Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny C's 623 Vermont Street

review star

No reviews yet

623 Vermont Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pasta & Meatballs (spaghetti or penne)

$10.39

Served with a side salad and bread & butter

Lasagna

$11.99

Served with a side salad and bread & butter

Italian Trio

$9.87

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, mustard & italian dressing. Served on italian roll. Comes with chips.


Sub Sandwiches

Chips are served with every sandwich

Gondola Sub

Bologna, Genoa salami, ham, American and swiss cheese on a whole loaf of Italian bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo

Executive Park

$9.87

Ham, turkey, beef, american cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayonnaise. Served on Italian roll. Comes with chips.

Italian Trio

$9.87

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, mustard & italian dressing. Served on italian roll. Comes with chips.

Triple Cheese

$8.31

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, mustard & italian dressing. Served on italian roll. Comes with chips.

Tuna Salad

$8.83Out of stock

Lettuce & tomato. Served on New York onion bun. Comes with chips.

Build your own (1 Meat)

$9.35

Served with chips.

Build your own (3 Meat)

$9.87

Served with chips.

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$9.87

Homemade meatballs, marinara & provolone cheese. Served on Italian roll

North of the Border

$9.87

Beef, bacon, pepper cheese, tomato & lettuce. served on Italian roll

Italian Sausage

$9.87

Italian sausage, homemade marinara & provolone cheese. Served on italian roll

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.87

Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served on Italian roll

Johnny's Palermo

$9.87

Turkey, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion & italian dressing. Served on italian roll

Muffaletta

$11.43

Ham, genoa salami, swiss cheese & italian olive salad. Served on crunchy french roll

Italian Steak

$10.39

Tenderized pork loin hand breaded & pan fried, homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served on italian roll

Chicken Sandwich

$8.83

Grilled or oven fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served on round white bun

Chicken Parmesan

$9.35

Oven fried chicken breast, homemade marinara & provolone cheese. Served on white round bun

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.87

Fried chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & hot mustard. Served on round white bun

Chicken Amogio

$9.35

Grilled chicken amogio sauce (tomato and garlic based sauce) provolone cheese and lettuce on a round white bun

Pizza Bread

$9.87

Italian meat sauce, pepperoni, provolone cheese. Served open faced on Italian roll

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.87

Swiss Beef

$9.35

Roast beef, barbeque sauce, swiss cheese, on an italian roll

Pasta

Lasagna

$11.99

Served with a side salad and bread & butter

Pasta & Marinara (Spaghetti or penne)

$9.87

Served with a side salad and bread & butter.

Pasta & Meat Sauce (spaghetti or penne)

$10.39

Served with a side salad and bread & butter

Pasta & Meatballs (spaghetti or penne)

$10.39

Served with a side salad and bread & butter

Pasta & Italian Sausage

$10.49

Served with a side salad and bread & butter

Spaghetti

Penne

Salad

Chef Salad

$8.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$6.49

Olive Salad

$2.99

Side Potato Salad

$2.59

Side Pasta Salad

$2.59

Side Macaroni Salad

$2.59

Sides

Side Meatball

$3.11

Served with homemade marinara

Side Italian Sausage

$3.63

Served with homemade marinara

Garlic Toast

$2.59

Garlic Cheese Toast

$2.99

Side Marinara

$1.50

Extra Bread & Butter

$0.78

Desserts

Fresh Baked Cookies (1)

$1.03

Cannoli

$4.15

Tiramisu

$4.67

Carrot Cake

$4.67

Cheesecake

$4.67

Fresh Baked Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.07

Fresh Baked Large Cookies - Dozen

$22.35

Beverages

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweeted Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where we serve up delicious home-style Italian pasta and sandwiches in the Lawrence area. Our family-owned and operated deli is dedicated to bringing you the best in authentic Italian cuisine.

Website

Location

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Highlander Cafe - 714 Vermont St
orange starNo Reviews
714 Vermont St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St
orange starNo Reviews
805 Vermont St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - North NEW - NORTH
orange starNo Reviews
401 North 2nd Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Empire Bar & Billiards
orange star4.5 • 229
925 Iowa St,Ste P Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrence
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston