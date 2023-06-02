Main picView gallery

Joe's on Higgins

5862 West Higgins Avenue

Chicago, IL 60630

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$16.00

lemon, cocktail

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

roasted peppers, garlic, wine

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$15.00

roasted peppers, garlic, wine

Baked Clams- Half Dozen

Baked Clams- Half Dozen

$8.00

6- breadcrumbs, garlic, parmesan

Baked Clams - Dozen

Baked Clams - Dozen

$16.00

12- breadcrumbs, garlic, parmesan

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Garlic, oil, wine.

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Garlic, oil, wine.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Tomato, red onion, basil

Fried Veggie Combo

$12.00

zucchini, onion rings, cauliflower, mushroom

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Parmesan breaded, marinara

Wings - 8 piece

$13.00

8- Hot, Mild or BBQ

Wings - 16 piece

$22.00

16- Hot, Mild or BBQ

Panzerotti

$11.00

Fried pizza dough, crushed san marzano, mozzarella

Meatball Crostini

$12.00

Ricotta, crostini

Tenders 4 piece

$8.00

4- Ranch, BBQ or Honey mustard

Tenders 8 piece

$16.00

8- Ranch, BBQ or Honey mustard

Arancini

$12.00

Fried risotto, meat, and cheese, marinara

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Rolled breaded eggplant, marinara, ricotta

Onion Rings

$7.00

breaded onions, ranch

Zucchini Sticks

$7.00

breaded zucchini, ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

breaded mushrooms, ranch

Salads and Soup

House

$8.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber

Chopped

Chopped

$12.00

tomato, red onion, gorgonzola, avocado, bacon

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, home made croutons

Eggplant Stack

$12.00

Crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic

Beets Artichokes

$11.00

beets, artichokes, red onion, tomato

Antipasto

$13.00

Olives, tomato, red onion, pepperoni, artichokes, red peppers, burrata

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic

Minestrone- Bowl

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli - Bowl

$8.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

marinara or bolognese, pecorino

Spaghetti Bolognese Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese Meat Sauce

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

marinara, melted mozzarella

Gnocchi Vodka

Gnocchi Vodka

$14.00

Vodka sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Parmesan, cream, pecorino.

Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops. Spicy marinara

Meat Lasagna

$15.00

Meat, ricotta, marinara

Linguine Clams

Linguine Clams

$18.00

Garlic, oil, wine. Red or White sauce

Linguine Mussels

$18.00

Garlic, oil, wine. Red or White sauce

Linguine Garlic and Oil

$12.00

Garlic, oil, Pecorino

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

garlic, wine, butter

Ravioli - Cheese

$12.00

cheese

Ravioli - Meat

$12.00

meat

Carbonara

Carbonara

$16.00

pancetta, egg, pecorino

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

Butter, pepper, pecorino

Chicken or Veal

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$20.00

Garlic, Rosemary, oregano

Veal Vesuvio

$25.00

Garlic, Rosemary, oregano

Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$20.00

lemon, thyme

Veal Limone

$25.00

lemon, thyme

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Parmesan breaded, marinara, melted mozzarella

Veal Parmesan

$25.00

Parmesan breaded, marinara, melted mozzarella

Chicken Calabrese

Chicken Calabrese

$20.00

Parmesan breaded, spicy Calabrian peppers, lemon, garlic

Veal Calabrese

$25.00

Parmesan breaded, spicy Calabrian peppers, lemon, garlic

Chicken Giambotta

$20.00

talian sausage, roasted peppers. garllic

Veal Giambotta

$25.00

talian sausage, roasted peppers. garllic

House Specialities

Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab

$15.00

half slab, barbecue sauce, fries

Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab

$25.00

full slab, barbecue sauce, fries

Eggplant Parm Din

$16.00

eggplant, mozzarella, marinara, ziti

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$24.00

garlic, rosemary, oregano, choice of green beans, broccolini or roasted potatoes

Pork Chops Calabrese

$24.00

Parmesan breaded, spicy calabrian peppers, lemon, garlic

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$28.00

Garlic, rosemary, wine, roasted peppers, potatoes

Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Half Chicken, Roasted Potatoes

Breaded Shrimp

$24.00

Pan Fried, Choice of Side

Whitefish Limone

Whitefish Limone

$24.00

Garlic, thyme, wine, lemon, choice of green beans, broccolini or roasted potato

Sides

Vesuvio Potatoes

$5.00

Ziti

$5.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Sausage Marinara

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Thin Pizza

12" Thin Cheese Pizza

$17.00

14" Thin Cheese Pizza

$19.00

16" Thin Cheese Pizza

$21.00

18" Thin Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Pan Pizza

10" Pan Cheese Pizza

$21.00

12" Pan Cheese Pizza

$23.00

14" Pan Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Stuffed Pizza

10" Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$21.00

12" Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$23.00

14" Stuffed Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Joe's Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

14" Joe's Supreme Pizza

$29.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

16" Joe's Supreme Pizza

$32.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

18" Joe's Supreme Pizza

$35.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Ham, Pineapple

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$29.00

Ham, Pineapple

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$32.00

Ham, Pineapple

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$35.00

Ham, Pineapple

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$29.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$32.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

18" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$35.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion

12" SOB Pizza

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion

14" SOB Pizza

$29.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion

16" SOB Pizza

$32.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion

18" SOB Pizza

$35.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion

12" BLT Pizza

$25.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

14" BLT Pizza

$29.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

16" BLT Pizza

$32.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

18" BLT Pizza

$35.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

12" White Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter Sauce

14" White Pizza

$29.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter Sauce

16" White Pizza

$32.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter Sauce

18" White Pizza

$35.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter Sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for Sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for Sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for Sauce

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$35.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for Sauce

12" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

14" Margherita Pizza

$29.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

16" Margherita Pizza

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

18" Margherita Pizza

$35.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Sandwiches

Beef Sand

$14.00

Beef, au jus, fries

Sausage Sand

$13.00

char grilled Italian sausage, fries

Combo Sand

$16.00

Beef, sausage, au jus, fries

Meatball Sand

$13.00

house made meatballs, marinara, pecorino, fries

Chicken Sand

$14.00

Breaded, marinara, mozzarella, fries

Chicken Parmesan Sand

$15.00

breaded chicken, marinara, cheese, fries

Eggplant Parmesan Sand

$14.00

Breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, fries

Ribeye Steak Sandwich Sand

$18.00

Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Fries

Prime Burger

$14.00

Prime Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Fries

Desserts

Tira Mi Su

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Fugde Cake

$9.00

Nutella Banana Panzerotti

$8.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Soda

CAN SPRITE

$2.00

Soda 6 pack

$8.00

6 PACK COKE

$8.00

CAN SUNKIST ORANGE

$2.00

CAN COKE

$2.00

CAN RC

$2.00

CAN LEMONADE

$2.00

CAN DIET COKE

$2.00

6 PACK DIET COKE

$8.00

6 PACK SPRITE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
PIZZA.ITALIAN.DRINKS.

5862 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630

Main pic

