Joey Chops 245 Lancaster Ave

245 Lancaster Avenue

Malvern, PA 19355

Starters

Green Garlic Escargot

$18.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$18.00

Crab and Shrimp Cake

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

Potatoes & Caviar

$18.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Warm Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Bacon & Wedge

$18.00

Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

bacon, egg, charred corn, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, buttermilk dressing

Grilled Sirloin Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Ribeye & Cheddar

$18.00

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Blackened Tuna Ciabatta

$18.00

Chicken BLTA

$16.00

Raw/ Chilled

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Wagyu Carpaccio

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Scallop Crudo

$21.00

Handcut Steaks

Filet Mignon 8oz

$53.00

Filet Mignon 6oz

$41.00

NY Strip 14oz

$45.00

Delmonico 18oz

$58.00

Butchers Cut

$36.00

Sides

Steak Fries

$8.00

Baked Potato

$9.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Kennet Mushrooms

$12.00

Crab Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Kids

Kids Meal

$15.00

Dessert

Brookie

$8.00

half cookie, half brownie, fully awesome! topped with vanilla ice cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Coffee Opera Cake

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Joey Chops, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great steak and seafood restaurant. Our menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355

