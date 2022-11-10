Joey's Kendal Tavern
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
With its genuine Olde Time Tavern easy charm, Joey’s Kendal Tavern is ideal for all your family gatherings, special events, or just a casual night out with friends and family.
705 Wales Rd NE, Massillon, OH 44646
