Johnny Brenda's

60 Reviews

$$

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Order Again

Pitchers

Pitcher Levante Pils

$6.00+

COFFEE

JB COFFEE

$15.00

Whole Bean. House Roasted. Medium-dark roast with notes of apricot, milk chocolate and cinnamon.

BEAN 2 BEAN BOURBON COFFEE BEANS (bag)

$17.00

MERCH

Ear Plugs

$1.00

Tavern Pin

$8.00

Black t-shirt (XS)

$22.00Out of stock

Black t-shirt (S)

$22.00

Black t-shirt (M)

$22.00

Black t-shirt (L)

$22.00

Black t-shirt (XL)

$22.00

Black t-shirt (XXL)

$22.00

Black t-shirt (4XL)

$22.00

Baseball Tee (XS)

$30.00Out of stock

Baseball Tee (S)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (M)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (L)

$30.00Out of stock

Baseball Tee (XL)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (XXL)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (3XL)

$30.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Johnny Brenda's image

