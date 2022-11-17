Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe's Grocery: Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

904 East Main Street

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Box o’ Rings
Chicken Pot Pie Eggrolls
Dapp Daddy

Featured Specials

Harvest Remix Salad

$13.00

Fancy lettuces, caramelized onion herb cheese, roasted butternut squash, sweet tango apples, mint and basil, apple cider vinaigrette

The Mad Hatter Burger

$14.00

1/4lb Schweid & Sons Wagyu Beef Yellow Curry Herb Cheese Aji Verde, Pickled Carrots, Fresh Spinacg Toasted Brioche Bun

Joey’s Bag of (Ice Cream) Donuts

$4.00

2 Ice Cream “Donuts” on stick •Strawberry •Chocolate •Vanilla

Cornographic Material Cupcake

$5.00

Sweet Corn White Cake White Chocolate Corn Ganache Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting Cracker Jacks

A La 🛒

Bag o’ Frites

$6.50

Country Club Fries, House Seasoning

Box o’ Rings

$7.50

Drunken Tempura, House Seasonings, Dapper Dukes Sauce

Snackle Box

$8.50

Don’t knock it until you try it! EVOO Marinated Sardines, Pickled Zucchini, Carrots, Onions Pickled Pink, Tarragon Stoneground Mustard, Lance Captain Wafers

LaMancha Marbles

$9.50

Deep Fried Chèvre Cheese Balls Pineapple/Meyer Lemon Marmalade Crumbled Bacon, Everything Bagel Honey, Jalapeño Dust

Chicken Pot Pie Eggrolls

$10.50

(4pcs) Chargrilled Chicken Breast, Peas, Carrots, Velouté, & White Cheeses. Served w/Pickled Cranberry Chutney

Sandwich Counter

Chicken Griddle

$12.00

Marinated Chargrilled Chicken Breast Creamy Herb Cheese, Pickled Red Onions Dapper Duke's Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Buttered Brioche

JFC Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy-Fried Chicken Breast, Creamy Herb Cheese, Duke's Mayo, House Pickles, Fancy Lettuce, Buttered Brioche Bun

Dapp Daddy

$13.00

Schweid & Sons Premium Ground Brisket/Short Rib Blend Cooper Sharp White Cheese, Red Pickled Onions House Garlicky Dillz, Dapper Duke Sauce, Buttered Brioche Bun

Sweet Stuff

Yoo-Hoo

$2.00

Joey’s Bag of (Ice Cream) Donuts

$4.00

2 Ice Cream “Donuts” on stick •Strawberry •Chocolate •Vanilla

Cornographic Material Cupcake

$5.00

Sweet Corn White Cake White Chocolate Corn Ganache Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting Cracker Jacks

Cold Beverages

Yoo-Hoo

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

40 Ounce Water

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Chicken Pot Pie Eggrolls Wagyu Burgers Cupcake Daddy

Location

904 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery
Joe's Grocery: Food Truck image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Drift on Lake Wylie
orange starNo Reviews
Lanyard Lane Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Mathews
orange starNo Reviews
10 Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
2539 Little Rock Road Charlotte, NC 28214
View restaurantnext
Bubblelicious by Elevation Catering - 5102 Lakeshore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
5010 Monticello Road Columbia, SC 29203
View restaurantnext
Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food - 2200 Thrift Road Suite 4
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Thrift Road Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
milkbread - Davidson
orange starNo Reviews
624 Jetton Street Davidson, NC 28036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Hill

Empire Pizza - Rock Hill
orange star4.6 • 10,100
1405 Riverchase Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza - Newport
orange star4.6 • 9,226
4811 Old York Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
WingBonz
orange star4.4 • 6,194
1027 Oakland Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Rock Hill, SC
orange star4.6 • 2,912
2732 Celanese Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rock Hill SC
orange star4.0 • 632
819 Terrace Park Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rock Hill
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston