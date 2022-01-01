Joey D's Oak Room Atlanta

Restaurant info

This well-established restaurant is best known for a mix of popular New Orleans and NYC dishes like overstuffed Deli corned beef sandwiches, charbroiled oysters and giant aged steaks. Joey D’s is the ultimate Atlanta Perimeter power spot. From the bustling restaurant to the crème de la crème, photo-worthy bar boasting over 600 brands of spirits, Joey D’s delivers on all counts. Cheers, indeed.