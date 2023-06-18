- Home
John King Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
428 King Street
Charleston, SC 29403
NA Beverage
Coffee
Juice, Milk & Water
Soda & Red Bull
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Red Bull Regular
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Yellow
Red Bull Watermelon
Red Bull Coconut
Smashed Burgers
Charleston
Charleston 1/4lb
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Charleston 1/2lb
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Charleston Chicken Fried
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Charleston Chicken Grilled
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Royale With Cheese
Royale with Cheese 1/4lb
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
Royale with Cheese 1/2lb
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
Royale with Cheese Chicken Fried
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
Royale with Cheese Chicken Grilled
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushroom Swiss 1/4lb
Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo
Mushroom Swiss 1/2lb
Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Fried
Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Grilled
Sautéed Portabella Cap, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo
Classic
Classic 1/4lb
Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles
Classic 1/2lb
Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles
Classic Chicken Fried
Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles
Bacon and Blue
Bacon and Blue 1/4lb
Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions
Bacon and Blue 1/2lb
Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions
Bacon and Blue Chicken Fried
Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions
Bacon and Blue Chicken Grilled
Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions
Hangover
Hangover 1/4lb
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Hangover 1/2lb
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Hangover Chicken Fried
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
Hangover Chicken Grilled
Applewood Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Coleslaw, White Onion, Honey Gold, Pickles
BBQ Bacon
BBQ Bacon 1/4lb
Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo
BBQ Bacon 1/2lb
Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo
BBQ Bacon Chicken Fried
Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo
BBQ Bacon Chicken Grilled
Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo
Diablo
Diablo 1/4lb
Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo
Diablo 1/2lb
Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo
Diablo Chicken Fried
Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo
Diablo Chicken Grilled
Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Rings, Sriracha Mayo
Sandwiches
Lowcountry Po-Boy
John King Patty Melt
King Street Philly Sub
Philly Steak
Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Sharp, Cheddar & Swiss Cheeses on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll
Philly Chicken
Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Sharp, Cheddar & Swiss Cheeses on a Toasted Amoroso Sub Roll
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes
Soft Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
with Marinara
House Made Pimento Cheese
with Garlic Texas Toast & Pickles
Beer Battered Onion Rings
with side of Ranch, Honey Gold or Sriracha Mayo
Loaded Fries
Applewood Bacon, Ranch, Craft Beer Cheese, Scallions
Sampler Plate
4 Wings, Pretzel Bites, Onion Rings, & 4 Mozzarella Sticks
Beignets
Soup & Salads
Salads
King Street Chopped 1 Patty
Two Smashed Burger Patties, Romaine, Cucumbers, White Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, King Sauce, Fries
King Street Chopped Chicken Fried
Romaine, Cucumbers, White Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, King Sauce, Fries
King Street Chopped Chicken Grilled
Romaine, Cucumbers, White Onion, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, King Sauce, Fries
John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Fried
Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast
John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Grilled
Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast
Buffalo Chicken Salad Fried
tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Salad Grilled
tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Chopped Garden
Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Green Pepper
King's Lowcountry Classic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
428 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403