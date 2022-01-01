Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Johan's Joe West Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

401 South Dixie Highwy

Suite 3

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PASTRIES

Cinnamon Roll "Bullar"

$2.45

Cardamon Butter Bun

$3.45

Almond Croissant

$3.45

Croissant

$2.95

Hazelnut Croissant

$3.95

Muffin

$4.45

Chocolate Croissant

$3.45

Apple Strudel

$4.45

Vanilla Sugar Bun

$2.45

Almond Horseshoe

$3.45

Budapest Roll

$4.95

Chocolate Ball

$2.95

Lemon Square

$2.95

Marzipan Bites "Dammsugare"

$2.95

Princess Torte

$4.95

Snow Ball

$2.95

Rum Balls

$2.95

Coconut Macroons

$2.45

Peanut Butter Bar

$2.95

Biscotti Bag

$2.45

Riders Cake

$3.25

Muesli Loaf

$8.95

1/2 Museli Loaf

$4.45

Energy Bites

$2.95

Bread Pudding

$3.45

Flourless Choc Cake

$2.95

Cardmom Cake

$3.50

Ginger Snaps

$1.45

Apple Cake

$2.95

Apple Cake Whole

$18.95

Chocolate Ball Bag

$2.95

Saffron Buns

$3.45

Gingerbread House

$19.95

Thumbprint Cookie

$1.45

Ginger Cookie

$1.45

Checkerboard Cookie

$1.45

Almond Rounds

$1.95

Reindeer Cookie

$1.45

DAY STARTERS

Swedish Pancakes

$10.95

Omelette souffle

$10.95

Lox Meal

$12.95

Pickled Herring

$11.95

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.45

Oatmeal with Berries

$6.45

Fruit Bowl

$6.45

Yogurt Parfait

$6.45

Toasted Bagel

$3.95

Bagel Sandwich

$5.95

Lox Bagel Sandwich

$11.95

Croissant Sandwich

$6.45

Salmon Croissant Sandwich

$12.95

SALAD & SOUP

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.45

Baltic Berry

$11.95

Sensational Seafood Salad

$12.45

Nickes Salmon Salad

$13.95

Soup of Day

$5.95

Soup & Salad

$8.95

SANDWICHES

Rak Smorgas Open

$12.95

Toast Skagen Open

$12.45

Sweet Chili Chicken Baguette

$10.45

Ham & Swiss Baguette

$10.45

Ham & Bacon Focaccia

$11.95

Vegetable & Mozz Focaccia

$10.95

Chicken Pineapple Focaccia

$11.95

ENTREES

Swedish Meatballs Meal

$14.95

Salmon Gratin Meal

$14.45

Savory Crepes

$10.45

SIDES

Meats

Lox

$5.50+

Half Baguette

$2.00

Whole Baguette

$4.00

3 Slices Muesli/ toasted/ side of butter

$3.95

1 Slice Muesli W/ Butter

$1.55

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.45

Side Of Roasted Potatoes

$2.45

Side Salad

$3.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.95

Fresh Berries

$3.50

Gluten Free Toast

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Herring

$5.50

Add Avocado

$1.00

Specials

Avocado & Quinoa Salad

Beet Walnut Blue Cheese Salad

$11.95

Special Pickled Herring

$9.95

Chicken Bacon Flat Bread No Meat

$5.95

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$7.95

Skagen Tuna Sampler

$12.95

Choose 2

$8.95

3rd Choice (Optional)

$4.45

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$5.95

Kids Meatballs

$7.95

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Add Shot

$1.00

Americano

$3.05

Cafe Au Lait

$3.55

Cafe Latte

$4.05

Cafe Macchiato

$3.55

Cafe Mocha

$4.65

Cappuccino

$3.65

Chai Latte

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.45+

Con Panna

$4.05

Cortado

$3.65

Espresso

$2.55

Espresso Double

$3.05

Frappe

$4.05

Iced Coffee

$3.05+

Lofberg's Cup of Coffee

$2.55+

Latte Macchiato

$3.55

Pressed Coffee

$4.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55

Flavor Refill

$0.60

Tea & Fizzes

Iced Tea SPECIAL

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.95

Cup of Tea

$3.95

Pot of Tea

$5.95

Fizz

$3.05

Grab & Go

Bottle Water

$2.45

Orange Juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.90

Apple Juice

$2.90

Soda Bottle

$2.45

Zico Water

$3.95

Smart Water 1L

$4.45

Kids Honest Fruit Punch

$1.95

Glass Of Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Box Of Joe

$24.95

Christmas Soda

$2.95

Smoothies

Smoothie Of TheDay

$5.95

Water

Water

Side Of Honey

$0.50

JJ Items

JJ Tshirt

$19.95

JJ Travel Mug

$9.95

Decal Sticker

$0.95

JJ Glass

$6.95

Coffee/Tea

Coffe Bag 500g

$14.45

Coffee Bag 400g

$14.45

Coffee Bag 250g

$7.95

Tea

$11.95

Other

Daim Bar

$3.45

Herring

$9.95

FIKA Book

$17.99

Marabou Chocolate Bar

$3.95

Marsan (Vanilla Cream)

$4.95

Lingonberry Preserve

$9.45

Preserves Queens Blend

$8.95

Slotts Mustard

$8.95

Vanilla Sugar Powder

$8.45

Baking Syrup Vanilla

$8.45

Dumle Soft Toffee

$8.95

Nordic Sweets Candy Bag

$6.45

Yeast

$4.95

Daim Bag

$13.95

Lakritsfabriken Box

$5.45

Lakritsfabriken Powder

$10.95

Ballerina

$4.95

Bag Muesli

$5.95

JJs Basil Dressing

$9.95

Aladdin Choc Box

$24.95

Paradis Choc Box

$24.95

Christmas 4 pack Soda

$8.85

Round Crispbread

$9.95

Ginger Snaps

$5.95

Glogg Bottle

$10.95

Peppermint Stick

$2.85

Lakerol

$2.95

Abba Kalles Caviar Tube

$4.95

Anchovies

$4.95

Glogg Spice Mix Bag

$8.45

Cheese Wedge

$10.95

Triangle Hard Bread

$5.45

Ove Book

$10.00

Syltbar

Syltbar Candle

$29.95

Anna Victoria- Swedish Art

Mug

$18.95

Bowl

$18.95

Tray

$19.95

Napkins

$4.95

Bracelet

$44.95

Necklace

$48.95

Dish Cloth

$4.95

Bottle Opener

$12.50

Handblown Glass DalaHorse

$15.95

DalaHorse Figurine

$33.95

Dala Horses

7cm Dala Horse

$39.99

13cm Dala Horse

$59.99

15cm Dala Horse

$74.99

Princess Cake

6" Round Princess

$40.00

8" Princess Cake

$55.00

10" Round Princess

$70.00

Princess Sheet Cake

$135.00

Sandwich Cake

Sandwich cake, 6-8 servings

$55.00

Sandwich cake, 11-13 servings

$75.00

Sandwich cake, 20 servings

$130.00

Catering Final Payment

Schumacher Monthly Catering

$835.09

Special Order Pickup

Food

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Caprese Salad

$8.45

Ham Swiss Baguette

$8.95

European Box

$7.45

Swedish Meatballs

$10.45

Yogurt Parfait

$5.45

Herring Jar

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

401 South Dixie Highwy, Suite 3, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Johan's Joe image
Johan's Joe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
orange starNo Reviews
480 Hibiscus Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture WPB
orange starNo Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Jo Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
orange star4.2 • 378
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston