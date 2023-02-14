Joes Township Tavern 1412 township rd

A map showing the location of Joes Township Tavern 1412 township rdView gallery



Main Menu

Appetizers

Mozz Logs

$12.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Wings

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Beef Nachos

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Cheddar Bread Bowl

$8.00

Wraps/Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.00

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Club

$13.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$14.00

Fried Spaghetti

$10.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$9.00

Burgers

Patty Melt

$12.00

Classic Burger

$11.00

Double Burger

$16.00

Helderburger BLT

$15.00

Entrees

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.00

Chicken Parm Entree

$18.00

Ribeye Dinner

$27.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Smoky Mountain Chk

$22.00

Mac n cheese Bacon

$16.00

Mac N Chesse Corned Beef

$16.00

Mac And Cheese Buffalo

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Blueberry Crumble

$7.00

Mini Cheesecakes

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Rasberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tuna Mac Salad

$7.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Pizza

Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.00

Beer

Miller Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bud/bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Labatt

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Drinks

Gingerale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Water

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
