H Cider
Alaskan Amber
BUD LIGHT
Busch NA
Bud Light Lime
Guinness
Budweiser
Heineken
Busch Light
Coors Light
High Life
Mich Gldn Lt
Corona
Mich Ultra
Corona Light
Mike Hard Lemn
Mikes Blk Cherry
Premium
Miller Lite
Stella Artois
Nordeast
O'Douls
O'Douls Amber
5 For 20 Bucket
Liquor
E&J Apple
Brandy
Christian Bros
E&J
Korbel
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberi
Stoli Strawbry
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
UV Blue
UV Cherry
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Kinky Blue
Kinky Pink
Lime Vodka
Smirnoff
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Limon
Absolut Mand
Absolut Pear
Belvedere
Vodka
McMasters
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comf
Wild Turkey
Windsor
Jack Daniels
Jack Dan Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Whiskey
Makers Mark
Black Velvet
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Fireball
Jack Dan Fire
Knob Creek
Chivas
Dewars
Glenlevit
J & B
JW Black
JW Red
Scotch
El Jimador
Blue Agave Cuervo
Tequila
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Tequila Rose
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendrix
Scnapp Butter
Scnapp Pepper
Scnapp Rtbeer
Scnapp Peach
Scnapp Straw
Tia Maria
Frangelico
Grand Mariner
Kahlua
Jagermeister
Pucker Apple
Pucker Cherry
Pucker Grape
Pucker Melon
Pucker Waterme
Rumpleminz
Schnapps Rasp
Crem Cocoa Wht
Creme Banana
Crm Menthe Grn
Crm Menthe Wht
Di Sarrano Ama
Dr. Cherry
Dr. Lemon
Dr. Peach
Dr Mcgilloicudd
Dr Vanillacudd
Drambuie
Amaretto
B & B
Baileys
Blue Curaco
Chambord
Cointreau
Crem Cocoa Drk
Moscato
White Zinfandel
Riesling
Pinot Grogio
KJ Chardonnay
Merlot
Chardonnay
Cabernet
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi - Wild Cherry
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Tropicana Lemonade
Starry
Starry Sugar Free
Lipton Ice Tea
Brisk Strawberry Melon
Brisk
1919 Root Beer
Red Bull
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Kid Beverage
N/A Bloody Mary
N/A Daquiri
Seltzers
Specialty Cocktails A-K
Blackberry Margarita
Ole smoky blackberry moonshine, muddled blackberries, house margarita blackberries, house margarita blended, salted rime and lime garnish
Salty Watermelon Mule
Ole smokey salty watermelon whiskey, mint, lime juice and ginger beer.
All Star Long Island
Tito's Vodka, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Tanqueray Gin, Bacardi Rum, Sour and a splash of cola. Garnished with a lemon and lime.
Ass In The Sand
Rum, Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Blue Cuacao, Lemonade, Splash of Sprite, Cranberry Ice Cub and a mint sprig garnish.
Apple Bottom
B-52
Bahama Mama
Bazooka Joe
Black Russian
Blue Hawaiian
Cherry Bomb
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Coronarita
Dreamsicle
Fuzzy Navel
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Baileys and Coffee
Jag Bomb
Kamikazi
Specialty Cocktails L-Z
Tipsy Tea
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Tea
Top along Island
Peach Moon
Mimosa
Peppermint Patty
Pomegranate Mule
Pina Colada
Salty Dog
Scooby Snack
Salty Watermelon Mule
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Stripper
Strawberry Daquiri
Screw Up
Smith & Kerns
Tequila Sunrise
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
White Russian
Watermelon Jalp Marg
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1510 7th St NW, Fairbault, MN 55021