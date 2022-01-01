Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack 3401 Concord Pike
147 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3401 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack - NEW ACCOUNT
No Reviews
3401 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurant
Charcoal Pit Restaurant - Concord Pike
No Reviews
2600 Concord Pike Talleyville, DE 19803
View restaurant
HomeBase Delaware - 4723 Concord Pike
No Reviews
4723 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurant