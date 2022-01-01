- Home
Joey's of Sherrills Ford
7600 E. NC HWY 150.
Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
housemade spinach & cheese mix, served with fresh pita
Quesadilla
option of chicken or beef; bacon, cheese & pico, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream
Nachos
option of chicken or beef; housemade tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Buffalo Chicken Dip
scratch-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken ,mixed cheeses, served with housemade pita chips
JoJo Bread
the ultimate cheese bread with garlic, mozzarella cheese & buttery parmesan
Buffalo Shrimp
hand-breaded & fried, tossed in your choice of our housemade sauces
Thai Chili Calamari
calamari steak with thai chili sauce, wasabi aioli & sesame seeds
Chicken Strips
5 hand breaded tenders served with fries
Wings
10 jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Joey's signature, thai chili, garlic parmesan,teriyaki,honey habanero,cajun dry rub,hot,arizona ranch all flats or drums +$1 grilled wings +$1
Tortilla Refill
Chips and Salsa
Soft Pretzel
Boneless Wings
Mozzerella Sticks
Pizza
Sm Cheese Deep Dish
detroit style deep dish with mozzarella cheese
Sm Grandma
mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with san marzano sauce; deep-dish only
Sm Bianca
ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil drizzle; no sauce
Sm Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken, banana pepper, mozzarella, mild buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon, hot buffalo drizzle
Sm Campagnia
fresh mozzarella, red & green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, broccoli, garlic
Sm Capricciosa
roasted ham, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, garlic
Sm Cheese
neapolitan style with mozzarella
Sm Diavola
spicy italian sausage, spicy salami, calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic
Sm Margherita
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Sm Napoletana
salami, roasted ham, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella
Lg Cheese Deep Dish
detroit style deep dish with mozzarella cheese
Lg Grandma
mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with san marzano sauce; deep-dish only
Lg Bianca
ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil drizzle; no sauce
Lg Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken, banana pepper, mozzarella, mild buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon, hot buffalo drizzle
Lg Campagnia
fresh mozzarella, red & green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, broccoli, garlic
Lg Capricciosa
roasted ham, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, garlic
Lg Cheese
neapolitan style with mozzarella
Lg Diavola
spicy italian sausage, spicy salami, calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic
Lg Margherita
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Lg Napoletana
salami, roasted ham, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella
Soups & Salads
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine with parmesan, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
House salad with ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, White American cheese and egg
Cobb Salad
Mixed green salad topped with chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, mixed cheeses, bacon, avocado and egg
Large House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mixed cheese, red onion, croutons
Madison Salad
mixed greens, craisins, pecans, red onions, goat cheese
Summer Salad
Mixed green salad with chicken, oranges, strawberries, avocado, goat cheese and pecans
Burgers
1/2lb Burger
hand-pattied 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on brioche
Black & Bleu
cajun spice, blue cheese crumbs & bacon
Jumbo Joe Burger
two half-pound burger patties, bacon, two cheeses and onion rings
Patty Melt
sautéed onions & white american cheese on grilled sourdough
Rodeo Burger
bacon, mixed cheeses & bbq sauce topped with onion rings
Pimento Cheese Burger
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & mayo
Chef Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & american cheese on sourdough
Turkey & Cucumber
bacon, ranch, provolone, lettuce, tomato & avocado on ciabatta
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled or fried, tossed in your choice of housemade sauce with cheese, lettuce & tomato
Ribeye Sandwich
7oz hand-trimmed ribeye with sautéed onions & provolone cheese on a hoagie with lettuce & tomato
Philly Cheese Steak
shaved sirloin with peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone on toasted hoagie
Portobello Sandwich
roasted peppers, grilled zucchini & goat cheese with avocado aioli on brioche
Adult Grilled Cheese
Features
2 Chicken Breast w/ 2 Sides
Pasta Only
choice of alfredo or marinara over penne or fettuccine pasta
Chicken Marsala
chicken, mushroom & marsala sauce served with creamy risotto & mixed vegetables
Chorizo Pasta
housemade chorizo cream sauce over choice of pasta with chicken or shrimp
Espresso Ribeye
espresso rubbed 12oz cut served with roasted potatoes & broccoli
Fish & Chips
hand battered cod, coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce
Garden Pasta
sauteed vegetables tossed in a herb butter sauce over fettuccine pasta
Salmon
herb grilled 8oz filet served with risotto & mixed vegetables
Prime Rib
Sunday Spaghetti Casserole
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless Wings
Side Items
Bacon Cheese Fries with ranch
Blacken Prim Rib
Cheese Fries
Chicken Breast ONLY
Coleslaw
French Fries
Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Fries
Garlic Fries
Hamburger Patty
Mac & Cheese
Onion Rings
Pita Chips
Ribeye ONLY
Risotto
Aborio Rice, Parmesan Cheese, Heavy Cream
Roasted Potatoes
Salmon ONLY
Shrimp ONLY
Small Salad - Caesar
Small Salad - House
Soup Cup
Sweet Potato Fries
Tortilla Chips
Vegetables
Sauces
2oz Ranch
2oz Blue Cheese
4oz Ranch
4oz Blue Cheese
2 Oz Balsamic
2 oz Thai Chili
2oz BBQ
2oz Garlic Parmesan
2oz Habanero base
2oz Honey Habanero
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Hot
2oz Joey's Signature
2oz Mild
2oz Rasp Vin
2oz Salsa
4 Oz Balsamic
4 Oz Rasp Vin
4 Oz. Sour Cream
4 ozTartar Sauce
4oz BBQ
4oz Beer Cheese
4oz Brown Gravy
4oz Garlic Parmesan
4oz Habanero base
4oz Honey Habanero
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Hot
4oz Joey's Signature
4oz Mild
4oz Salsa
4oz Tartar Sauce
4oz Thai Chili
4oz White Country Gravy
Large Alfredo
Large Pizza Sauce
Small Pizza Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Joey’s!
7600 E. NC HWY 150., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673