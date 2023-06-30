Johnny C's 623 Vermont Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where we serve up delicious home-style Italian pasta and sandwiches in the Lawrence area. Our family-owned and operated deli is dedicated to bringing you the best in authentic Italian cuisine.
Location
623 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Gallery
