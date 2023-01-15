- Home
Joey's Pizza & Pasta House 257 N Collier Blvd
257 N Collier Blvd
Marco Island, FL 34145
Salad & Soup
Antipasto Misto
our house salad topped with salami, capicola, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese, hot cherry peppers and topped with our balsamic vinaigrette..
Burratta Salad
arugula, imported marinated tomatoes and burrata cheese dressed with a lemon vinaigrette and drizzled with balsamic glaze served with grilled bread
Small Caesar
mixed greens, our homemade croutons, caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese
Caesar
mixed greens, our homemade croutons, caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar
Small House Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green and black olives with your choice of dressing
Small Caprese
thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and onions served over greens and topped with our balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese
thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and onions served over greens and topped with our balsamic vinaigrette
Cold Broccoli Salad
steamed and chilled broccoli tossed in a lemon vinaigrette topped with kalamata olives and roasted red peppers
Doreen's Salad
blackened chicken, thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and croutons served over greens topped with our balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green and black olives with your choice of dressing
Meatball salad
mixed greens tossed with creamy parmesan dressing and topped with 3 meatballs smothered in our homemade marinara sauce.
Grilled Bread
mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, black and green olives, grilled artisan bread, tossed with our Italian dressing and balsamic glaze
Stacked Eggplant
layers of fried eggplant, thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze
Frazelle
large round Italian crouton layered with pepperoni, salami, capicola, fontanello cheese, tomatoes, black and green olives topped with Italian dressing
Soup Of The Day Cup
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Tenders
with french fries, mild, med, hot or BBQ
Bruschetta Bread
grilled sliced garlic bread topped with our bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
Buratta Bruschetta
Baked Clams (6)
half shelled clams baked with Italian breading mixture
Baked Clams (12)
half shelled clams baked with Italian breading mixture
Chicken Wings (6)
mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Joey's Way
Chicken Wings (12)
mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Joey's Way
Clam Velasco
Eggplant Rollatini
Garlic Bread
Garlic Dough Knots (3)
Garlic Dough Knots (6)
Garlic Dough Knots (12)
French Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Fried Shrimp
Fried Zucchini
homemade battered zucchini fried and served with plum tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
mild, medium or hot.
Joey's Way Calamari
fried calamari sautéed with hot cherry peppers
Italian Meat and Cheese Board
Large Stuffed Artichoke
"our house specialty" this item is only available in season after 5pm
Meatball Sliders
served on garlic knots
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce.
Mussels Marinara
mild, medium or hot
Joey's Way Mussels
Pizza Bread
garlic bread with marinara sauce, mozzarella and American cheese
Ricotta and Honeycomb
seasoned ricotta cheese served with fresh honeycomb and grilled bread
Sausage and Peppers
Spinach Rice Ball
Sub Roll
Subs
#1. Ham and Prov
#2. Ham, Salami and Prov
#3. Turkey and Prov
#4. Roast Beef and Prov
#5. Capicola, Salami and Prov
#6. Tuna Sub
#7. Chicken Salad Sub
#8. Meatball Parm
#9. Sausage Parm
#10. Chicken Parm
#11. Veal Parm
#12. Eggplant Parm
#13. Saug, Pep and Onions
#14. Italian Beef
#15. Potatoes, Peppers and Eggs
#16. Philly Cheese Steak
with onions
#17. Italian Steak
mozzarella cheese, green peppers and onions on garlic bread
#18. Prosciutto
fresh mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers
#19 Chix/spin/gar
spinach and garlic
#20. Prosciutto, Capicola
salami, ham and provolone cheese
#21. Portobello Mushrooms
roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella cheese on garlic bread
#22. Grilled Eggplant
roasted red peppers, italian sausage and fresh mozzarella cheese
Hot Sandwiches
DINNERS
N/C Sd Salad
Angel Hair Pasta
with choice of sauce
Baked Ziti
Cheese Ravioli
with choice of sauce
Cavatelli & Sausage
in plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese
Chicken Caruso
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Limon
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Vesuvio
Chicken Velasco
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Marsala
Eggplant Parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fett Alf Chix
Fett Alf Shrimp
Gnocchi & Grilled Chicken
in vodka sauce
Lasagna
"our house specialty" layered pasta, cheese and meat
Spinach Lasagna
spinach and ricotta cheese layered between pasta topped with plum tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Linguini Pasta
with choice of sauce
Ling Shirp Broccoli
Linguini RED Clam Sauce
Linguini WHITE Clam Sauce
Linguini & Mussels
NaNa's Chicken
Penne Pasta
with choice of sauce
Penne Peas & Mush
in an agli olio sauce
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne, Artichoke & Chicken
in plum tomato sauce
Rigatoni Sauteed Eggplant
In plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
Rigatoni, Grilled Chicken & Spinach
in an agli olio sauce.
Stuffed Shells
with marinara sauce
Square Noodles
fresh pasta squares in a homemade tomato cream sauce
Spaghetti Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Tortellini
with choice of sauce
Vinnie's Chicken Giardinera
Veal Caruso
Veal Marsala
Veal Milanese
Veal Limone
Veal Parmesan
Veal Velasco
Veal Vesuvio
Veal Piccata
Pork Dinners
Grouper Dinner
Dinner Specials
Kids Menu
Sides
Grilled Chicken
Blacken Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Steam Broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
3 Grilled Shrimp
5 Grilled Shrimp
Side Sausage
Sauteed Broccoli
Steamed Spinach
3 Meatballs
2 Meatballs
1 Meatball
4oz Marinara
Side Giardinera
Balsamic Vin
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Caeser Dress
Anchovies Sd
Sd Alfredo Sauce
Sd Vodka Sauce
Roasted Potato
Small Pizza
SM NY Specialty Pizza
SM # 1 White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)
SM #2 Five Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)
SM #3 Five Meat
pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon
SM #4 Pizza Ala Vodka
mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)
SM #5 Original Italian Style
mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)
SM #6 Burrata Pizza
pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM #7 Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM #8 Vegetable
mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions
SM #9 Combo
Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers
SM #10 Bobby D's
crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce
SM #11 Chicken Parm
marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
SM #12 Margarita
fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese
SM #13 Eggplant
grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM #14 Breakfast
scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM #15 Arugula & Prosciutto
fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM #16 Italian Beef
homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2
SM #17 BBQ Chicken
grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)
SM #18 Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG NY Specialty Pizza
LG # 1 White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)
LG #2 Five Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)
LG #3 Five Meat
pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon
LG #4 Pizza Vodka
mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)
LG #5 Original Italian Style
mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)
LG #6 Burrata Pizza
pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG #7 Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG #8 Veggie
mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions
LG #9 Combo
Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers
LG #10 Bobby D's
crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce
LG #11 Chicken Parm
marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
LG #12 Margarita
fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese
LG #13 Eggplant
grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG #14 Breakfast
scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG #15 Arugula & Prosciutto
fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG #16 Italian Beef
homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2
LG #17 BBQ Chicken
grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)
LG #18 Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
Calzones & Strombolis
Calzone
Pizza pocket filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with your choice of 1 topping
Original Strom
pizza roll stuffed with crumbled, sausage, pepperoni, onions. green peppers and mozzarella cheese
Build Your Own Stromboli
choice of any 4 pizza toppings
Philly Cheese Stromboli
philly steak, onions and cheese baked in a stromboli pizza crust
SM SICILIAN Speciality
SM Sic # 1 White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #2 Five Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #3 Five Meat
pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon
SM Sic #4 Pizza Vodka
mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #5 Original Italian
mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #6 Burrata Pizza
pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #7 Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #8 Veggie
mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions
SM Sic #9 Combo
Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers
SM Sic #10 Bobby D's
crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce
SM Sic #11 Chicken Parm
marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
SM Sic #12 Margarita
fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese
SM Sic #13 Eggplant
grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Sic #14 Breakfast
scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #15 Arugula & Prosciutto
fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #16 Italian Beef
homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2
SM Sic #17 BBQ Chicken
grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)
SM Sic #18 Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG SICILIAN Specialty
LG Sic # 1 White
mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #2 Five Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #3 Five Meat
pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon
LG Sic #4 Pizza Vodka
mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #5 Original Italian
mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #6 Burrata Pizza
pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #7 Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #8 Veggie
mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions
LG Sic #9 Combo
Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers
LG Sic #10 Bobby D's
crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce
LG Sic #11 Chicken Parm
marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
LG Sic #12 Margarita
fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese
LG Sic #13 Eggplant
grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Sic #14 Breakfast
scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #15 Arugula & Prosciutto
fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #16 Italian Beef
homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2
LG Sic #17 BBQ Chicken
grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)
LG Sic #18 Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)
Gluten Free Crust
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Club Soda
Tonic
Fanta
Mr Pibb
Sprite
Panna
San Pelligrino
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Apple juice
OJ
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Cocktails And Martinis
DRINK SPECIAL
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Moon
Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, Cranberry, Simple Syrup, Muddled Blueberries, Club soda.
Bourbon Berry
High West Bourbon, Fresh Strawberry, Ginger, Simple Syrup.
Bulleit Old Fashioned
Cosmo
Chocolate Martini
Dirty Grey Goose
Don Julio Marg
Espresso Martini
High Tide
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Mai Tai
Marco Island Escape
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule Titos
Patron Margarita
Passion fruit Cosmo
Pina Coloda
Strawberry Lemongrass
Sangria
Strawberry Daq
Tanteo Spicy Margarita
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Splash of Orange & Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapenos.
Texas Sipper
Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St~Germain Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice, Club Soda and Fresh Mint.
Tipsy Mermaid
Manhattan Up
Spicy Beach
Watermelon Mojito
Watermelon Basil Martini
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
Bourbon
Nightcap
Red Wine Glass
GLS Chianti Antinori Peppoli, Tuscany
GLS Chianti Classico, Banfi Reserve, Italy
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza by Caymus
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Sycamore Lane, California
GLS Chianti, Ruffino, Tuscany
GLS Merlot, Sycamore Lane, California
GLS Merlot, Cht Ste Michelle Indian Wells, Washington
GL Pinot Noir, Murphy
GLS Meiomi Noir
GL Malbec, Layer Cake
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, Sonoma
Red Bottle
BTL Chianti, Ruffino, Tuscany
BTL Chianti Classico, Banfi Reserve, Italy
BTL Antinori Peppoli,
BTL Merlot, Sycamore
BTL Merlot, Cht Ste Michelle Indian Wells, Washington
BTL Cabernet Sycamore
BTL Cabernet Rodney Strong
BTL Cabernet Bonanza
BTL Pinot Noir, Murphy Goode
BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi,
BTL Malbec, Layer Cake
La Volte Super Tuscan
Faust Cabernet
Frank Family Cabernet
Amarone
White Glass
GLS Prosecco, Mionetto Split
GLS Champagne, Grandial Split
GLS Rosé, Tormaresca, Calafuria
GLS White Zinfandel, Sycamore Lane California
GLS Riesling, Relax, Germany
GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio, Italy
GLS Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto-Adige
GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, Marlborough
GLS Chardonnay, Sycamore Lane, California
GLS Chardonnay, SIMI, Sonoma
GLS Chardonnay, Stags Leap, Napa Valley
Mimosa
White Bottle
BTL Rosé,
BTL White Zinfandel, Sycamore
BTL Riesling, Relax, Germany
BTL Gabbiano Pinot
BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto-Adige
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford
BTL Chard, Sycamore Lane,
BTL Chardonnay, SIMI
BTL Chardonnay, Stags Leap, Napa Valley
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard Bottle
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Busch Latte
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Negra
Kona Big Wave Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Guinness Bottle
Heineken 00 Bottle
Channel Marker IPA Bottle
Olde Naples Blonde
White Claw
PBR
Peroni Bottle
Spiked Seltzer
Vide Vodka Seltzer
Ultra Bottle
Draft Beer
Lunch Special
A) 2 Slices
with 2 regular toppings
B) 1/2 Sub with Soup or Salad
C) Baked Ziti w/ garlic bread
D)Linguini & Meatball w/ garlic bread
E) House Salad and Soup
F) House Salad
with a choice of: tuna salad, chicken salad or grilled chicken breast
G) Joey's Chef Salad
topped with ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese
H) Chicago Vienna Hot Dog
with fries on a poppy seed bun choice of toppings: mustard, green relish, onions, sport peppers, tomatoes and celery salt
I) Fried Meatball Sub
with green peppers with fries
J) Italian Beef Sub
with fries
K) Chicken Tenders
with fries plain, mild, medium, hot or BBQ
L) Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
M) BBQ Chicken Sandwich
with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion
N) 1/2 lb Grilled Hamburger
with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Slice of Pizza
Dessert
Banana split cake
Cannoli
Chocolate Cannoli
Chocolate cake
Coconut sorbet
Fried Dough
Fried Dough w/cannoli
Italian Cheesecake
Key Lime pie
LemonCello Float
Pistachio Affogato
Pumpkin Cake
Reeses Pie
Spumoni
Tiramisu
Vanilla Ice Cream
Side of Cannoli Cream
Cake Cutting
catering
1/2 Tray House
1/2 Tray Caprese
1/2 Tray Caeser
1/2 Tray Doreens
1/2 tray Penne Vodka
Tray House
Tray Caprese
Tray Caeser
Tray Doreens
Tray Penne Vodka
1/2 Tray Cali
1/2 Tray Lasagna
1/2 Tray Chix Parm
Tray Chix Parm
Tray Baked Ziti
Tray Cali
Tray Lasagna
1/2 Tray Baked Ziti
1/2 Tray Ravs
Tray Ravs
1/2 Tray Penne MB
Tray Penne MB
4 Lb Saug & Peps
8 Lb Saug & Peps
Reese Pie Tray
Key Lime Pie Tray
Cheesecake Tray
Tiramisu Tray
Tray Penne Mara
1/2 Tray Gnocchi Chix
Tray Gnocchi Chix
1/2 tray Fett Alfredo
Tray Feff Alfredo
1/2 Tray Lemon Chix
Tray Lemon Chix
1/2 Tray Eggplant parm
Tray Eggplant parm
1/2 Tray JW Calimari
Tray JW Calimari
1/2 Tray Antipasto
Tray Antipasto
1/2 Tray Vinnies Chix
Tray Vinnies Chix
1/2 Tray Spin Las
Tray Spin Lasagna
1/2 Tray Sqare Noods
Tray Rigga Meatsauce
Tray Shmp & Broc Ling
257 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145