Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joey's Kendal Tavern

738 Reviews

$$

705 Wales Rd NE

Massillon, OH 44646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Cheeseburger Wrap
Side Caesar

Appetizers

Chicken Tender and Fries Basket

$11.99

four finger and fries

Chips- Bag

$1.00

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

with choice of dipping sauce

Flying Shrimp

Flying Shrimp

$10.99

one dozen fried shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce mild, hot, garlic parmesan, cajun dry rub, sweet red chili or teriyaki

Broccoli Cheddar Melts

$7.99

broccoli, cheese, bacon, sweet onion

Handmade Mozzarella Sticks

Handmade Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99

topped with bacon, cheese and sour cream

10 Wings

10 Wings

$11.99

one dozen jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce mild, hot, garlic parmesan, cajun dry rub, sweet red chili or teriyaki

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$8.99

served with warm pita

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

basket of rings with choice of dipping sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Chicken Fingers Only

$9.99

Entrees

American Burger

American Burger

$10.99

10 oz burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with cheese add $ 1

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

10 oz burger topped with bacon, egg and cheese

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$11.99

10 oz burger topped with bacon, super onion ring, American cheese and southern mayo

Deluxe Louisiana Burger

Deluxe Louisiana Burger

$11.99

cajun seasoned 10 oz burger topped with grilled peppers and onions, pepper jack and southern mayo

Joey Burger

Joey Burger

$12.99

10 oz burger topped with grilled mushroom, onion and your choice of two cheeses

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

10 oz burger topped with a generous serving of mushrooms and Swiss

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

10 oz burger on grilled rye with grilled onions and Swiss

Dinner In & Out

$7.99

Western Burger

$12.99
Cheeseburger Wrap

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99
Chicken gyro

Chicken gyro

$9.99

grilled chicken topped with tomato, onion, and tiziki on pita

Chicken Joey

Chicken Joey

$10.99

grilled chicken topped with mushroom, onion and your choice of two cheeses

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

house fried fish on a hoagie topped with lettuce and tomato served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.99

grilled philly steak topped with grilled onion and peppers with provolone

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

corned beef, swiss, and kraut on grilled rye with thousand island

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$12.99

grilled chicken topped with grilled onion and peppers with provolone

Italian Ciabatta

$9.99

Deluxe Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin Dinner

$12.99

10 oz chopped sirloin topped with mushrooms and onions

Fried Fantail Shrimp

Fried Fantail Shrimp

$11.99

lightly breaded fantail shrimp

Fried Fish Dinner

Fried Fish Dinner

$11.99

breaded seasoned white fish filets

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

perfectly grilled tender chicken breast

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

boneless chops grilled with your choice of preparation- cajun, garlic parmesan, bbq, sweet red chili, or lightly seasoned

Smothered Chicken

$12.99
Strip Steak Dinner

Strip Steak Dinner

$13.99

8 oz New York strip steak

Salads

served with warm pita

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

crisp romaine and shredded parmesan tossed with house Cesar dressing topped with croutons and grilled chicken breast

Fried Shrimp Salad

Fried Shrimp Salad

$11.99

romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, colby-jack topped with croutons and popcorn shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

crisp romaine, tomato, carrots, shredded colby-jack, croutons and grilled chicken breast

Steak Salad

$13.99

crisp romaine, tomato, carrots, shredded colby-jack, croutons topped with fries and grilled strip steak cooked to order

Side Caesar

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Asparagus

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.25

Fries

$3.50
Homefries

Homefries

$3.50

Side Ceasar

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Bowl Of Soup

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Side Of Scampi

$6.99

Today's Specials

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Soup and Salad

$6.99

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Swt Chili BBQ Chicken Meatballs App

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$11.99

Grilled Chicken & Butterfly Shrimp

$13.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

With its genuine Olde Time Tavern easy charm, Joey’s Kendal Tavern is ideal for all your family gatherings, special events, or just a casual night out with friends and family.

Website

Location

705 Wales Rd NE, Massillon, OH 44646

Directions

Gallery
Joey's Kendal Tavern image
Joey's Kendal Tavern image
Joey's Kendal Tavern image
Joey's Kendal Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rockne's Massillon - 155 Lincoln Way East
orange starNo Reviews
155 Lincoln Way East Massillon, OH 44646
View restaurantnext
Blue Heron Cafe
orange star4.7 • 127
125 Lake Ave NW Massillon, OH 44647
View restaurantnext
Fizzlestix - 3242 Lincoln Way East
orange star4.1 • 65
3242 Lincoln Way East Massillon, OH 44646
View restaurantnext
Game Time Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5153 W Tuscarawas St Canton, OH 44708
View restaurantnext
Royal Docks Brewing - Taproom + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 655
7162 Fulton Dr Nw Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Mata Mediterranean Grill - 7214 Fulton Dr. NW
orange star4.4 • 337
7214 Fulton Dr. NW Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Massillon

Blue Heron Cafe
orange star4.7 • 127
125 Lake Ave NW Massillon, OH 44647
View restaurantnext
Fizzlestix - 3242 Lincoln Way East
orange star4.1 • 65
3242 Lincoln Way East Massillon, OH 44646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Massillon
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston