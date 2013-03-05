Joey Garlic's - Newington
150 Kitts Lane
Newington, CT 06111
Popular Items
Family Style Meals - Sun-Thurs Only
Starters
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey bbq.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
A vegetarian delight! Feel like buffalo wings? Try these! Served with celery & creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Crispy Onion Strings
Thin slices of sweet onion, soaked in milk and tossed in flour, fried until tender served with spicy ketchup.
Eggplant Fries
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
House Made Meatballs
Three house made meatballs topped with a dollop of ricotta and served with toasted Italian bread.
Joey's Calamari
Fresh calamari, fried to light perfection and served with fried hot peppers and lemon wedges.
Meatball Sliders
House made meatballs with peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce.
Mussels
Pan roasted with EVOO, garlic, basil, plum tomatoes, wine and chipotle peppers.
Soup of the Day
Sweet Pot Wedges
Thick planks of sweet potatoes fried to perfection served with honey BBQ sauce.
Wings
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Greens
**NEW** Carne Asada Salad
Romaine and spring mix tossed in honey lime dressing, topped with red peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado and sliced steak. Drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Avocado Salad
Mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, avocado, basil & mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette and reduction.
Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with buffalo chicken tenders.
Caesar Salad
A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion & avocado.
Goat Cheese Salad
Greens, red onions, cucumber, olives, tomatoes & peppers with warm goat cheese, honey & pistachios.
House Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes and peppers.
Meatball Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers & vinaigrette with meatballs and Romano.
Sicilian Orange Salad
Mixed greens, orange slices, olives, capers, red peppers, onions & gorgonzola with balsamic vinaigrette. Served on flatbread.
Wedge Salad with Bacon
Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, and crispy bacon topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Burgers, Grinders, & Wraps
Fresh Ground Burger
Incredibly juicy half pound burgers. Choose from a ton of free toppings.
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.
***NEW** BLT Wrap
A classic with bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and sliced avocado. Served with house made chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.
***NEW*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon. lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled or blackened chicken, romaine & red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Caprese Grinder
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Fresh breaded chicken, sauce, cheese and your choice of sauteed spinach or peppers.
Chicken Pesto Grinder
Grilled chicken breast topped with pesto, roasted peppers and cheese.
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Breaded eggplant, peppers, sauce and cheese.
Meatball Grinder
Meatballs, sauce, peppers and cheese
Philly Cheese Grinder
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Pork Cutlet Parm Grinder
Fresh breaded pork, sauce, cheese & your choice of broccoli rabe or peppers.
Reuben Grinder
Corned beef, pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, Russian dressing & mustard aioli. Served with pickles.
Sausage Grinder
Sausage, sauce, peppers and cheese
Pasta & Classic Entrees
Anthony's Al Capo
Chicken or Pork cutlets with a spicy tomato sauce of capers, hot peppers, mushrooms, & kalamata olives.
Baked Manicotti
Pasta tubes filled with ricotta, romano, & mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and baked to perfection.
Baked Ziti
Ziti, Bolognese meat sauce, ricotta and Mozzarella.
Bolognese
Sauce with beef, pork, garlic, onions, red wine, crushed tomato, cream and basil.
Brocolli Rabe & Sausage
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes.
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast, red peppers, mushrooms, garlic, basil, white wine & tomato served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Thin cutlets sauteed with shallots, mushrooms & marsala wine. Served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Pesto Penne
Penne with chicken and roasted peppers tossed in our house made pesto sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with garlic, artichokes, & capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Crazy Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce with chicken, sausage, pepperoni, cayenne, roasted peppers, ricotta and romano.
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.
Fettuccini Carbonara
Sauteed bacon, sausage, grated cheese, & egg. Made the traditional way, without a cream sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano
Lasagna
Noodles, ricotta, house made meat sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh herbs. Baked until savory.
Linguini Clam Sauce
Make it red or white!
Mac & Cheese
House made and loaded with cheddar and American Cheese topped with fresh parmesan.
Mussels Amalfi (White)
fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, herbs, capers, white wine, lemon and grated cheese.
Mussels Nabladon (Red)
Plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, wine and chipotle peppers.
Pasta Marinara
Marinara, garlic, basil, and Romano.
Penne Alla Vodka
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
Pork Parm
Breaded pork cutlets, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.
Salmon
Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with broccoli & creamy risotto. Have it grilled or blackened.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
Tortellini Romano
Cheese tortellini tossed in Romano cream sauce with tomato and roasted peppers.
Pizzas & Calzones
Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, Mozzarella and your choice of fillings.
Sm Cheese
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Lg Cheese
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Sm Gluten Friendly
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano. **Gluten Allergy Notice** - We work with wheat flour on all other pizzas. Therefore, we cannot guarantee a transfer of gluten will not occur.
**NEW** Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Roasted chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and roasted red peppers.
**NEW** Meat Craver Calzone
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage and shredded mozzarella.
Specialty Pizzas
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Sm Bianca
White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.
Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage
White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, hot cherry peppers and EVOO.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
Sm Carbonara
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
***NEW*** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.
Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
Sm Clam Casino Pie
Hand-crushed tomatoes, chopped clams, garlic, bacon, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.
***NEW*** Sm Double Pep
For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.
Sm Fresh Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO & Romano.
Sm Gary & Mary's Garden
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano & Mozzarella.
Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.
Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx
Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.
Sm Kitchen Sink
Red pie, onions, peppers, mushroom, meatball, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic & Mozzarella.
**NEW** Sm Mashed Potato Pie
White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.
Sm Marc’s Masterpiece
White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.
Sm Margherita
Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.
Sm Meat Pie
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Sm New England Clam Pizza
White Pie with garlic, oregano , basil, romano, EVOO, clams and mozzarella.
Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.
Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz
Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano
Sm Veggie Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella , ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.
Sm Vodka Pie
Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Lg Bianca
White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.
Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes and EVOO.
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
Lg Carbonara
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
***NEW*** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbled bacon, & ranch dressing.
Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
Lg Clam Casino Pie
Hand-crushed tomatoes, chopped clams, garlic, bacon, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.
***NEW*** Lg Double Pep
For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.
Lg Fresh Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.
Lg Gary & Mary's Garden
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.
Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.
Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx
Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.
Lg Kitchen Sink
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.
Lg Marc’s Masterpiece
White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.
**NEW** Lg Mashed Potato Pie
White pie with mozz cheese, bacon. cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.
Lg Margherita
Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.
Lg Meat Pie
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Lg New England Clam Pizza
White Pie with garlic, oregano , basil, romano, EVOO, clams and mozzarella.
Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.
Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz
Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano.
Lg Veggie Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.
Lg Vodka
Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
Detroit Pizza
Detroit BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes topped with mozz and cheddar.
Detroit Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo sauce, chopped tomatoes, roasted peppers, mozz and cheddar, and chunks of chicken.
Detroit Hot Honey
Fresh tomato sauce, pepperoni, diced hot cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey.
Detroit Motor City
Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano cheese, fresh New Haven sausage, Peppadew peppers and pepperoni, topped with dollops of fresh ricotta.
Detroit Red Top
Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano and Joey's special blend of cheeses. Add up to 3 toppings.
Detroit Vodka Pie
House made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
Detroit White Pie
White pie topped with mozz, romano, garlic, EVOO topped with fresh, hand dipped creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Add up to 3 toppings.
Kid’s Menu
Beverages
Family Style - Includes Appetizer, Salad, Entrée
Baked Manicotti
Pasta tubes filled with ricotta, romano, & mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and baked to perfection.
Chicken Parm w/ Penne
Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Piccata w/ Penne
Chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with garlic, artichokes, & capers, served over your choice of pasta.
Eggplant Parm w/ Penne
Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta.
Lemon Chicken w/ Penne
A simple white wine, lemon sauce with fresh chicken over pasta.
Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken
Our version of a classic. Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka tossed with chicken.
Penne Bolognese
This famous Northern Italian meat sauce contains beef, pork, garlic, onions, white wine, basil and a touch of cream.
Penne Marinara w/ Meatballs
A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese
Penne Marinara w/ Sausage
A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese
Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano tossed with chicken.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
