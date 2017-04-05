Johnny Brenda's
60 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
No Reviews
1451 East Columbia Avenue PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125
View restaurant
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown - 965 Frankford Ave
4.5 • 17
965 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurant