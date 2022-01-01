Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joey D's - Bee Ridge

3811 Kenny Drive

Sarasota, FL 34232

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

$35.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$40.00+

GREEK SALAD

$45.00+

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$45.00+

SPINACH SALAD

$45.00+

TOMATO CAPRESE

$45.00+

CHEF SALAD

$50.00+

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$39.00+

PENNE

$45.00+

MEAT LASAGNA

$70.00+

RAVIOLI

$50.00+

CHEESE TORTELLINI

$50.00+

PENNE ALFREDO

$50.00+

SANDRIANA

$60.00+

GARLIC BREAD

$22.00+

ITALIAN MEATS

ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$65.00+

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$65.00+

ITALIAN SAUSAGE & MEATBALLS

$67.00+

ITALIAN BEEF

$70.00+

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$65.00+

5LB BEEF PACKET

$26.50

BAG OF AJUS

$12.85

WINGS

TRAY OF 50 WINGS

$50.99

TRAY OF 100 WINGS

$102.99

HOT DOGS

HOT DOG BUNS

$10.50

TURANO ROLLS

$7.99

CELERY SALT

$7.99

JAR RELISH

$9.99

JAR SPORT PEPPERS

$9.99

KETCHUP BOTTLE

$4.50

MUSTARD BOTTLE

$4.50

CHILI W/ BEANS

$4.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE

$4.50

GRILLED ONIONS Per Pound

$7.99

GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS

$7.99

10LB HOTDOGS

$97.00

Sweet Peppers Per Pound

$7.99

Hot Giardiniera Per Pound

$9.99

DESSERTS

2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$65.00

TIRAMISU CAKE

$55.00

RETAIL

TABLEWARE (FOR 10)

$10.00

T Shirts

$15.00

Jar Of Giardenara

$8.99

Jar Of Relish

$8.99

Jar Of Sport Peppers

$8.99

Celery Salt

$5.00

Mama Marias Dressing

$5.99

*DELIVERY SODAS

20 OZ SODA

$2.89
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Take a Bite out of Chicago. Chicago Style Eatery & Pizzeria. Family owned and operated since 1994. Italian family dine in take delivery & catering.

3811 Kenny Drive, Sarasota, FL 34232

