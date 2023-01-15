Main picView gallery

John John's 2 Go

1012 Walnut Street

Columbus, TX 78934

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tenders

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

4 Tenders served with Fries, gravy, and Toast Toss them in one of our Savory Sauces for $1 more

Burgers

John John's Cheese Burger

$8.99

Cheese Burger All the way, Lettuce, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, onions, and tomatoes.

Jalapeño Cheese Burger

$9.99

Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions and Jalapeños, served with French Fries.

Double Cheese Burger

$11.99

Two Beef Patties, with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and mustard topped off with an onion ring. Served with French Fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger All the way, Lettuce, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, onions, and tomatoes.

Chicken Burger

$8.99

Chicken Burger with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Mayo, and Mustard.

Kids Meals

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Burger with Cheese, mayo, and pickles. Served with French Fries and a small drink.

Corn Dog

$4.99

1 Corn Dog served with Fries.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries.

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders served with Gravy, Fries and a small drink.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce Salad with tomato, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, with your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce with Ceasar Dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad with Tomato, romaine lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, croutons, and your choice of Dressings.

Grilled chicken salad

$8.99

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap with Cheese, Lettuce, and tomatoes with your choice of Ranch or Buffalo Sauce served with French Fries.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Crisp Chicken Strip wrap with Cheese, Lettuce and tomatoes served with Fries and your choice of Ranch or Buffalo Sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Top Round Beef Steak with grilled onions, belled pepper, melted provolone cheese, mozzarella, and mayonnaise on a Buttered Hoagie Roll.

Wings

8 Breaded Bone-In Wings

$10.99

8 Breaded Wings Bone in tossed in your choice of wing sauce served with Fries.

8 Bone-In Wings

$10.99

8 Bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce served with Fries.

Extra Sides

Onion Rings

$3.49

French Fries

$2.49

Basket of Fries

$4.49

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Coffee

$1.89

Large Coffee

$2.19

Tea

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Home Made Food with a Daily Lunch Special and Regular Menu Items.

Location

1012 Walnut Street, Columbus, TX 78934

Directions

