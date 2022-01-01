BG picView gallery

Joey D's Oak Room Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy

Dunwoody, GA 30338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverage-Joey D

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Spring Water (BTL)

$3.50

Appetizer-Joey D

Croissants (5)

$7.00

Topped with honey-butter.

Crab Dip

$16.00

Lump crab, 4 cheeses, old bay pretzels.

Fried Pacific Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded & flash-fried.

House-Made Meatballs

$16.00

Charbroiled Oysters

$18.00

Garlic Crab Claws

New Orleans Spicy Shrimp App

$16.00

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$9.00

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Garlic Chicken Rosemary Soup

$7.00

Chicken and Mushroom Soup

$7.00

Garbanzo Bean Soup

$7.00

Corned Beef Chowder

$7.00

Salad-Joey D

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Manhattan Chef Salad

$15.00

Filet Mignon Salad

$20.00

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Sandwich-Joey D

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, red onions, pickles and dijonnaise.

French Dip

$21.00

Shaved prime rib, garlic aioli, served with au jus.

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, and jack cheese

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger,® sweet soy, Duke’s® mayo, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and red onions.

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$14.95

Toasted brioche, lemon arugula, ripe tomato, curry mayonnaise, homemade pickles.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$22.00

D'angelo Burger

$15.00

Oak Room Burger

$14.00

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Beef Rib Patty Melt

$17.00

New York Turkey Club

$14.00

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Steak + Shrimp

$25.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions with crispy fried shrimp.

Filet Mignon 8oz

$34.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$30.00

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Prime Rib 12oz

$36.00

10oz., slow-cooked and sliced to order. GF A.Q.(Limited availability. After 4PM and all-day Sunday)

Garlic Strip 17oz

$38.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$49.00

Delmonico

$38.00

BBQ Beef Rib

$39.00

Chopped Steak of Aged Beef

$19.00

North Georgia Trout

$24.00

Grilled with arugula and lemon.

New Orleans Spicy Shrimp

$27.00

Broiled Salmon Portobello

$25.95

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Blackened Chicken Rigatoni

$20.00

Baked Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Roasted garlic alfredo, large shrimp, romano cheese and breadcrumbs.

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Served with spaghetti marinara.

Kid Meal-Joey D

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Pasta Alfredo

$6.95

Served with a beverage

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.95

Side-Joey D

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo

$4.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Corned Beef Potato Salad

$4.95

Lemon-Romano Broccolini

$4.95

Dessert-Joey D

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$10.00

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$10.00

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

six layers of dark chocolate cake with milk chocolate icing

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

recipe from joe's stone crab

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

This well-established restaurant is best known for a mix of popular New Orleans and NYC dishes like overstuffed Deli corned beef sandwiches, charbroiled oysters and giant aged steaks. Joey D’s is the ultimate Atlanta Perimeter power spot. From the bustling restaurant to the crème de la crème, photo-worthy bar boasting over 600 brands of spirits, Joey D’s delivers on all counts. Cheers, indeed.

Location

1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wholesume Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Ashford crossing Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Dunwoody, GA
orange starNo Reviews
4709 ashford dunwoody rd atlanta, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shane's - Sandy Springs - 1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
orange star4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dunwoody

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunwoody
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston