Joey B's On The Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Casual Family Friendly Dining with Italian Influence
Location
2524 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SOHA Bar and Grill - 2605 Hampton Ave
No Reviews
2605 Hampton Ave Saint Louis, MO 63139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant