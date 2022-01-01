Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Joey's NY Pizza 227 S 8th St

1,503 Reviews

$$

227 S 8th St

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Just Stopping In

10pc Jumbo Wings

$12.99

20pc Jumbo Wings

$22.49

Boneless Wings 10 Pc

$10.99

Boneless Wings 20 Pc

$18.99

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Curly Fries

$3.99

Garlic knot

$0.95

Garlic Knots 1/2 Doz

$4.99

Garlic Knots Full Doz

$8.99

Garlic Mozz Cheese Bread

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Pizza Fries

$6.99

Side of Meatballs (2)

$3.75

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.95

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$4.99

Central Park Greens

House Salad (small)

$5.99

House Salad (large)

$7.99

Caeser Salad (small)

$5.99

Caeser Salad (large)

$7.99

Antipasto Salad (small)

$7.99

Antipasto Salad (large)

$9.99

Madison Square Garden (small)

$7.99

Madison Square Garden (large)

$9.99

Tray House Salad

$24.99

Tray Caeser Salad

$28.99

Create Your Own Salad Small

$5.99

Create Your Own Salad Large

$7.99

Small Chicken

$1.99

Large Chicken

$2.99

Pizza Pie

NY Hand Tossed 14"

$15.99

NY Hand Tossed 18"

$18.99

24" Big Apple

$25.99

Sicilian 16x16

$22.99

Grandma Sadie 16"

$21.99

Gluten Free 12"

$15.99

Gluten Free 14"

$17.99

From the Streets of N.Y.

Calzone

$12.49

Stromboli

$11.49

Pizza Pops

$14.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$19.99

Single Pepperoni Roll

$2.75

14" Specialty Pizzas

Bada Bing 14"

$19.99

Bar-B-Que Chicken 14"

$23.49

Bianca 14"

$21.99

Bronx Bacon Bomber 14"

$23.99

BRT 14"

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$23.49

Fugedabodit 14"

$23.99

Garlic Knot Pizza 14"

$22.99

Green Chili 14"

$17.49

Half & Half Specialty 14"

Italian Stallion 14"

$23.99

Long Isl. Clam Digger 14"

$24.99

Margherita 14"

$21.99

Mob Boss 14"

$19.99

Pollo Fresca 14"

$23.99

Porky Pie 14"

$19.99

Staten Isl. Dump 14"

$29.99

The Richi 14"

$21.99

Times Square 14"

$21.99

Vita Dolce 14"

$18.99

Whistle Pig Pie 14"

$21.99

Wise Guy 14"

$21.99

18" Speciality Pizzas

Bada Bing 18"

$24.99

Bar-B-Que Chicken 18"

$28.49

Bianca 18"

$26.99

Bronx Bacon Bomber 18"

$28.99

BRT 18"

$22.99

Buffalo Chicken 18"

$28.49

Fugedabodit 18"

$28.99

Garlic Knot Pizza 18"

$27.99

Green Chili 18"

$20.99

Half & Half Specialty 18"

Italian Stallion 18"

$28.99

Long Isl. Clam Digger 18"

$31.99

Margherita 18"

$26.99

Mob Boss 18"

$24.99

Pollo Fresca 18"

$28.99

Porky Pie 18"

$24.99

Staten Isl. Dump 18"

$36.99

The Richi 18"

$24.99

Times Square 18"

$24.99

Vita Dolce 18"

$22.99

Whistle Pig Pie 18"

$26.99

Wise Guy 18"

$26.99

24" Specialty Pizzas

Bada Bing 24"

$35.99

Bar-B-Que Chicken 24"

$42.49

Bianca 24"

$38.99

Bronx Bacon Bomber 24"

$42.99

BRT 24"

$31.99

Buffalo Chicken 24"

$42.49

Fugedabodit 24"

$42.99

Garlic Knot Pizza 24"

$39.99

Green Chili 24"

$28.99

Half & Half Specialty 24"

Italian Stallion 24"

$42.99

Long Isl. Clam Digger 24"

$52.99

Margherita 24"

$38.99

Mob Boss 24"

$35.99

Pollo Fresca 24"

$42.99

Porky Pie 24"

$35.99

Staten Isl. Dump 24"

$53.99

The Richi 24"

$35.99

Times Square 24"

$35.99

Vita Dolce 24"

$31.99

Whistle Pig Pie 24"

$38.99

Wise Guy 24"

$38.99

Hot Subs

Boogie Down Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Great Bambino

$10.95

Knickerbocker

$11.95

Manhattan Meatball

$11.95

North Morris Avenue

$12.95

Sinatra

$12.95

Sweet Tooth

Brooklyn Bites

$4.99

Cannoli (2)

$5.99

N.Y. Cheesecake

$3.99

Tiramisu Cup

$4.95

Limoncello Cup

$4.95

Wash it all Down

Bottled Water

$1.49

Bottled Coke

$2.25

Bottled Root Beer

$2.25

Bottled Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Bottled Cherry Coke

$2.25

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Rootbeer

$3.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2 Liter Orange Fanta

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00

Skier Pee

$8.00

Snow Bunny

$8.00

Citrus Stomp

$8.00

Underwood White

$7.00

Underwood Pink

$7.00

2019 Red

$7.00

2020 Red

$7.00

Underwood Red

$7.00

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Homemade Honey Balsamic

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Marinara

$0.75

12" GF NYC's

GF Bada Bing 12"

$19.99

GF Bar-B-Que Chicken 12"

$23.49

GF Bianca 12"

$21.99

GF Bronx Bacon Bomber 12"

$23.99

GF BRT 12"

$18.99

GF Buffalo Chicken 12"

$23.49

GF Fugedabodit 12"

$23.99

GF Green Chile 12"

$17.49

GF Italian Stallion 12"

$23.99

GF Long Island Clam Digger 12"

$24.99

GF Margherita 12"

$21.99

GF Mobb Boss 12"

$19.99

GF Pollo Fresca 12"

$23.99

GF Porky Pie 12"

$19.99

GF The Richi 12"

$21.99

GF Time Square 12"

$21.99

GF Vita Dolce 12"

$18.49

GF Whistle Pig Pie 12"

$21.99

GF Wise Guy 12"

$21.99

14" GF NYC's

GF Bada Bing 14"

$19.99

GF BBQ 14"

$23.49

GF Bianca 14"

$21.99

GF Bronx Bacon Bomber 14"

$23.99

GF BRT 14"

$18.99

GF Buffalo Chicken 14"

$23.49

GF Fugedabodit 14"

$23.99

GF Green Chili 14"

$17.49

GF Italian Stallion 14"

$23.99

GF Long Island Clam Digger 14"

$24.99

GF Margarita 14"

$21.99

GF Mobb Boss 14"

$19.99

GF Pollo Fresca 14"

$23.99

GF Porky Pie 14"

$19.99

GF Staten Island Dump 14"

$29.99

GF The Richi 14"

$21.99

GF Time Square 14"

$21.99

GF Vita Dolce 14"

$18.49

GF Whistle Pig Pie 14"

$21.99

GF Wise Guy 14"

$21.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

227 S 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Directions

Gallery
Joey's NY Pizza image
Joey's NY Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dirty Byrd
orange starNo Reviews
24 E Kiowa St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild
orange starNo Reviews
1604 S Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80905
View restaurantnext
Slice420
orange star4.8 • 446
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108 Colorado Springs, CO 80904
View restaurantnext
Fat Belly Pizza
orange star4.6 • 500
2049 B Street Colorado Springs, CO 80906
View restaurantnext
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - University Village
orange starNo Reviews
5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140 Colorado Springs, CO 80918
View restaurantnext
High Rise Pizza Kitchen - 6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F
orange starNo Reviews
6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F Colorado Springs, CO 80919
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston