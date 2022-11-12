- Home
- Medina
- Bars & Lounges
- Johnny J's - Medina
Johnny J's Medina
2,964 Reviews
$$
925 N Court St
Medina, OH 44256
Popular Items
Hard Seltzers
Bud Light Lime Margarita
Bud Light Mango
Bud Light Strawberry Daiquiri
Bud Light Watermelon
High Noon Black Cherry
HIGH NOON PEACH
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Nutrl Pineapple
Nutrl Watermelon
Truly Berry Punch
Truly Citrus Punch
Truly Fruit Punch
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Tropical Punch
WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY
WHITE CLAW BUCKET
WHITE CLAW MANGO
LONG DRINK OG
LONG DRINK CRAN
Drink Menu
Bull Fuel
Buttery Russian Invasion
Cranapple
Dragons Fuel
Hot Fall
Kissabull
Orange Pop
Razzfashion
Salted Caramel Apple Cider
Spiced Spider Cider
Black Cherry Sangria
Cranberry Crisp Sangria
Holiday Punch Sangria
My "Honey" Crisp Sangria
Unravel Apple Sangria
OG Cosmo
Chocolate Royale Martini
Grasshopper Martini
Blood Orange and Cran Mimosa
Cinnamon Apple Mimosa
Pear and Vanilla Bean Mimosa
Vanilla Cranberry Mimosa
Cinnamon Orange Mule
Jamo Mule
Punch Bowl Mule
Winter Mule
Frankensteins Monster
Dracula's Blood
Poison Apple Shot
Bloody Bitch Shot
Carryout Drinks
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Crown Royal
Jim Beam
Tito's
Absolut Vodka
Tanqery
Bombay Sapphire
Captain Morgan's
Cruzan Lite Rum
Malibu
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Beach Iced Tea
Purple Haze
Bahama Mama
Sex on the Beach
Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Top Shelf LIT
Moscow Mule
Orange Mule
N/A Beverages
Appetizers
App Platter
Pick 3 of any of the following: Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries | Loaded Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Irish Cakes
Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels
American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.
Blackened Quesadilla
Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Buffalo Bombers
Buffalo chicken dip wrapped in a wonton, deep fried and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips or pita chips.
Chicken Tenders
Fried, grilled or spicy. Served with your choice of wing dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Served with chipotle ranch.
Loaded Pub Fries
Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Loaded Tots
Tots topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Fried macaroni & cheese. Served with ranch.
Mile High Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried & dusted with Garlic Parmesan dry rub. Served with marinara.
Pork Rinds
Reuben Rolls
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
Shrimp
Fresh jumbo shrimp, fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened. Served with cocktail sauce.
Spinach Dip
A creamy spinach dip served warm with your choice of fried pita chips or tortilla chips.
Wings
6 Wings
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
12 Wings
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
18 Wings
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
6 Boneless
Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
12 Boneless
Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
18 Boneless
Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Pub Salad
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Steak Salad
Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws on a toasted bun.
BYO Burger
Burger with your choice of toppings.
Dilla Burger
Hangover Burger
Burger topped with an over easy egg, tomato, tater tots, bacon, boom boom sauce, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Paddy Melt
Burger topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye.
The Beyond Burger
A plant-based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger, served with tomato, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.
The Dublin Burger
Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushroom & onion, tomato, lettuce and hot sauce on a toasted bun.
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Italian bread.
Cajun Chicken
Grilled Cajun seasoned chicken, red onion, bacon, spring mix, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
Fish Sandwich Online
Beer battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce, served on a toasted hoagie.
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Johnny J's Gyro
Served on a pita with lettuce, tomato and homemade tzatziki sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
Reuben
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.
Salmon BLT
Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Strangewich
Shaved sirloin, waffle fries, shredded lettuce, garlic ranch, and cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese on a hoagie.
The Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese Bowl
Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with soft pretzel sticks and one side.
Cheese Pierogie Dinner
5 Cheese and potato pierogies with sautéed onions, bacon and sour cream, served with two sides. Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
Chili Mac & Cheese Bowl
Fish and Chips Online
Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.
Jameson Glazed Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.
Jameson Glazed Chicken & Shrimp
A grilled chicken breast covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.
Jameson Glazed Sirloin Steak
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.
Jameson Glazed Surf & Turf
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.
Rib Platter
Half slab of fall off the bone ribs drenched your choice of one of the following sauces: BBQ, Honey BBQ, Johnny J's Secret or Spicy Thai Chili. Served with your choice of two sides.
Salmon Dinner
Grilled or blackened salmon, served with your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin Steak
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.
Surf & Turf
An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin steak and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sides
Side Ceasar Salad
Side Cheddar Mac
Side Cole Slaw
Side Dirty Rice
Side Fries
Side Jameson Glazed Brussel Sprouts
Grilled and topped with our Jameson Glaze sauce, diced bacon and pecans.
Side Loaded Fries
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Side Loaded Tater Tots
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Side Loaded Waffle
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Tater Tots
Side Waffle
Side Soup of the Day
Side Ceasar Salad
Kids Menu
Grilled Chicken Bites
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.
Kids Burger
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.
Kids Cheese Burger
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices..
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.
Sauces
1,000 Island
Balsamic
BBQ
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Boom Boom Sauce
Buffalo Cajun
Buffalo Ranch
Butter
Caesar
Cajun Dry Rub
Chipotle Aioli
Chipotle Ranch
Chronic Dry Rub
Citrus Soy
Cocktail Sauce
Dijon Mustard
French
Garlic Aioli
Garlic Parmesan
Garlic Sauce
Goldrush
Gravy
Habanero Mango
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Hot BBQ
Hot Garlic
Hot Sauce
Italian
Jameson Glaze
Johnny J's Secret
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Mango Habanero
Marinara
Mayo
Mild Sauce
Mustard
Nacho Cheese
Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Salsa
Scorpion
Sour Cream
Spicey Tai Chili
St. Louis
Sweet & Sour
Tarter
Teriyaki
Tzatziki
Flatbread Pizza
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ sauce, fried chicken, onion straws, bacon and cheddar jack cheese.
Bianca Flatbread
Fresh garlic & olive oil topped with provolone & mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Deluxe Flatbread
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.
Meat O Malley Flatbread
Pizza sauce, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, corned beef and mozzarella cheese.
Carryout Family Meals
Chicken Tender Meal
Chicken Tender Dinner for 4-6 people. 32 chicken tenders with choice of 4 dipping sauces and 4 double portion side dishes.
Pizza & Wings
2 Flatbread pizzas of your choice, 24 regular or boneless wings, 2 sauce choices and ranch or blue cheese and celery.
4 Pack Burgers
4 Burgers and 4 side dishes.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
A neighborhood favorite!
925 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256