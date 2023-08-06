Hot Drinks

Hot Drink

Latte

$5.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Black Tea

$2.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Green Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Joe-To-Go

$15.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Drink

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Black Tea

$2.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Green Tea

$2.25+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Drink

Frozen Latte

$5.00+

Frozen Chai

$5.00+

Frozen Cream

$4.50+

Food

Pastry Case

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Roll

$5.95

Breakfast Turnover

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Roll

$5.95

Breakfast Turnover

Bananas Foster Muffin

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.25

Custard tart

$2.50

KETO Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.50

Veggie egg bites

bacon cheese egg bites

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Strawberry Stuffed Cookie

$2.25

Smore's Cookie

$2.25

Sweet and Salty No Bake Blondie

$1.75

Lemon Cheesecake Stuffed

$2.25

Fridge

Chicken Pesto Croissant

$7.50

Chicken Pesto Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.50

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.00

Dill Pickle Dip

$6.00

Hummus

$7.00

Italian Croissant

$7.50

Italian Salad

$9.00

Moroccan Portobello Quinoa

$9.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Wine

Retail Wine

HD Sweet Red

$10.99

Grayson Cabernet

$14.99

Frisk Riesling

$12.99

Viña Borgia

$10.99

Grayson Chardonnay

$13.99

OPR Sauvignon Blanc

$17.99

Feast White

$13.99

Bodini Malbec

$10.99

Gratiot-Pillière Champagne

$45.99

Veneto Frizzante

$13.99

Protocolo Rose

$10.99

Tattoo Girl Riesling

$16.99

Chateau German

$13.99

Côtes De Gascogne

$13.99

Tattoo Girl Chardonnay

$17.99

Joe Vino Pinot Noir

$16.99

The Path Pinot Noir

$14.99

Honoro • Vera Rosé

$11.99

Costal Ridge Cabernet

$9.99

Dom Pierre Champagne

$10.99

Collet Champagne

$49.99

Protocolo White Wine

$10.99

Chianti

$11.99

Gateway Vinho Verde Rose

$11.99

Col Dorato Prosecco

$16.99

Le Hameau Sauvignon Blanc

$12.99

Bosco Pinot Grigio

$10.99

Butterfield Station Chardonnay

$12.99

Gateway Vinho Verde

$11.99

Honoro • Vera Verdejo

$11.99

Petraio Nero d'Avola

$12.99

Frenchie Can

$6.00

Vélo Can

$6.00

Beauvert Côtes Du Rhône

$15.99