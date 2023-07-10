A map showing the location of Josephine's 318 Gray StView gallery

Josephine's 318 Gray St

review star

No reviews yet

318 Gray St

Houston, TX 77002

Food Menu

Greens & Things

Roasted Oyster

$12.00

3 per order

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

with Tabasco & honey vin and whipped Chevre

Cucumbers & Heirloom Tomatoes

$14.00

Southern Pea Salad

$16.00

crispy blackeyed peas, green peas, snap peas, carrots, red onion, grated egg, pea tendrils, cheddar cheese, Duke's mayo, bibb lettuce

Mortadella Salad

$18.00

shaved mortadella, iceberg, cherry tomatoes, shavel fennel, shallots, pistachios, blue cheese, red wine vin, dill

Gumbo (Cup)

$10.00

Shrimp Maque Choux

$14.00

Cold Bar

Smoked Redfish Dip

$15.00

lemon remoulade, ranch saltines

Blue Crab Fingers

$16.00

nuoc mam, herbs

Tuna Crudo

$16.00

mole verde sauce, sesame seeds, cilantro micros, lime zest, chili oil

1/2 lbs Stone Crab Claw

$30.00Out of stock

Sandos

Oyster Poboy

$18.00

fried egg aioli, honey mustard slaw, bread and butter pickles

Shrimp Poboy

$18.00

Duke's mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Biloxi Special

$18.00

Sittin Sidewayz Burger

$16.00

PoBoy bun, fried onions, blackened 44 Farms burger, American cheese, spicy mustard, Duke's mayo, pickles

Smash Boudin Melt

$15.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Boiler

Half Order Shrimp

$16.00

choice of classic or with butter sauce

Crawfish

$7.00

choice of classic or with butter sauce

Snow Crab Clusters

$36.00

choice of classic or with butter sauce

Blue Crab

$28.00

choice of classic or with butter sauce

King Crab (Seasonal)

Out of stock

choice of classic or with butter sauce

Full order Shrimp

$32.00

Sides

Fries with Comeback Sauce

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Red Beans and Rice (Cup)

$8.00

Grits

$6.00

Red Beans and Rice (Bowl)

$16.00Out of stock

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Wet Sauce

$2.50

Extra Crackers

$2.50

For the Table

Hushpuppies

$10.00

with spicy cheese wizz

Biscuits

$10.00

with jam and whipped butter

Chicken on a Stick

$11.00

Crispy BBQ Ribs

$14.00

bread and butters

Ham Toast

$16.00

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

served with French bread

Mississippi Hot Catfish Nuggets

$18.00

white bread, collard green slaw, spiced honey, pickles

Ettoufee Cornbread

$20.00

spiced crema, cilantro, cornbread, crawfish etouffee

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Jimmy Evans Shrimp, bacon, garlic, mushrooms, sauce creole, Grit Girl Grits

Blue Crab Rice Bowl

$22.00

Carolina gold rice, crab fat aioli, scallions, crispy shallots and garlic

Airline Chicken

$38.00

Marsh Hen Mill hull pea succotash, lemon and herb pan sauce

Bavette Steak

$40.00

Red Fish

$44.00

Boiler Potato Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Barq's Peanut Pie

$12.00

Calas Con Leche

$10.00

Mississippi Mud Jar

$10.00

Oatmeal Moon-Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Corn Flan

$12.00

Birthday Blondie

Oysters

Admiral (1)

$3.50

Admiral (6)

$21.00Out of stock

Admiral (12)

$42.00Out of stock

Capano Uno (1)

$3.50

Capano Uno (6)

$21.00

Capano Uno (12)

$42.00

Matagorda (1)

$3.50

Matagorda (6)

$21.00

Matagorda (12)

$42.00

Murder P (1)

$3.50

Murder P (6)

$21.00

Murder P (12)

$42.00

Point Aux Pin (1)

$3.50Out of stock

Point Aux Pin (6)

$21.00Out of stock

Point Aux Pin (12)

$42.00Out of stock

Prestige (1)

$2.00

Prestige (6)

$12.00

Prestige (12)

$24.00

Barrier Beauties (1)

$3.00Out of stock

Barrier Beauties (6)

$18.00Out of stock

Barrier Beauties (12)

$36.00Out of stock

Michelada Mignonette

$4.00

Mirliton Relish

$4.00

Beer

Draft

Coors Banquet

$6.00Out of stock

southern star bombshell

$8.00

Canebrake

$8.00

LoggerBier

$9.00

Ghost In the Machine

$9.00

Tarpon Rose

$15.00

Bottles

Pacifico

$6.00

St Arnolds Amber

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Lone Star

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

The Hemperor HPA

$7.00Out of stock

Elissa IPA

$7.00

Miller

$5.00

Canned

Love Street

$6.00

Three Sea Shells

$8.00

Live Oak Heffewizen

$7.00

Saint Arnolds Lawnmower

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$6.00

Buckle Bunny Cream Ale

$6.00

Austin East Cider OG

$7.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Mama Roux

$14.00

Madame Marie

$14.00

The Apothecary

$14.00

Wrong Place Right Time

$14.00

Watermelon Man

$14.00

Happy Little Accidents

$14.00

Saints Row

$14.00

Cocktail Al Louisiane

$16.00

Cafe Du Lu

$16.00

The Velvet Ditch

$14.00

The Buschwhacker

$16.00

NA bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Barq's

$4.00

Fancy Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Open Mocktail

$6.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Rambler

$4.00

SODA GUN

$4.00

ginger beer

$3.00

tonic water

$3.00

The Beach Bum

$8.00

Mo Scocious

$8.00

Classic Cocktails MASTER w price

Airmail

$14.00

Alaska

$14.00

Americano

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bees knees

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

caipirinha

$14.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Cock n Bull Special

$14.00

corpse reviver #2

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark and stormy

$14.00

El Diablo

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$14.00

Highball

$14.00

hurricane

$14.00

Jungle bird

$14.00

last word

$14.00

Lemon drop

$14.00

Lions tail

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martinez

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mexican firing squad

$14.00

Mint julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow mule

$14.00

Naked and famous

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Paper plane

$14.00

penicillin

$14.00

Pinks cup

$14.00

Pinks cup

$14.00

Pins colada

$14.00

Pisco sour

$14.00

Pliny’s tonic

$14.00

queens park swizzle

$14.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

south side

$14.00

Spritz

$14.00

Toddy

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Toronto

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux varre

$14.00

Whiskey smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Zombie

$14.00

white russian

$14.00

tuxedo #2

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Spirits

Vodka

Grey goose

$14.00

Hakku

$9.00

Ketel one

$9.00

Nikka coffey vodka

$14.00

Titos

$9.00

Wheatley

$9.00

Reyka

$8.00

Belvedere

$14.00

St George Citrus Vodka

$10.00

Gin

Barhill

$13.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bols Genever

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Roku

$13.00

Sipsmith VJOP

$11.00

St George terroir

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Haymans Old Tom

$14.00

Wonderbird Marigold Experiment

$12.00

Tequila

Cimmaron Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Corazon Anejo

$13.00

El Tesoro Repo

$18.00

Espolon Repo

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$20.00

La gritona Repo

$19.00

Lalo

$15.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

San matias tahona blanco

$19.00

Siete lagunas Repo

$18.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$16.00

Mezcal

Alipus San Juan Del Rio

$17.00

Del Mageuy San Luis del Rio

$25.00

Del maguey vida

$14.00

illegal

$16.00

Rey Campero

$13.00

Mezcal Amaras

$12.00

Brandy

Daron Calvados

$13.00

La Carevado

$9.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$11.00

Le Morton

$20.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$14.00

Bauchant Orange Cognac

$10.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$16.00Out of stock

Barrell Bourbon, Specs Single Barrell

$35.00

Basil Hadyen

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Eagle rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses Small batch

$10.00

High west Campfire

$24.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$25.00

Knob creek 100

$13.00

Larceny small batch

$9.00

Little book Chapter 3

$39.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$17.00

Old Grandad Bonded

$8.00

Russells Reserve 10 yr

$14.00

Woodford Reserve KSB

$10.00

Woodford Reserver Double Oak

$18.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon

$18.00

Rye

High west double rye

$13.00

Michters Single Barrel Rye

$16.00

Redemption High Rye Bourbon

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$28.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog Samurai

$150.00

Irish

Jameson

$12.00

Redbreast

$20.00

Teeling

$14.00

Japanese

Hakushu 12

$40.00

Hakushu 18

$160.00

Ichiros malt floor malted

$120.00

Ichiros World Whiskey

$35.00

Nikka Taketsuru 17

$100.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$20.00

Single malt miyagiyako

$87.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Yamasaki 12

$43.00

Yamazaki 18

$170.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$20.00

Balvenie Caribean

$28.00

Compass Box Hedonism

$30.00

Compass Box Oak Cross

$20.00

Glenlevit 14

$28.00

Great King St

$10.00

JW black Label

$15.00

Kavalan Sherry

$60.00

Lagavulin 16

$30.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Rum

Avua aged cachaca

$17.00

Ávua cachaca

$14.00

Batavia Arrack

$11.00

Flor de cana

$7.00

Four sqaure Premise

$24.00

Four Square Charisma

$18.00

Four square zin

$24.00

Hamilton 151

$13.00

Panama pacific Lightly Aged

$8.00

Paranubes

$15.00

plantation 3 star

$8.00

Plantation oftd

$11.00

Rhum JM Gold

$15.00

Santa Theresea

$16.00

Smith and cross

$11.00

Wray and Nephew

$10.00

Other whiskey

Crown

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Amaro

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Cynar 70

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Gran classico

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Fey Anme

$12.00

Lazzaroni

$12.00

pernod

$34.00

Suze

$12.06

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Zucca

$12.00

BTL Wine

Red

BTL Pascal Aufranc Beaujolais

$64.00

BTL One Stone Cab Sav

$62.00

BTL Domaine La Manarine

$68.00

BTL Omen Pinot Noir

$62.00

BTL Tarpon Cambaro Red

$65.00

BTL Tarpon Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

White

BTL Smokescreen Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Bilo Idro White

$55.00

BTL Three Brooms Sav B

$72.00

BTL J Dusi Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Tarpon Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$85.00

Rose

BTL Tarpon Cellars Rose

$60.00

BTL Flor De Muga Rose

$65.00

Bubbles

BTL Josep Ventosa Cava

$47.00

BTL Field Recordings Dry Hopped Pet Nat

$72.00

BTL Field Recordings Rose Pet Nat

$72.00

BTL Graham Beck 375

$27.00

BTL Laurent Perrier 375

$45.00

Glass Wine

Red

GLS Pascal Augean

$14.00

GLS Omen, Pino Noir

$16.00

GLS Domaine La Manarine

$16.00

GLS One Stone Cellars

$16.00

White

GLS J Duzi pinot grigio

$12.00

GLS Bilo Idro, Marina cuvee White

$12.00

GLS Three Brooms, Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Smoke Screen chardonnay

$14.00

GLS TARPON SAUVBLANC

$20.00Out of stock

GLS Tarpon Cambaro Red

$18.00

Rose

Tarpon Cambaro Rose

$15.00Out of stock

GLS Bodegas Muga Rioja Rose

$12.00

Bubbles

GLS Josep Ventosa Brut Cava

$12.00

Gls Field Recordings Dry hopped Pet Nat

$14.00

Gls Field Recordings Pet Nat Rose

$14.00

Specials

Soft Shell Special

Fried Snapper Special

$42.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

318 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

