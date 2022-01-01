John & Peter's imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

John & Peter's

544 Reviews

$

96 S Main st

New Hope, PA 18938

Car Magnet

Black Magnet

$5.00

White Magnet

$5.00

Cigar

Cigar

$13.00

Hats

Beanie

$30.00

Adjustable Hat - Black

$25.00Out of stock

Adjustable Hat - Maroon

$25.00Out of stock

Adjustable Hat - Gray

$25.00Out of stock

Adjustable Hat - N. Blue

$25.00

Farmer Dan Hat

$30.00

Patches

1972 Logo Patch

$5.00

Zip-up Hoodie

Small Zip-up

$40.00

Medium Zip-up

$40.00Out of stock

Large Zip-up

$40.00Out of stock

Extra Large Zip-up

$40.00Out of stock

2X Zip-up

$40.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
For more than 4 decades we have featured live music seven days a week, 365 days of the year. That means we have showcased more than 48,000 musicians and entertained more than 640,000 guests since that first performance. As we rock through the 21st century, we remain the longest running nightclub in the country dedicated to musicians who play original material. The intimate setting offers a unique listening experience like none other.

96 S Main st, New Hope, PA 18938

John & Peter's image
John & Peter's image

