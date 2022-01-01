Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Joey's of Sherrills Ford

review star

No reviews yet

7600 E. NC HWY 150.

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Cheese
Lg Cheese Deep Dish

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

housemade spinach & cheese mix, served with fresh pita

Quesadilla

$13.00

option of chicken or beef; bacon, cheese & pico, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream

Nachos

$12.00

option of chicken or beef; housemade tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

scratch-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken ,mixed cheeses, served with housemade pita chips

JoJo Bread

$13.00

the ultimate cheese bread with garlic, mozzarella cheese & buttery parmesan

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

hand-breaded & fried, tossed in your choice of our housemade sauces

Thai Chili Calamari

$15.00

calamari steak with thai chili sauce, wasabi aioli & sesame seeds

Chicken Strips

$14.00

5 hand breaded tenders served with fries

Wings

$16.00

10 jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Joey's signature, thai chili, garlic parmesan,teriyaki,honey habanero,cajun dry rub,hot,arizona ranch all flats or drums +$1 grilled wings +$1

Tortilla Refill

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$9.00

Soft Pretzel

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$12.00

Pizza

Sm Cheese Deep Dish

$14.00

detroit style deep dish with mozzarella cheese

Sm Grandma

$16.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with san marzano sauce; deep-dish only

Sm Bianca

$16.00

ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil drizzle; no sauce

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, banana pepper, mozzarella, mild buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon, hot buffalo drizzle

Sm Campagnia

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, red & green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, broccoli, garlic

Sm Capricciosa

$16.00

roasted ham, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, garlic

Sm Cheese

$14.00

neapolitan style with mozzarella

Sm Diavola

$17.00

spicy italian sausage, spicy salami, calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic

Sm Margherita

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Sm Napoletana

$17.00

salami, roasted ham, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella

Trio

minced garlic, calabrian pepper, pamesan

Lg Cheese Deep Dish

$17.00

detroit style deep dish with mozzarella cheese

Lg Grandma

$20.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with san marzano sauce; deep-dish only

Lg Bianca

$23.00

ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil drizzle; no sauce

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

grilled chicken, banana pepper, mozzarella, mild buffalo sauce, red onions, bacon, hot buffalo drizzle

Lg Campagnia

$23.00

fresh mozzarella, red & green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, broccoli, garlic

Lg Capricciosa

$23.00

roasted ham, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, garlic

Lg Cheese

$17.00

neapolitan style with mozzarella

Lg Diavola

$25.00

spicy italian sausage, spicy salami, calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic

Lg Margherita

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Lg Napoletana

$25.00

salami, roasted ham, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella

Trio

minced garlic, calabrian pepper, pamesan

Soups & Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine with parmesan, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

House salad with ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, White American cheese and egg

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed green salad topped with chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, mixed cheeses, bacon, avocado and egg

Large House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mixed cheese, red onion, croutons

Madison Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, craisins, pecans, red onions, goat cheese

Summer Salad

$17.00

Mixed green salad with chicken, oranges, strawberries, avocado, goat cheese and pecans

Burgers

1/2lb Burger

$12.00

hand-pattied 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on brioche

Black & Bleu

$15.00

cajun spice, blue cheese crumbs & bacon

Jumbo Joe Burger

$20.00

two half-pound burger patties, bacon, two cheeses and onion rings

Patty Melt

$13.00

sautéed onions & white american cheese on grilled sourdough

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

bacon, mixed cheeses & bbq sauce topped with onion rings

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & mayo

Chef Sandwich

$13.00

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & american cheese on sourdough

Turkey & Cucumber

$13.00

bacon, ranch, provolone, lettuce, tomato & avocado on ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled or fried, tossed in your choice of housemade sauce with cheese, lettuce & tomato

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.00

7oz hand-trimmed ribeye with sautéed onions & provolone cheese on a hoagie with lettuce & tomato

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

shaved sirloin with peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone on toasted hoagie

Portobello Sandwich

$13.00

roasted peppers, grilled zucchini & goat cheese with avocado aioli on brioche

Adult Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Features

2 Chicken Breast w/ 2 Sides

$16.00

Pasta Only

$18.00

choice of alfredo or marinara over penne or fettuccine pasta

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

chicken, mushroom & marsala sauce served with creamy risotto & mixed vegetables

Chorizo Pasta

$22.00

housemade chorizo cream sauce over choice of pasta with chicken or shrimp

Espresso Ribeye

$28.00

espresso rubbed 12oz cut served with roasted potatoes & broccoli

Fish & Chips

$21.00

hand battered cod, coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce

Garden Pasta

$19.00

sauteed vegetables tossed in a herb butter sauce over fettuccine pasta

Salmon

$24.00

herb grilled 8oz filet served with risotto & mixed vegetables

Prime Rib

$28.00

Sunday Spaghetti Casserole

$18.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Side Items

Bacon Cheese Fries with ranch

$7.00

Blacken Prim Rib

$16.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chicken Breast ONLY

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Cheese Fries

$6.50

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Ribeye ONLY

$11.00

Risotto

$6.00

Aborio Rice, Parmesan Cheese, Heavy Cream

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Salmon ONLY

$10.00

Shrimp ONLY

$8.00

Small Salad - Caesar

$6.00

Small Salad - House

$6.00

Soup Cup

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Blue Cheese

$0.75

2 Oz Balsamic

$0.50

2 oz Thai Chili

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Habanero base

$0.50

2oz Honey Habanero

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Joey's Signature

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Rasp Vin

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

4 Oz Balsamic

$0.75

4 Oz Rasp Vin

$0.75

4 Oz. Sour Cream

$0.50

4 ozTartar Sauce

$0.75

4oz BBQ

$0.75

4oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

4oz Brown Gravy

$0.75

4oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

4oz Habanero base

$0.75

4oz Honey Habanero

$0.75

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

4oz Hot

$0.75

4oz Joey's Signature

$0.75

4oz Mild

$0.75

4oz Salsa

$1.00

4oz Tartar Sauce

$1.00

4oz Thai Chili

$0.75

4oz White Country Gravy

$0.75

Large Alfredo

$3.00

Large Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Small Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Cheerwine

$2.25

Coca-Cola - 16oz

$2.00

Coke Zero - 16oz

$2.00

Dr Pepper - 16oz

$2.00

Lemonade - 16oz

$2.00

Poweraid

$2.25

Reptar Juice IPA

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Sun Drop - 16oz

$1.50

Sweet Tea - 16oz

$2.00

Unsweet Tea - 16oz

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

1\2 Tea

$2.25

Emp. Red Bull

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Penne

$9.00

penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Gluten Free

$12.00

Kids Fettuccine

$9.00

Dessert

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Joey’s!

Website

Location

7600 E. NC HWY 150., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

Directions

