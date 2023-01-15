Joey's Pizza & Pasta House 257 N Collier Blvd

Main picView gallery

Salad & Soup

Antipasto Misto

$19.00

our house salad topped with salami, capicola, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese, hot cherry peppers and topped with our balsamic vinaigrette..

Burratta Salad

$19.00

arugula, imported marinated tomatoes and burrata cheese dressed with a lemon vinaigrette and drizzled with balsamic glaze served with grilled bread

Small Caesar

$8.00

mixed greens, our homemade croutons, caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese

Caesar

$15.00

mixed greens, our homemade croutons, caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar

$19.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green and black olives with your choice of dressing

Small Caprese

$11.00

thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and onions served over greens and topped with our balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

$17.00

thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and onions served over greens and topped with our balsamic vinaigrette

Cold Broccoli Salad

$14.00

steamed and chilled broccoli tossed in a lemon vinaigrette topped with kalamata olives and roasted red peppers

Doreen's Salad

$21.00

blackened chicken, thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted red peppers and croutons served over greens topped with our balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green and black olives with your choice of dressing

Meatball salad

$19.00

mixed greens tossed with creamy parmesan dressing and topped with 3 meatballs smothered in our homemade marinara sauce.

Grilled Bread

$17.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, black and green olives, grilled artisan bread, tossed with our Italian dressing and balsamic glaze

Stacked Eggplant

$17.00

layers of fried eggplant, thick sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze

Frazelle

$19.00Out of stock

large round Italian crouton layered with pepperoni, salami, capicola, fontanello cheese, tomatoes, black and green olives topped with Italian dressing

Soup Of The Day Cup

$6.00

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$9.00

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$15.00

with french fries, mild, med, hot or BBQ

Bruschetta Bread

$15.00

grilled sliced garlic bread topped with our bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

Buratta Bruschetta

$19.00

Baked Clams (6)

$12.00

half shelled clams baked with Italian breading mixture

Baked Clams (12)

$16.00

half shelled clams baked with Italian breading mixture

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Joey's Way

Chicken Wings (12)

$20.00

mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Joey's Way

Clam Velasco

$19.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Dough Knots (3)

$5.00

Garlic Dough Knots (6)

$7.00

Garlic Dough Knots (12)

$11.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Zucchini

$13.00

homemade battered zucchini fried and served with plum tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$17.00

mild, medium or hot.

Joey's Way Calamari

$19.00

fried calamari sautéed with hot cherry peppers

Italian Meat and Cheese Board

$21.00

Large Stuffed Artichoke

$19.00

"our house specialty" this item is only available in season after 5pm

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

served on garlic knots

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

served with marinara sauce.

Mussels Marinara

$17.00

mild, medium or hot

Joey's Way Mussels

$19.00

Pizza Bread

$11.00

garlic bread with marinara sauce, mozzarella and American cheese

Ricotta and Honeycomb

$15.00

seasoned ricotta cheese served with fresh honeycomb and grilled bread

Sausage and Peppers

$15.00

Spinach Rice Ball

$15.00

Sub Roll

$1.00

Subs

#1. Ham and Prov

$13.00

#2. Ham, Salami and Prov

$13.00

#3. Turkey and Prov

$13.00

#4. Roast Beef and Prov

$13.00

#5. Capicola, Salami and Prov

$13.00

#6. Tuna Sub

$13.00

#7. Chicken Salad Sub

$13.00

#8. Meatball Parm

$13.00

#9. Sausage Parm

$13.00

#10. Chicken Parm

$16.00

#11. Veal Parm

$18.00

#12. Eggplant Parm

$14.00

#13. Saug, Pep and Onions

$14.00

#14. Italian Beef

$14.00

#15. Potatoes, Peppers and Eggs

$12.00

#16. Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

with onions

#17. Italian Steak

$19.00

mozzarella cheese, green peppers and onions on garlic bread

#18. Prosciutto

$18.00

fresh mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers

#19 Chix/spin/gar

$16.00

spinach and garlic

#20. Prosciutto, Capicola

$16.00

salami, ham and provolone cheese

#21. Portobello Mushrooms

$16.00

roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella cheese on garlic bread

#22. Grilled Eggplant

$15.00

roasted red peppers, italian sausage and fresh mozzarella cheese

Hot Sandwiches

1/2 lb Grilled Hamburger

$16.00

with fries, Add cheese for 1.00

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich

$15.00

with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion, mild, medium, hot or BBQ

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

with fries, mild, medium, hot or BBQ, served with lettuce, tomato and onions,

DINNERS

N/C Sd Salad

Angel Hair Pasta

with choice of sauce

Baked Ziti

$22.00

Cheese Ravioli

with choice of sauce

Cavatelli & Sausage

$24.00

in plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caruso

$27.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.00

Chicken Limon

$27.00

Chicken Picatta

$27.00

Chicken Vesuvio

$27.00

Chicken Velasco

$27.00

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Fett Alf Chix

$27.00

Fett Alf Shrimp

$29.00

Gnocchi & Grilled Chicken

$28.00

in vodka sauce

Lasagna

$23.00

"our house specialty" layered pasta, cheese and meat

Spinach Lasagna

$22.00

spinach and ricotta cheese layered between pasta topped with plum tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Linguini Pasta

with choice of sauce

Ling Shirp Broccoli

$27.00

Linguini RED Clam Sauce

$27.00

Linguini WHITE Clam Sauce

$27.00

Linguini & Mussels

$27.00

NaNa's Chicken

$28.00

Penne Pasta

with choice of sauce

Penne Peas & Mush

$27.00

in an agli olio sauce

Penne Ala Vodka

$21.00

Penne, Artichoke & Chicken

$27.00

in plum tomato sauce

Rigatoni Sauteed Eggplant

$24.00

In plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella

Rigatoni, Grilled Chicken & Spinach

$27.00

in an agli olio sauce.

Stuffed Shells

$21.00

with marinara sauce

Square Noodles

$21.00

fresh pasta squares in a homemade tomato cream sauce

Spaghetti Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Tortellini

with choice of sauce

Vinnie's Chicken Giardinera

$28.00

Veal Caruso

$32.00

Veal Marsala

$32.00

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Veal Limone

$32.00

Veal Parmesan

$32.00

Veal Velasco

$32.00

Veal Vesuvio

$32.00

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Pork Dinners

N/C Sd Salad

Pork Chop Vesuvio

$32.00

bone-in pork chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$32.00

bone-in pork chop

Blackened Pork Chop

$32.00

bone-in pork chop

Pork Chop Marsala

$32.00

bone-in pork chop

Pork Chop Velasco

$32.00

bone-in pork chop

Grouper Dinner

Grouper

$35.00

fried, blackened or grilled with potato and spinach, limone or picatta serve with linguini

Dinner Specials

Chicken Dorina

$27.00

Chicken Parm And Lasagna Combo

$24.00

Chicken Parm Vodka

$29.00

Fettuccini Alfredo Blkn Chx And Brocc

$27.00

Mediterranean Chicken

$27.00

Ravioli With Vodka Sauce And Meatball

$24.00

Rigatoni Abruzzi

$27.00

Shrimp Fra Diablo

$27.00

Shrimp Provencal

$27.00

Zuppa De Pesce

$27.00

Kids Menu

Kids Linguini pasta

$5.95

Kids Penne pasta

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$7.95

Kids Ravioli Marinara

$6.95

Kids Tortellini Marinara

$6.95

Kids Linguini Alfredo

$7.95

Kids Penne Alfredo

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Sides

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Blacken Chicken

$8.00

Breaded Chicken

$8.00

Steam Broccoli

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

3 Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

5 Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

3 Meatballs

$9.00

2 Meatballs

$6.00

1 Meatball

$3.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

Side Giardinera

$2.00

Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Caeser Dress

$1.00

Anchovies Sd

$2.00

Sd Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Sd Vodka Sauce

$3.00

Roasted Potato

$5.00

Small Pizza

SM NY Traditional

$19.00

SM Joey's Way

$20.00

SM Joeys way NO saug

$18.00

SM Sicilian

$23.00

GF Pizza

$19.00

Large Pizza

LG New York

$21.00

LG Joey's Way

$22.00

LG JW NO saug

$20.00

LG Sicilian

$27.00

SM NY Specialty Pizza

SM # 1 White Pizza

$23.00

mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)

SM #2 Five Cheese

$23.00

mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)

SM #3 Five Meat

$23.00

pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon

SM #4 Pizza Ala Vodka

$23.00

mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)

SM #5 Original Italian Style

$23.00

mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)

SM #6 Burrata Pizza

$23.00

pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM #7 Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM #8 Vegetable

$23.00

mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions

SM #9 Combo

$23.00

Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers

SM #10 Bobby D's

$23.00

crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce

SM #11 Chicken Parm

$23.00

marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

SM #12 Margarita

$23.00

fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese

SM #13 Eggplant

$23.00

grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM #14 Breakfast

$23.00

scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM #15 Arugula & Prosciutto

$23.00

fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM #16 Italian Beef

$23.00

homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2

SM #17 BBQ Chicken

$23.00

grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)

SM #18 Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG NY Specialty Pizza

LG # 1 White Pizza

$27.00

mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)

LG #2 Five Cheese

$27.00

mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)

LG #3 Five Meat

$27.00

pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon

LG #4 Pizza Vodka

$27.00

mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)

LG #5 Original Italian Style

$27.00

mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)

LG #6 Burrata Pizza

$27.00

pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG #7 Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG #8 Veggie

$27.00

mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions

LG #9 Combo

$27.00

Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers

LG #10 Bobby D's

$27.00

crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce

LG #11 Chicken Parm

$27.00

marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

LG #12 Margarita

$27.00

fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese

LG #13 Eggplant

$27.00

grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG #14 Breakfast

$27.00

scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG #15 Arugula & Prosciutto

$27.00

fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG #16 Italian Beef

$27.00

homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2

LG #17 BBQ Chicken

$27.00

grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)

LG #18 Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$18.00

Pizza pocket filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with your choice of 1 topping

Original Strom

$18.00

pizza roll stuffed with crumbled, sausage, pepperoni, onions. green peppers and mozzarella cheese

Build Your Own Stromboli

$18.00

choice of any 4 pizza toppings

Philly Cheese Stromboli

$18.00

philly steak, onions and cheese baked in a stromboli pizza crust

SM SICILIAN Speciality

SM Sic # 1 White Pizza

$27.00

mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #2 Five Cheese

$27.00

mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #3 Five Meat

$27.00

pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon

SM Sic #4 Pizza Vodka

$27.00

mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #5 Original Italian

$27.00

mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #6 Burrata Pizza

$27.00

pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #7 Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #8 Veggie

$27.00

mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions

SM Sic #9 Combo

$27.00

Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers

SM Sic #10 Bobby D's

$27.00

crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce

SM Sic #11 Chicken Parm

$27.00

marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

SM Sic #12 Margarita

$27.00

fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese

SM Sic #13 Eggplant

$27.00

grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Sic #14 Breakfast

$27.00

scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #15 Arugula & Prosciutto

$27.00

fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #16 Italian Beef

$27.00

homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2

SM Sic #17 BBQ Chicken

$27.00

grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)

SM Sic #18 Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG SICILIAN Specialty

LG Sic # 1 White

$31.00

mozzarella, ricotta, romano, fresh garlic, olive oil with your choice of spinach or broccoli (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #2 Five Cheese

$31.00

mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta and cheddar cheeses [no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #3 Five Meat

$31.00

pepperoni, crumbled sausage, ham, meatball and bacon

LG Sic #4 Pizza Vodka

$31.00

mozzarella topped with our homemade vodka sauce (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #5 Original Italian

$31.00

mozzarella, romano, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #6 Burrata Pizza

$31.00

pesto, mozzarella cheese, imported marinated tomatoes burratta cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #7 Chicken Alfredo

$31.00

grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #8 Veggie

$31.00

mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and onions

LG Sic #9 Combo

$31.00

Italian sausage (crumbled or chunky), pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and green peppers

LG Sic #10 Bobby D's

$31.00

crispy style pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and finished off with fresh plum tomato sauce

LG Sic #11 Chicken Parm

$31.00

marinara sauce, breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

LG Sic #12 Margarita

$31.00

fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese

LG Sic #13 Eggplant

$31.00

grilled eggplant, fresh plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Sic #14 Breakfast

$31.00

scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #15 Arugula & Prosciutto

$31.00

fresh arugula and prosciutto over olive oil, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #16 Italian Beef

$31.00

homemade Italian beef on a cheese pizza, ADD hot giardiniera $2

LG Sic #17 BBQ Chicken

$31.00

grilled BBQ chicken breast, red onions, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ sauce (no pizza sauce)

LG Sic #18 Buffalo Chicken

$31.00

grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over mozzarella cheese (no pizza sauce)

Gluten Free Crust

GF Pizza

$19.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Mr Pibb

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Panna

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$7.00

Cocktails And Martinis

DRINK SPECIAL

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Moon

$13.00

Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, Cranberry, Simple Syrup, Muddled Blueberries, Club soda.

Bourbon Berry

$11.00

High West Bourbon, Fresh Strawberry, Ginger, Simple Syrup.

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Dirty Grey Goose

$11.00

Don Julio Marg

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

High Tide

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Marco Island Escape

$13.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule Titos

$10.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Passion fruit Cosmo

$11.00

Pina Coloda

$10.00

Strawberry Lemongrass

$11.00

Sangria

$10.00

Strawberry Daq

$10.00

Tanteo Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Splash of Orange & Lime Juice, Muddled Jalapenos.

Texas Sipper

$10.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St~Germain Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice, Club Soda and Fresh Mint.

Tipsy Mermaid

$10.00

Manhattan Up

$11.00

Spicy Beach

$11.00

Watermelon Mojito

$11.00

Watermelon Basil Martini

$10.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Svedka

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Ras

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Chopin

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Bacardi Limone

$9.00

Tequila

Patron

$10.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Milagro

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$12.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$11.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

J&B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blk

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

V.O.

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

High West

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Nightcap

Baileys

$8.00

Disarrono

$9.00

B&B

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Brandy

$8.00

Compari

$8.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Blk

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Red Wine Glass

GLS Chianti Antinori Peppoli, Tuscany

$14.00

GLS Chianti Classico, Banfi Reserve, Italy

$13.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza by Caymus

$11.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Sycamore Lane, California

$8.00

GLS Chianti, Ruffino, Tuscany

$8.00

GLS Merlot, Sycamore Lane, California

$8.00

GLS Merlot, Cht Ste Michelle Indian Wells, Washington

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir, Murphy

$9.00

GLS Meiomi Noir

$12.00

GL Malbec, Layer Cake

$11.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Rodney Strong, Sonoma

$12.00

Red Bottle

BTL Chianti, Ruffino, Tuscany

$29.00

BTL Chianti Classico, Banfi Reserve, Italy

$40.00

BTL Antinori Peppoli,

$40.00

BTL Merlot, Sycamore

$23.00

BTL Merlot, Cht Ste Michelle Indian Wells, Washington

$46.00

BTL Cabernet Sycamore

$23.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Rodney Strong

$46.00

BTL Cabernet Bonanza

$39.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Murphy Goode

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi,

$46.00

BTL Malbec, Layer Cake

$39.00

La Volte Super Tuscan

$59.00

Faust Cabernet

$99.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$105.00

Amarone

$69.00

White Glass

GLS Prosecco, Mionetto Split

$8.00

GLS Champagne, Grandial Split

$8.00

GLS Rosé, Tormaresca, Calafuria

$10.00

GLS White Zinfandel, Sycamore Lane California

$8.00

GLS Riesling, Relax, Germany

$8.00

GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto-Adige

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, Marlborough

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay, Sycamore Lane, California

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay, SIMI, Sonoma

$11.00

GLS Chardonnay, Stags Leap, Napa Valley

$17.00

Mimosa

$9.00

White Bottle

BTL Rosé,

$39.00

BTL White Zinfandel, Sycamore

$23.00

BTL Riesling, Relax, Germany

$26.00

BTL Gabbiano Pinot

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto-Adige

$46.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford

$46.00

BTL Chard, Sycamore Lane,

$23.00

BTL Chardonnay, SIMI

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay, Stags Leap, Napa Valley

$59.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Busch Latte

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Kona Big Wave Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Guinness Bottle

$5.00

Heineken 00 Bottle

$5.00

Channel Marker IPA Bottle

$5.00

Olde Naples Blonde

$6.50

White Claw

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Peroni Bottle

$5.00

Spiked Seltzer

$5.00

Vide Vodka Seltzer

$5.00

Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Draft Beer

Ankrolab IPA Draft (HAZY)

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Copperhead IPA Draft (HOPPY)

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

Shock Top Draft

$5.00

Stella Artois Draft

$7.00

Ultra Draft

$4.50

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Lunch Special

A) 2 Slices

$12.00

with 2 regular toppings

B) 1/2 Sub with Soup or Salad

C) Baked Ziti w/ garlic bread

$16.00

D)Linguini & Meatball w/ garlic bread

$16.00

E) House Salad and Soup

$15.00

F) House Salad

$17.00

with a choice of: tuna salad, chicken salad or grilled chicken breast

G) Joey's Chef Salad

$17.00

topped with ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese

H) Chicago Vienna Hot Dog

$10.00

with fries on a poppy seed bun choice of toppings: mustard, green relish, onions, sport peppers, tomatoes and celery salt

I) Fried Meatball Sub

$15.00

with green peppers with fries

J) Italian Beef Sub

$16.00

with fries

K) Chicken Tenders

$15.00

with fries plain, mild, medium, hot or BBQ

L) Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich

$16.00

with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

M) BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion

N) 1/2 lb Grilled Hamburger

$16.00

with fries served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Slice of Pizza

$5.00

Dessert

Banana split cake

$8.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Coconut sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Dough

$8.00

Fried Dough w/cannoli

$10.00

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime pie

$8.00

LemonCello Float

$8.00

Pistachio Affogato

$8.00

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00

Reeses Pie

$8.00

Spumoni

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Side of Cannoli Cream

$2.00

Cake Cutting

$2.00

Merch

T-shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

Cake Cutting

$2.00

catering

1/2 Tray House

$40.00

1/2 Tray Caprese

$55.00

1/2 Tray Caeser

$45.00

1/2 Tray Doreens

$65.00

1/2 tray Penne Vodka

$75.00

Tray House

$75.00

Tray Caprese

$100.00

Tray Caeser

$90.00

Tray Doreens

$125.00

Tray Penne Vodka

$150.00

1/2 Tray Cali

$65.00

1/2 Tray Lasagna

$125.00

1/2 Tray Chix Parm

$90.00

Tray Chix Parm

$180.00

Tray Baked Ziti

$130.00

Tray Cali

$125.00

Tray Lasagna

$225.00

1/2 Tray Baked Ziti

$70.00

1/2 Tray Ravs

$75.00

Tray Ravs

$140.00

1/2 Tray Penne MB

$75.00

Tray Penne MB

$140.00

4 Lb Saug & Peps

$55.00

8 Lb Saug & Peps

$120.00

Reese Pie Tray

$50.00

Key Lime Pie Tray

$50.00

Cheesecake Tray

$75.00

Tiramisu Tray

$85.00

Tray Penne Mara

$110.00

1/2 Tray Gnocchi Chix

$85.00

Tray Gnocchi Chix

$160.00

1/2 tray Fett Alfredo

$65.00

Tray Feff Alfredo

$130.00

1/2 Tray Lemon Chix

$80.00

Tray Lemon Chix

$180.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant parm

$80.00

Tray Eggplant parm

$160.00

1/2 Tray JW Calimari

$75.00

Tray JW Calimari

$145.00

1/2 Tray Antipasto

$70.00

Tray Antipasto

$130.00

1/2 Tray Vinnies Chix

$80.00

Tray Vinnies Chix

$180.00

1/2 Tray Spin Las

$100.00

Tray Spin Lasagna

$200.00

1/2 Tray Sqare Noods

$80.00

Tray Rigga Meatsauce

$140.00

Tray Shmp & Broc Ling

$170.00
