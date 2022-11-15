Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joey's Subs 124 N Main St

No reviews yet

124 N Main St

Lima, OH 45801

Popular Items

Boston Dog
Walking Taco
Coney Cheese Dog

Subs

American Assorted (Ham & Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)

$7.99

Assorted (Bologna, Dutch Loaf, Cooked Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)

$7.99

(Bologna, Dutch Loaf, Cooked Salami)

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Ham

$7.99

Italian Assorted (Italian Salami, Ham, Pepperoni)

$7.99

(Italian Salami, Ham, Pepperoni)

Italian Salami

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Turkey

$7.99

Cheese and Veggie

$4.99

Hot Subs

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.99

Chicken Ranch Sub

$8.99

Gyro (Feta)

$7.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Torpedo Sub (Salami, Ham Pepperoni, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Dressing, Pepperoncini Peppers)

$8.49

Tuna Melt Sub

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak 8in

$10.99

Pastrami Rye Bread

$7.99

Pastrami 8in Sub

$8.99

Original Dogs

Joey's Original Cheese Coney Hotdog

$3.50

Pork Hot Dog

Joey's Original Coney Hotdog

$3.25

Pork Hot Dog

Joey's Original Hotdog

$2.50

Pork Hot Dog

Gourmet Dogs

All Joey's Gourmet Hot Dogs are 100% all beef with natural casings.

Atomic Dog

$4.25

Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Sport Peppers, Cherry Pepper Relish, Franks Red Hot, Coney Sauce & Cheddar Cheese. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Black & Bleu Dog

$4.25

Bleu Cheese & Coarse Black Pepper. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Boston Dog

$4.25

Baked Beans, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Buffalo Dog

$4.25

Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Celery. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog

Classic Chicago Dog

$4.25

Mustard, Onions, Sweet Relish, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickle, Sport Peppers & Celery Salt. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$4.25

Coney Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Onion & Mustard. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Coney Dog

$4.25

Joey's Original Coney Sauce. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Dougie Dog

$4.25

Cheese, Pickle, Tomato, Mustard & Onion. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Greek Dog

$4.25

Feta Cheese, Greek Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion & Mediterranean Feta Dressing. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Gyro Dog

$4.25

Tzatziki Sauce, Onion, Lettuce & Tomato. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Kraut Dog

$4.25

Spicy Mustard & Sauerkraut. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Mac Dog

$4.25

Pickle, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Thousand Island Dressing & Mayo. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Pizza Dog

$4.25

Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Onion & Parmesan Cheese. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Plain Dog

$3.50

100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog

Reuben Dog

$4.25

Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Skeeter Dog

$4.25

Cream Cheese, Ham, Green Onion, Pickle & Relish. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Slaw Dog

$4.25

Onion, Coney Sauce, Coleslaw & Dry Peppers (Optional). 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Texas Dog

$4.25

BBQ, Coleslaw & Pickle. 100% All Beef Gourmet Hot Dog.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Romaine Lettuce topped with Caesar Dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Lettuce topped with ham, turkey, onion, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomato & egg

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Romaine Lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, feta cheese, Greek olives, croutons & Mediterranean Feta dressing

Walking Taco

$5.99+

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream

Chips, Candy, Cannoli's, Pasta & More

Cannoli

$4.25

Cheesecake

$3.00

Fresh Crisp Pickle

$1.75

Mac Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cheese Crackers

$0.75

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cookies

$0.85

Icecream

$1.25+

Cowtales

$1.00

Gum

$0.35

Frozen Barqs Rootbeer Icecream

$2.00

T-Shirts

Small

$17.00

Medium

$17.00

Large

$17.00Out of stock

XLarge

$17.00

2XLarge

$19.00

3XLarge

$19.00Out of stock

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Rueben

$7.99

EXTRAS

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Foam Container

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Welcome to Joey's! Joey’s Italian Deli and Sub is a locally owned restaurant located in Lima, Ohio. Joey's has served delectable dishes like subs, Gyros and hot dogs, as well as desserts for more than 55 years. You can also get chips and drinks from our grab ‘n go store. Our restaurant was awarded the best in the region for the year 2020. We are proud to pair our great food with the best customer service.

124 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

