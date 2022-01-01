Johnny J's imageView gallery
Johnny J's Portage Lakes

3333 Manchester Rd.

Akron, OH 44319

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
12 Wings
Chicken Tender Dinner

Appetizers 2022

Can't make up your mind? Pick any 3 from the below: Loaded Fries, Loaded Tots, Fried Pickles, Macaroni & Cheese Bites, Chicken Tenders, Reuben Rolls, Irish Cakes, Mozzarella Sticks

App Platter

$13.99

Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels

$10.99

Served with warm pretzels.

Blackened Quesadilla

$11.99

Buffalo Bombers

$10.99

Buffalo chicken dip wrapped in a wonton, deep fried and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

Buff Chx Dip

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with chipotle ranch.

Loaded Pub Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Loaded Pub Tots

$9.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.99

Mile High Nachos

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.

Shrimp

$10.99

Wings 2022

6 Wings

$9.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

12 Wings

$17.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

18 Wings

$25.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

6 Boneless

$8.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

12 Boneless

$15.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

18 Boneless

$22.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

Burgers 2022

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws on a toasted bun.

The Beyond Burger

$12.99

A plant-based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger, served with tomato, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.

BYO Burger

$11.99

The Dublin Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushroom & onion, tomato, lettuce and hot sauce on a toasted bun.

Hangover Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with an over easy egg, tomato, tater tots, bacon, boom boom sauce, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Jameson Glazed Burger

$12.99

Burger topped with corned beef, braised cabbage, Jameson whiskey glaze, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Paddy Melt

$11.99

Burger topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye.

Sandwiches 2022

BLT

$9.99

Cajun Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.

Dead Irishman

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Beer battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce, served on a toasted hoagie.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and garlic mayo on a brioche bun.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.

Reuben

$12.99

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.

Strangewich

$13.49

The Italian

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Entrees 2022

Blackened Chx Mac Bowl

$12.99

Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with soft pretzel sticks and one side.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Guinness battered cod tenders served with fries, tartar sauce, and a side of your choice.

Jameson Glazed Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken, covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Jameson Glazed Chicken & Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled chicken covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and fried shrimp, served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Jameson Glazed Sirloin Steak

$18.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.

Jameson Glazed Surf & Turf

$20.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and fried shrimp, served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Pierogie Dinner

$12.99

Pierogies made fresh by the "Pierogi Lady" 5 Cheese and potato pierogies topped with sauteed onions and bacon, served with sour cream and your choice of two sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Choose from fried, boom boom, or buffalo. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin Steak

$17.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf

$19.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and fried shrimp, served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Salads 2022

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Pub Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.99

Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.  

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing. 

Sides 2022

Side Cheddar Mac

$3.98

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Jameson Brussels

$2.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.98

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Loaded Tater Tots

$3.98

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Loaded Waffle Fries

$3.98

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.98

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Waffle

$2.99

Soups 2022

Chili

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Customer

T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Employee

T-Shirt

$8.00

Long Sleeve

$12.00

Sweatshirt

$15.00

Hoodie Employee

$30.00

Hoodie Customer

$30.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319

