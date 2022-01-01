  • Home
  • /
  • Wilmington
  • /
  • Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack - 3401 Concord Pike
A map showing the location of Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack 3401 Concord PikeView gallery

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack 3401 Concord Pike

147 Reviews

$

3401 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Pc Box

Hot Dogs

Plain Ol' Dog

$3.60

Plain & Simple.

Michigan Style Chili Dog

$4.75

Yellow Mustard, Chili & Chopped Onions.

Texas Tommy

$4.99

Hot Dog wrapped in Bacon, Deep Fried & Topped with Cheese.

All America Dog

$4.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce & Coleslaw.

Baltimore Best

$4.99

Coleslaw & Bacon.

Boston Dog

$4.99

Baked Beans & Chopped Onions.

California Dog

$4.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Avocado.

Chicago Style Dog

$4.99

Yellow Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers,Dill Pickle & a Shake of Celery Salt.

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

Famous Homemade Chili & Melted Cheddar Cheese.

Hawaiian Dog

$4.99

Crushed Potato Chips & Pineapple.

Hot Mess Dog

$10.49

Kennett Square Dog

$4.99

Grilled Mushrooms & Onions, Swiss Cheese &Steak Sauce.

L.A. Dodgers Dog

$8.49

Monkey Hill Dog

$4.99

Grilled Banas, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Chopped Bacon & Honey.

New Jersey Style Dog

$4.99

Grilled Potatoes, Peppers & Onions

New York Red Onion

$4.75

New York Style Classic

$4.75

Spicy Brown Mustard & Sauerkraut or Red Spicy Onion Sauce.

Paris Dog

$4.75

Reuben Dog Saur Kraut

$4.99

Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Kraut or Coleslaw.

Reuben Dog W Cole Slow

$4.99

Seattle Dog

$4.75

Cream Cheese & Grilled Onions.

Sonora Dog

$4.99

South Philly Dog

$4.75

Grilled Onions & Cheese.

Southern Comfort Dog

$4.99

Chili & Coleslaw.

State Fair Corn Dog

$4.50

Coated in Corn Batter & Deep Fried.

Tequila Sunrise Dog

$4.99

Texas Dog

$4.99

Chili, Jalapeno, Bacon & Onions

Texas Ranger

$4.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Grilled Onions.

The Delaware Destroyer

$6.99

2 Hot Dogs Served on a 6” Hoagie Roll, Topped with Mac & Cheese, Chili , Grilled Onions & Hot Sauce.

Tijuana Dog

$4.99

TIJUANA DOG Jalapeno Peppers, Sport Peppers, Chopped Onions with Mouth Burning HOT Sauces

Wisconsin Dog

$4.75

American & Cheddar Cheese.

Kobe Dogs

The Filet Mignon- Plain

$6.49

Chicago Style Kobe Dog

$7.99

New York Style Classic Kobe Dog

$6.49

Ruben Kobe Dog w/ Coleslaw

$6.99

Baltimore's Best Kobe Dog

$6.00

Kennet Square Kobe Dog

$6.00

Chili Cheese Kobe Dog

$6.99

Seattle Kobe Dog

$6.99

Wisconsin Kobe Dog

$6.99

Hawaiian Kobe Dog

$6.99

Texas Tommy Kobe Dog

$6.99

Sonoran Kobe Dog

$7.99

Paris Kobe Dog

$6.49

New York Classic Kobe- Red Onion

$6.99

New Jersey Kobe Dog

$7.99

Texas Ranger Kobe Dog

$6.99

California Kobe Dog

$7.99

Boston Kobe Dog

$6.99

Tijuana Kobe Dog

$6.99

Southern Comfort Kobe Dog

$6.99

Monkey Hill Kobe Dog

$7.99

Texas Kobe Dog

$7.99

Michigan Style Chili Kobe Dog

$6.49

Ruben Kobe Dog w/ Kraut

$6.99

South Philly Kobe Dog

$6.99

All American Kobe Dog

$7.99

Jumbo Dogs

Plain Ol' Jumbo

$6.99

California Jumbo

$8.99

Kennet Square Jumbo

$8.99

Paris Jumbo

$8.99

Ruben Jumbo w/ Coleslaw

$8.99

Tijuana Jumbo

$8.99

Michigan Jumbo

$8.99

Chicago Style Jumbo

$8.99

Seattle Jumbo

$8.99

Ruben Jumbo w/ Kraut

$8.99

Wisconsin Dog Jumbo

$8.99

All American Jumbo

$8.99

Chili Cheese Jumbo

$8.99

New Jersey Style Jumbo

$7.99

Taxes Ranger Jumbo

$7.99

Baltimore's Best Jumbo

$7.99

Delaware Destroyer Jumbo

$8.99

New York Classic Jumbo

$8.99

Souther Comfort Jumbo

$8.99

Texas Tommy Jumbo

$8.99

Boston Jumbo

$8.99

Hawaiian Jumbo

$8.99

New York Classic Jumbo- Red Onion

$8.99

South Philly Jumbo

$7.99

Texas Jumbo

$8.99

Sonoran Jumbo

$8.99

Johnnies Fried Chicken

Wing

$1.75

Leg/Drumstick

$2.10

Thigh

$2.45

Breast

$3.75

Roll

$0.30

Corn Bread

$0.75

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Johnnies Fried Chicken Boxes

2 Pc Special

$6.49

Breast Special

$7.25

3 Wing and Fry Special

$6.75

3 Pc Dinner Box

$7.75

Breast Dinner Box

$8.99

Johnnies Fried Chicken Buckets

6 Pc Box

$12.99

10 Pc Box

$19.99

10 Pc All Dark

$18.99

10 Pc All White

$24.98

16 Pc Bucket

$30.99

25 Pc Bucket

$44.98

Johnnies Fried Chicken Meals

2 Pc Dark

$8.99

2 Pc White

$9.49

3 Pc Dark

$9.99

3 Pc White

$10.75

4 Pc Meal

$12.75

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled White Meat Chicken Breast

$6.75

Monterey Chicken

$7.99

Kennett Square Chicken

$7.99

Chicken Chesapeake

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Burgers

Junkyard Double Burger

$8.99

Single Burger

$4.99

Plain Ol' Double Burger

$6.50

Sandwiches

Sweet Sausage

$7.49

Hot Sausage

$7.49

Southern Style Pulled Pork

$7.49

Kielbasa with Sauerkraut

$7.49

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon

$5.49

Grilled Cheese Destroyer

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.49

Vegetarian Treats

Veggie Sweet Sausage

$7.49

Veggie Burger

$7.49

Artisan Chipotle Veggie Sausage

$6.99

Beyond Burger

$6.99

Chicken & Waffles

2 Pc Dark Combo

$7.99

2 Pc White Combo

$8.99

3 Wing Combo

$8.99

Waffle Only 1/2

$2.99

Waffle Only Whole

$4.99

3 Tenders and 1/2 Waffle

$8.99

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

8 Wings

$11.50

12 Wings

$16.25

16 Wings

$20.00

24 Wings

$30.40

32 Wings

$36.75

50 Wings

$55.00

100 Wings

$100.00

Ice Cream & Shakes

Ice Cream Floats

$4.99

Soft Served Ice Cream

$2.75

Ice Cream

Kids Menu

2 Wing Meal- Kids

$6.49

2 Leg Meal- Kids

$6.49

2 Tenders and Waffle Meal- Kids

$7.99

2 Tenders and Fries- Kids

$7.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Milk Shakes

$4.99+

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.25

Soda Can

$1.25

Hanks

$3.00

Milk

$1.75

Sides

French Fries

$3.25+

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Tater Tots

$3.49+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.49+

Homemade Potato Chips

$4.99

Baked Beans

$3.49+

Collard Greens

$3.49+

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Mac and Cheese

$3.49+

Dipping Sauces

$1.45

Corn Bread

$0.75

Dinner Roll

$0.30

Corn Nuggets

$4.25

Must Haves

Ice Cream Floats

$4.99

Soft Served Ice Cream

$3.25

Fried Oreo

$4.99

Fried Brownie

$4.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Lemon Cake

$2.00

Banana Chocolate

$2.00

Cheescake

$4.99

Banana Bread

$5.99

Johnnies Value Meals

Two Plain Dogs and Small Soda

$6.99

Corndog Fries and Small Soda

$6.99

Stk Sandwich Fries small Shake

$12.99

Grilled Cheese Fries and Small Soda

$6.99

Single Burger Fries Sm Shake

$9.99

Chicken Tenders Fries Sm Shake

$10.49

Fish Tacos

1 Fish Taco

$3.50

2 Fish Taco

$7.00

3 Fish Taco

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3401 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack - NEW ACCOUNT
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Pit Restaurant - Concord Pike
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Concord Pike Talleyville, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Lucky's Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
4003 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Brew HaHa: Concord Gallery
orange star4.1 • 131
1000 Renaissance Way Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
HomeBase Delaware - 4723 Concord Pike
orange starNo Reviews
4723 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Omy Smoked BBQ - 4737 Concord Pike
orange starNo Reviews
4737 Concord Pike Talleyville, DE 19803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

honeygrow - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 5,705
5609A Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robino's
orange star4.5 • 2,883
520 North Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Rice Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 2,100
2015 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Pique - Wilmington
orange star4.6 • 1,983
805 Dupont Road Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Columbus Inn
orange star4.7 • 1,759
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston