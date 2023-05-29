Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny C's Italian Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

10970 Cross Creek Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Garlic Knots

$6.95

(4) Traditional Garlic Knots. Served with Marinara for Dipping

Italian Meatballs (3)

$8.95

(3) Gratina with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese and Finished with Asiago, Basil and Served with Alessi Breadsticks

Baked Penne

$14.95

House Bolognese & Mozzarella Cheese Served with bread and salad

Main Menu

Features

2 Slices & Drink

$8.95

Soup Of The Day & Salad

$8.95

Pizza

Individual Pizza

$12.95

Customize Your Own Pizza!

Large Pizza

$18.95

A Pie For The Family! Customize Your Own Toppings. Half/Half Available!

Medium Pizza

$16.95

Customize Your Own Toppings. Half/Half Available!

Cheese Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella and Asiago Cheeses. Fresh Basil and Garlic. Served with Marinara for Dipping

Bronx

$22.00

Meat Lovers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, and Meatball

Manhattan

$19.00

Hawaiian Pineapple and Ham

Queens

$22.00

Margherita, Light Sauce, Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Garlic

Staten Island

$21.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Mushrooms, Finished with Pesto Drizzle

SoHo

$20.00

Mushroom, Peppers, Onion, Spinach, Olives, Broccoli, Marinara Sauce

YEA BABE

$21.00

Vodka Sauce, Italian Sausage, and Mozzarella

Brooklyn

$23.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Alfredo Sauce and Ricotta Cheese

Pizza Slice

$2.95

12" GF Cheese Pizza

$15.95

GF Cauliflower Pizza

$15.95

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.95

Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Balsamic Reduction. Served on Garlic Crostini

Buffalo Knots

$6.95

(4) Buffalo Style Knots with Blue Cheese Sauce for Dipping

Calamari Fritti

$13.95

Tossed with Banana Pepper Rings and Garlic Butter. Served with House Marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$7.95

Served with Johnny C’s Marinara

Garlic Knots

$6.95

(4) Traditional Garlic Knots. Served with Marinara for Dipping

Italian Meatballs (3)

$8.95

(3) Gratina with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese and Finished with Asiago, Basil and Served with Alessi Breadsticks

Mussels Posillipo

$14.95

Served in White Wine, Lemon, Tomato Broth, Artichoke Hearts and Garlic. Served with Garlic Crostini

Pasta e Fagioli Zuppa

$7.95

Italian Classic, Nona’s Recipe. Great Northern Beans, Onion, Garlic and Tomato. Served with Garlic Knots

Wings (10)

$15.95

(10) Tossed in BBQ, Buffalo Sauce or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese.

Entrees

Baked Penne

$14.95

House Bolognese & Mozzarella Cheese Served with bread and salad

Momma’s Lasagna

$15.95

Just How You Remembered Served with bread and salad

Eggplant Parmigiana over Pasta

$15.95

Served with bread and salad

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Served Over Spaghettini with Bread and Small House or Caesar Salad

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

White Wine, Lemon, Basil, Capers - Served Over Spaghettini Served Over Spaghettini With Bread and Small House or Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Sautéed in Mushrooms and a Marsala Wine Demi Glaze

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Sauteed Shrimp in a White Wine, Butter, Garlic and Lemon Sauce Served Over Angel Hair Pasta

Frutti Di Mare

$21.95

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, in a Light Rosa Sauce Served Over Linguine

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.95

“Among The Devil“ Crushed Red Peppers Gives This Specialty the Heat - Served Over Linguini with Kalamata Olives

Shrimp Marinara

$18.95

Italian Plum Tomato Sauce - Served Over Spaghettini

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$16.95

Marinara or White Wine, Garlic Butter and Basil

Shrimp Parmigana

$18.95

Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Spaghetti

$13.95

Meatballs or Sausage

Spaghetti with Garlic,Pesto and Olive Oil

$13.95

Penne Vodka

$15.95

Vodka Cream Sauce, Basil and Vine Ripened Tomato Sauce

Linguini Alfredo

$15.95

Rich Creamy Cheese Sauce

Ravioli Pomodoro

$15.95

Cheese Ravioli with Vine Ripened Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.95

Golden Crispy Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.95

Hand Breaded Eggplant, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Housemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95

Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion

Ham & Provolone

$9.95

Johnny C's Classic Italian

$11.95

Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers , Italian Dressing and Roasted Peppers

Salami & Provolone

$10.95

Turkey & Provolone

$9.95

Turkey BLT

$10.95

Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Served With Housemade Grinder Sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Spring Mix, Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives with a House Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$10.95

Crispy Prosciutto Ham, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble, Thin Red Onion and Finished with Balsamic Drizzle

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Vine Ripened Yellow and Red Tomatoes, Stacked High With Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with Balsamic Glaze and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Vine Ripened Yellow and Red Tomatoes, Stacked High With Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with Balsamic Glaze and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

House Salad

$8.95

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Thin Red Onions and House Made Croutons Salad Dressings: House (Creamy Italian), Ranch, Caesar, Blue Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette, Balsamic, Oil and Vinegar

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$4.95

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.95

GF Reeses Pie

$6.95

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.95

Tartufo Gelato Bomb

$7.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Kid Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Choice of Marinara or Alfredo Sauce

Kids Pizza Slice with fries

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.95

Beverages

20oz Coke

$3.00

20oz Diet Coke

$3.00

20oz Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Sides and add on

Side Dressings

$0.50

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Other

$0.50

Side Sauces

$1.95

Chicken Or Shrimp

$4.00

Features

Lunch Features

2 Slices & Drink

$8.95

Soup Of The Day & Salad

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our perfectly cooked pizzas to our succulent pasta dishes, every bite will be an unforgettable experience.

Website

Location

10970 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grill at Morris Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
10920 Cross Creek Blvd Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Fire Up Halal Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10016 Cross Creek Boulevard Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - New Tampa/Bruce B Downs
orange starNo Reviews
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
6417 E. County Line Road #101 Tampa, FL 33647
View restaurantnext
Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
orange star4.8 • 1,510
28330 Paseo Drive Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
orange star4.4 • 675
2000 Piazza Avenue Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston