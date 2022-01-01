Bars & Lounges
John & Peter's
544 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
For more than 4 decades we have featured live music seven days a week, 365 days of the year. That means we have showcased more than 48,000 musicians and entertained more than 640,000 guests since that first performance. As we rock through the 21st century, we remain the longest running nightclub in the country dedicated to musicians who play original material. The intimate setting offers a unique listening experience like none other.
96 S Main st, New Hope, PA 18938
