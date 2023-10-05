Joe's Tavern
16 Division St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Appetizers
Calzones
Entrées
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
With potato and vegetable du jour
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Tossed with fresh pasta
Chicken Parm
Served with pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
With herbed ricotta, marinara, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella, and a side of pasta
Honey BBQ Chicken and Shrimp
With bacon, Cheddar, honey BBQ, potato du jour with vegetables
Lasagna
With ground beef, sweet sausage, marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella
Maple Walnut Salmon
With potato and vegetable du jour
NY Strip
Bleu cheese-crusted, crispy onions, with potato and vegetable du jour
Pasta and Meatballs
House marinara, topped with burrata fresh basil
Kids
Pizza
Small 14" 6 cut
Large 16" 8 cut
Small 14" 6 Cut Three Little Pigs
Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Large 16" 8 Cut Three Little Pigs
Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Small 14" 6 Garlic Crusted
White pizza with sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, and garlic butter crust
Large 16" 8 Cut Garlic Crusted
White pizza with sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, and garlic butter crust
Small 14" 6 Cut Chicken Florentine
White pizza with spinach, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken
Large 16" 8 Cut Chicken Florentine
White pizza with spinach, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken
Small 14" 6 Cut Margherita
White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Large 16" 8 Cut Margherita
White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Small 14" 6 Cut Aunt Renee's
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, and black olive
Large 16" 8 Cut Aunt Renee's
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, and black olive
Small 14" 6 Cut BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, chopped chicken, red onion, and ranch drizzle
Large 16" 8 Cut BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, chopped chicken, red onion, and ranch drizzle
Salads
Small House Salad
Bleu cheese, balsamic, Russian, and ranch
Large House Salad
Bleu cheese, balsamic, Russian, and ranch
Small Caesar Salad
House dressing, Parmesan, and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
House dressing, Parmesan, and croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, and crostini
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, Cheddar, bacon, ranch, and crispy chicken
Extra Dressing
Add Chix
Sandwiches
Harmony Grill
Shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, horseradish mayo, and grilled Italian bread
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, avocado, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
Turkey Melt
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss, Russian, and grilled marble rye
Triple Blend Burger
Short rib, ribeye, brisket with LTO on a brioche bun
Bunker Hill Burger
Triple blend burger with applewood smoked bacon and bacon Cheddar sauce
Sides
Add Garlic
Side of Balsamic
Side of BBQ
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Caeser
Side of Honey BBQ
Side of Horseradish Mayo
Side of Hot
Side of Hot BBQ
Side of Lemon Aioli
Side of Mac Salad
Side of Mango Thai Chili
Side of Marinara
Side of Meatballs
Side of Medium
Side of Melba
Side of Mild
Side of Ranch
Side of Russian
Side of Xtra Hot
Torpedos
Specials
Liquor
Bourbon
Gin
Cordials
Scotch
Shots
Tequila
Vodka
Ketel One
NA Lemon
NA Razz
NA Red
Smirnoff
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Ketel One DBL
NA Lemon DBL
NA Razz DBL
NA Red DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Stoli Vanilla DBL
Tito's DBL
Ketel One RX
NA Lemon RX
NA Razz RX
NA Red RX
Smirnoff RX
Stoli Vanilla RX
Tito's RX
Ketel One NEAT
Tito's NEAT
Smirnoff NEAT
NA Lemon NEAT
NA Razz NEAT
NA Red NEAT
Stoli Vanilla NEAT
Whiskey
Black Velvet
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Black Velvet DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Black Velvet NEAT
Crown Royal NEAT
Jack Daniels NEAT
Jameson NEAT
Black Velvet RX
Crown Royal RX
Jack Daniels RX
Jameson RX
Cocktails
Black Velvet Manhattan
Bombay Sapphire Collins
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Bulliet Manhattan
Bulliet Old Fashioned
Crown Royal Manhattan
Dewars Manhattan
Dewars Old Fashioned
Dimple Pinch Manhattan
Dimple Pinch Old Fashioned
Jack Daniels Manhattan
Jameson Manhattan
Jose Cuervo Margarita
Ketel One Appletini
Ketel One Collins
Ketel One Cosmo
Ketel One Gimlet
Ketel One Martini
Ketel One Mule
Ketel One White Russian
Makers Mark Manhattan
Makers Mark Old Fashioned
Milagro Silver Margarita
NA Lemon Appletini
NA Lemon Drop Martini
NA Razz Cosmo
NA Red Cosmo
Smirnoff Appletini
Smirnoff Collins
Smirnoff Cosmo
Smirnoff Gimlet
Smirnoff Martini
Smirnoff Mule
Smirnoff White Russian
Stoli Vanilla Appletini
Stoli Vanilla White Russian
Tanqueray Collins
Tanqueray Martini
Tito's Appletini
Tito's Collins
Tito's Cosmo
Tito's Gimlet
Tito's Martini
Tito's Mule
Tito's White Russian
Woodford Manhattan
Woodford Old Fashioned
Beer
Bottled Beer
Can Beer
Draft Beer
Wine
Red Wine
Apothic Red Blend BTL
Apothic Red Blend Glass
House Cabernet
House Merlot
Josh Cabernet BTL
Josh Cabernet Glass
Rainstorm Pinot Noir BTL
Rainstorm Pinot Noir Glass
BTL House Merlot
BTL House Cabernet
BTL Antucura Malbec
BTL El Coto Crianza Imaz Reserva
BTL Julia James Pinot Noir
BTL Villa Campobello Chianti
BTL One True Zin Red Zinfandel
BTL Carpineto Dogajolo Toscano
BTL Alias Merlot
BTL Charles Smith Substance Cabernet
White Wine
Brancott Sauv Blanc BTL
Brancott Sauv Blanc Glass
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House White Zin
Ryan William Riesling BTL
Ryan William Riesling Glass
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House White Zin
BTL Bex Riesling
BTL Julia James Chardonnay
BTL Rustenberg Chenin Blanc
BTL Garzon Albarino
BTL Blanchard & Lurton Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Casal Thaulero Pinot Grigio
BTL Oliver & Lafont Viognier
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Quaint old school tavern in the middle of a residential neighborhood with a focus on good food done right! Specializing in pizza and pasta for more than 85 years you are sure to enjoy every last bite! Small place, BIG tatse!
16 Division St, Cohoes, NY 12047