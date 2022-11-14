A map showing the location of Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall 1595 MN-36View gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall 1595 MN-36

review star

No reviews yet

1595 MN-36

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Joey's Favorites*

BALLER

BALLER

$16.75

SPAGHETTI, TWO MEATBALLS, TOMATO, PARMESAN BLEND

BLONDIE

BLONDIE

$16.50

GNOCCHI, MEATBALL, BUTTER SAUCE, PARMESAN BLEND

CARBONARA

CARBONARA

$15.00

RIGATONI, SAUCE CARBONARA, BACON, PARMESAN BLEND

FAT TONY

FAT TONY

$15.00

GNOCCHI, BOLOGNESE, RICOTTA

RAVIOLI

RAVIOLI

$14.25

ITALIAN CHEESE RAVIOLI, CREAMY PESTO, PARMESAN BLEND

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.00

SPAGHETTI, GARLIC BUTTER, LEMON, PARSLEY, PARMESAN BLEND

Truffle butter

Truffle butter

$16.00
CHEF SPECIAL

CHEF SPECIAL

$18.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLO, BROWN BUTTER SAUCE, CRISPY SAGE, PARMESAN

Build Your Own*

BYO PASTA

BYO PASTA

BYO PASTA, CHOOSE FROM TYPE OF PASTA, PROTEIN, SAUCE AND CHEESE

Sides*

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00
BREADSTICKS

BREADSTICKS

$4.00

CHOICE OF DIPPER

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$4.00
MEATBALL

MEATBALL

$6.00

Beverages*

LIQUID DEATH WATER

LIQUID DEATH WATER

$2.00
COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
ORANGE SHASTA

ORANGE SHASTA

$2.00

Kids Noodles*

BYO Kids Noodles

BYO Kids Noodles

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1595 MN-36, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen - POTLUCK at Rosedale Center
orange star4.8 • 242
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Obachan & Chickpea
orange starNo Reviews
1595 MN-36 Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
Okome House
orange star4.8 • 242
4457 42nd Av.S Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Highway 36 west #1025 Roeville, MN 55113
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
825 hennepin avenue #222 minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Food & Drink - Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
3520 west 70th street edina, MN 55435
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston