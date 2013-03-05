Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Pizza

Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane

Newington, CT 06111

Popular Items

Lg Cheese
Philly Cheese Grinder
Wings

Family Style Meals - Sun-Thurs Only

Family Style Meals Sun-Thurs Only

Select the family menu from the drop down above. Appears Sun-Thurs only.

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

Tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey bbq.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$11.99

A vegetarian delight! Feel like buffalo wings? Try these! Served with celery & creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Crispy Onion Strings

Crispy Onion Strings

$8.49

Thin slices of sweet onion, soaked in milk and tossed in flour, fried until tender served with spicy ketchup.

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$10.99+

Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.99

Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99+

Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.

House Made Meatballs

House Made Meatballs

$8.99

Three house made meatballs topped with a dollop of ricotta and served with toasted Italian bread.

Joey's Calamari

Joey's Calamari

$12.99

Fresh calamari, fried to light perfection and served with fried hot peppers and lemon wedges.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.99

House made meatballs with peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce.

Mussels

Mussels

$14.99

Pan roasted with EVOO, garlic, basil, plum tomatoes, wine and chipotle peppers.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.49+
Sweet Pot Wedges

Sweet Pot Wedges

$7.99

Thick‎ planks of sweet potatoes fried to perfection served with honey BBQ sauce.

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;

Greens

**NEW** Carne Asada Salad

**NEW** Carne Asada Salad

$19.99

Romaine and spring mix tossed in honey lime dressing, topped with red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado and sliced steak. Drizzled with chipotle aioli.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, avocado, basil & mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette and reduction.

Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with buffalo chicken tenders.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.49

A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine, chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion & avocado.

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.99

Greens, red onions, cucumber, olives, tomatoes & peppers with warm goat cheese, honey & pistachios.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99+

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes and peppers.

Meatball Salad

Meatball Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers & vinaigrette with meatballs and Romano.

Sicilian Orange Salad

Sicilian Orange Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, orange slices, olives, capers, red peppers, onions & gorgonzola with balsamic vinaigrette. Served on flatbread.

Wedge Salad with Bacon

Wedge Salad with Bacon

$11.99

Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, and crispy bacon topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Burgers, Grinders, & Wraps

Fresh Ground Burger

Fresh Ground Burger

$13.49

Incredibly juicy half pound burgers. Choose from a ton of free toppings.

Chicken Caprese Wrap

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.

***NEW** BLT Wrap

***NEW** BLT Wrap

$13.99

A classic with bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and sliced avocado. Served with house made chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Breaded buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.

***NEW*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

***NEW*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon. lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served with house made chips.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or blackened chicken, romaine & red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.

Chicken Caprese Grinder

Chicken Caprese Grinder

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Parm Grinder

Chicken Parm Grinder

$14.49

Fresh breaded chicken, sauce, cheese and your choice of sauteed spinach or peppers.

Chicken Pesto Grinder

Chicken Pesto Grinder

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, roasted peppers and cheese.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$14.49

Breaded eggplant, peppers, sauce and cheese.

Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$14.49

Meatballs, sauce, peppers and cheese

Philly Cheese Grinder

Philly Cheese Grinder

$15.49

Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.

Pork Cutlet Parm Grinder

Pork Cutlet Parm Grinder

$14.49

Fresh breaded pork, sauce, cheese & your choice of broccoli rabe or peppers.

Reuben Grinder

Reuben Grinder

$14.49

Corned beef, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, Russian dressing & mustard aioli. Served with pickles.

Sausage Grinder

Sausage Grinder

$13.99

Sausage, sauce, peppers and cheese

Pasta & Classic Entrees

Anthony's Al Capo

Anthony's Al Capo

Chicken or Pork cutlets with a spicy tomato sauce of capers, hot peppers, mushrooms, & kalamata olives.

Baked Manicotti

Baked Manicotti

$14.99

Pasta tubes filled with ricotta, romano, & mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and baked to perfection.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$20.99

Ziti, Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta and Mozzarella.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.99

Sauce with beef, pork, garlic, onions, red wine, crushed tomato, cream and basil.

Brocolli Rabe & Sausage

Brocolli Rabe & Sausage

$19.99

Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes.

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Chicken breast, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic, basil, white wine & tomato served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Thin cutlets sauteed with shallots, mushrooms & marsala wine. Served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$19.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Pesto Penne

Chicken Pesto Penne

$19.99

Penne with chicken and roasted peppers tossed in our house made pesto sauce.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with garlic, artichokes, & capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Crazy Alfredo

Crazy Alfredo

$21.99

Creamy alfredo sauce with chicken, sausage, pepperoni, cayenne, roasted peppers, ricotta and romano.

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$18.99

Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.

Fettuccini Carbonara

Fettuccini Carbonara

$21.99

Sauteed bacon, sausage, grated cheese, & egg. Made the traditional way, without a cream sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.49

Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.99Out of stock

Noodles, ricotta, house made meat sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh herbs. Baked until savory.

Linguini Clam Sauce

Linguini Clam Sauce

$22.99

Make it red or white!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.99

House made and loaded with cheddar and American Cheese topped with fresh parmesan.

Mussels Amalfi (White)

Mussels Amalfi (White)

$21.99

fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, herbs, capers, white wine, lemon and grated cheese.

Mussels Nabladon (Red)

Mussels Nabladon (Red)

$21.99

Plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, wine and chipotle peppers.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$14.99

Marinara, garlic, basil, and Romano.

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.49

Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.

Pork Parm

Pork Parm

$19.99

Breaded pork cutlets, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.

Salmon

Salmon

$21.99

Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with broccoli & creamy risotto. Have it grilled or blackened.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.

Tortellini Romano

Tortellini Romano

$19.99

Cheese tortellini tossed in Romano cream sauce with tomato and roasted peppers.

Pizzas & Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$13.99

Stuffed with ricotta, Mozzarella and your choice of fillings.

Sm Cheese

Sm Cheese

$11.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.

Lg Cheese

Lg Cheese

$19.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.

Sm Gluten Friendly

Sm Gluten Friendly

$15.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano. **Gluten Allergy Notice** - We work with wheat flour on all other pizzas. Therefore, we cannot guarantee a transfer of gluten will not occur.

**NEW** Buffalo Chicken Calzone

**NEW** Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Roasted chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and roasted red peppers.

**NEW** Meat Craver Calzone

**NEW** Meat Craver Calzone

$16.99

Pepperoni, meatball, sausage and shredded mozzarella.

Specialty Pizzas

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.

Sm Bianca

Sm Bianca

$12.99

White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.

Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

$14.99

White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, hot cherry peppers and EVOO.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.

Sm Carbonara

Sm Carbonara

$15.99

White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.

***NEW*** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.

Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza

Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.

Sm Clam Casino Pie

Sm Clam Casino Pie

$15.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, chopped clams, garlic, bacon, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.

***NEW*** Sm Double Pep

***NEW*** Sm Double Pep

$15.99

For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.

Sm Fresh Mozz

Sm Fresh Mozz

$13.99

Fresh‎ Mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO & Romano.

Sm Gary & Mary's Garden

Sm Gary & Mary's Garden

$14.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano & Mozzarella.

Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.

Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

$15.99

Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.

Sm Kitchen Sink

Sm Kitchen Sink

$15.99

Red pie, onions, peppers, mushroom, meatball, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic & Mozzarella.

**NEW** Sm Mashed Potato Pie

$15.99

White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.

Sm Marc’s Masterpiece

Sm Marc’s Masterpiece

$14.99

White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.

Sm Margherita

Sm Margherita

$13.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.

Sm Meat Pie

Sm Meat Pie

$15.99

Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.

Sm New England Clam Pizza

Sm New England Clam Pizza

$14.99

White Pie with garlic, oregano , basil, romano, EVOO, clams and mozzarella.

Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx

Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.

Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

$8.99

Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano

Sm Veggie Bronx

Sm Veggie Bronx

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella , ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.

Sm Vodka Pie

Sm Vodka Pie

$13.99

Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.

Lg Bianca

Lg Bianca

$20.99

White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.

Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.99

White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes and EVOO.

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.

Lg Carbonara

Lg Carbonara

$26.99

White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.

***NEW*** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

$23.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.

Lg Clam Casino Pie

Lg Clam Casino Pie

$25.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, chopped clams, garlic, bacon, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.

***NEW*** Lg Double Pep

***NEW*** Lg Double Pep

$25.99

For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.

Lg Fresh Mozz

Lg Fresh Mozz

$19.99

Fresh‎ Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.

Lg Gary & Mary's Garden

Lg Gary & Mary's Garden

$24.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.

Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

$23.99

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.

Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

$26.99

Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.

Lg Kitchen Sink

Lg Kitchen Sink

$25.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.

Lg Marc’s Masterpiece

Lg Marc’s Masterpiece

$23.99

White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.

**NEW** Lg Mashed Potato Pie

$25.99

White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$22.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.

Lg Meat Pie

Lg Meat Pie

$25.99

Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.

Lg New England Clam Pizza

Lg New England Clam Pizza

$24.99

White Pie with garlic, oregano , basil, romano, EVOO, clams and mozzarella.

Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx

Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx

$24.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.

Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

$14.99

Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano.

Lg Veggie Bronx

Lg Veggie Bronx

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.

Lg Vodka

Lg Vodka

$23.99

Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

Detroit Pizza

Detroit BBQ Chicken

Detroit BBQ Chicken

$20.99

BBQ‎ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes topped with mozz and cheddar.

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped tomatoes, roasted peppers, mozz and cheddar, and chunks of chicken.

Detroit Hot Honey

Detroit Hot Honey

$20.99

Fresh tomato sauce, pepperoni, diced hot cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey.

Detroit Motor City

Detroit Motor City

$22.99

Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano cheese, fresh New Haven sausage, Peppadew peppers and pepperoni, topped with dollops of fresh ricotta.

Detroit Red Top

Detroit Red Top

$16.99

Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano and Joey's special blend of cheeses. Add up to 3 toppings.

Detroit Vodka Pie

Detroit Vodka Pie

$20.99

House‎ made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.

Detroit White Pie

Detroit White Pie

$17.99

White pie topped with mozz, romano, garlic, EVOO topped with fresh, hand dipped creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Add up to 3 toppings.

Kid’s Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Parm

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids Pasta With Alfredo

$7.99

Sides

Sd Chicken

$5.00

Sd French Fries

$4.99

Sd Meatballs

$5.99

Sd Sausage

$5.99

Sd Spinach

$5.99

Beverages

2 Liter

$4.00

20 Ounce

$3.00

Family Style - Includes Appetizer, Salad, Entrée

Baked Manicotti

$52.99

Pasta tubes filled with ricotta, romano, & mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and baked to perfection.

Chicken Parm w/ Penne

$46.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Piccata w/ Penne

$52.99

Chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with garlic, artichokes, & capers, served over your choice of pasta.

Eggplant Parm w/ Penne

$46.99

Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.

Lemon Chicken w/ Penne

$52.99

A simple white wine, lemon sauce with fresh chicken over pasta.

Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken

$46.99

Our version of a classic. Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka tossed with chicken.

Penne Bolognese

$52.99

This famous Northern Italian meat sauce contains beef, pork, garlic, onions, white wine, basil and a touch of cream.

Penne Marinara w/ Meatballs

$46.99

A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese

Penne Marinara w/ Sausage

$46.99

A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese

Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken

$52.99

Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano tossed with chicken.

Shrimp Scampi

$52.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.

Dessert

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
150 Kitts Lane, Newington, CT 06111

