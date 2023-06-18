Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

John King Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

428 King Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Popular Items

3 Tenders with Fries
$10.00

3 Tenders with Fries

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap Fried

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

with Marinara

NA Beverage

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Juice, Milk & Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.50

Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Soda & Red Bull

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00Out of stock
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Red Bull Regular

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00Out of stock

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Smashed Burgers

Charleston

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken
Charleston 1/4lb

Charleston 1/4lb

$15.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Charleston 1/2lb

$19.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Charleston Chicken Fried

$15.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Charleston Chicken Grilled

$15.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Royale With Cheese

Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken
Royale with Cheese 1/4lb

Royale with Cheese 1/4lb

$14.00

Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles

Royale with Cheese 1/2lb

$18.00

Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles

Royale with Cheese Chicken Fried

$14.00

Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles

Royale with Cheese Chicken Grilled

$14.00

Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken

Mushroom Swiss 1/4lb

$15.00

Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo

Mushroom Swiss 1/2lb

$19.00

Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Fried

$15.00

Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Grilled

$15.00

Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo

Classic

Classic 1/4lb

Classic 1/4lb

$14.00

Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles

Classic 1/2lb

$18.00

Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles

Classic Chicken Fried

$14.00

Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles

Bacon and Blue

Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken

Bacon and Blue 1/4lb

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions

Bacon and Blue 1/2lb

$18.00

Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions

Bacon and Blue Chicken Fried

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions

Bacon and Blue Chicken Grilled

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions

Hangover

Farm Fresh Egg, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, King Sauce Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken
Hangover 1/4lb

Hangover 1/4lb

$16.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Hangover 1/2lb

$20.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Hangover Chicken Fried

$16.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

Hangover Chicken Grilled

$16.00

Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles

BBQ Bacon

Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken
BBQ Bacon 1/4lb

BBQ Bacon 1/4lb

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo

BBQ Bacon 1/2lb

$18.00

Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo

BBQ Bacon Chicken Fried

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo

BBQ Bacon Chicken Grilled

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo

Diablo

Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2 Add an egg to any burger for $2 Sub any burger or wrap with fried or grilled chicken

Diablo 1/4lb

$14.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo

Diablo 1/2lb

$18.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo

Diablo Chicken Fried

$14.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo

Diablo Chicken Grilled

$14.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo

Sandwiches

Lowcountry Po-Boy

Choice of Fried Shrimp or Fried Flounder on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll with Lettuce, Tomato and King Sauce Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2

Shrimp Po-Boy

$17.00

Fried Shrimp on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll with Lettuce, Tomato and King Sauce

Flounder Po-Boy

$17.00

Fried Flounder on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll with Lettuce, Tomato and King Sauce

John King Patty Melt

John King Patty Melt

$14.00

Sharp American & Swiss Cheese, King Sauce, Caramelized Onions on Garlic Texas Toast

King Street Philly Sub

Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Sharp, American Cheeses on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2

Philly Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Sharp, Cheddar & Swiss Cheeses on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll

Philly Chicken

$15.00

Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Sharp, Cheddar & Swiss Cheeses on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2

Chicken Caesar Wrap Fried

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled

Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Fried

$15.00

Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Grilled

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Grilled

$15.00

Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Served with choice of fries, half salad, or coleslaw Sub onion rings for $2

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fried

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled

$14.00

Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing

Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00
Soft Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese
$8.00

Soft Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

with Marinara

House Made Pimento Cheese

$9.00

with Garlic Texas Toast & Pickles

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

with side of Ranch, Honey Gold or Sriracha Mayo

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Applewood Bacon, Ranch, Craft Beer Cheese, Scallions

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$20.00

4 Wings, Pretzel Bites, Onion Rings, & 4 Mozzarella Sticks

Beignets

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Salads

DRESSINGS: Ranch, Blue Cheese, King Sauce, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Honey Gold

King Street Chopped 1 Patty

$13.00

Two Smashed Burger Patties, Romaine, Cucumbers, White Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, King Sauce, Fries

King Street Chopped Chicken Fried

$13.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, White Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, King Sauce, Fries

King Street Chopped Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, White Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, King Sauce, Fries

John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Fried

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast

John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Grilled

John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Grilled

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast

Buffalo Chicken Salad Fried

$14.00

tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad Grilled

Buffalo Chicken Salad Grilled

$14.00

tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Chopped Garden

Chopped Garden

$9.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Green Pepper

Soup

She Crab Cup

$7.00

She Crab Bowl

$9.00

King's Lowcountry Classic

Classics

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Fried Flounder Platter

$22.00

Wings

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

bacon fat confit fried chicken wings

12 Wings

$20.00

bacon fat confit fried chicken wings

24 Wings

$38.00

Chicken Tenders

3 Tenders with Fries
$10.00

3 Tenders with Fries

$10.00

5 Tenders with Fries

$13.00

Sides & Extras

Craft Beer Cheese 4oz

$4.50

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Dressing/Dip

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Half Chopped Salad

$6.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Celery

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Smashed burger with side

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.49

Cheeseburger with side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with side

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 chicken tenders with side

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

4 golden fried mozzarella sticks with side

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

428 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403

