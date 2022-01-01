- Home
Johnny J's Portage Lakes
3333 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
Popular Items
Appetizers 2022
App Platter
Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels
Served with warm pretzels.
Blackened Quesadilla
Buffalo Bombers
Buffalo chicken dip wrapped in a wonton, deep fried and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.
Buff Chx Dip
Chicken Tenders
Fried Pickles
Served with chipotle ranch.
Loaded Pub Fries
Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Loaded Pub Tots
Mac N Cheese Bites
Mile High Nachos
Mozzarella Sticks
Reuben Rolls
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
Shrimp
Wings 2022
6 Wings
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
12 Wings
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
18 Wings
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
6 Boneless
Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
12 Boneless
Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
18 Boneless
Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Burgers 2022
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws on a toasted bun.
The Beyond Burger
A plant-based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger, served with tomato, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.
BYO Burger
The Dublin Burger
Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushroom & onion, tomato, lettuce and hot sauce on a toasted bun.
Hangover Burger
Burger topped with an over easy egg, tomato, tater tots, bacon, boom boom sauce, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Jameson Glazed Burger
Burger topped with corned beef, braised cabbage, Jameson whiskey glaze, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.
Paddy Melt
Burger topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye.
Sandwiches 2022
BLT
Cajun Chicken
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
Dead Irishman
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce, served on a toasted hoagie.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and garlic mayo on a brioche bun.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
Reuben
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.
Strangewich
The Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Entrees 2022
Blackened Chx Mac Bowl
Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with soft pretzel sticks and one side.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
Fish & Chips
Guinness battered cod tenders served with fries, tartar sauce, and a side of your choice.
Jameson Glazed Chicken
Grilled chicken, covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Jameson Glazed Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled chicken covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and fried shrimp, served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.
Jameson Glazed Sirloin Steak
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.
Jameson Glazed Surf & Turf
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and fried shrimp, served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.
Pierogie Dinner
Pierogies made fresh by the "Pierogi Lady" 5 Cheese and potato pierogies topped with sauteed onions and bacon, served with sour cream and your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Dinner
Choose from fried, boom boom, or buffalo. Served with your choice of two sides.
Sirloin Steak
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.
Surf & Turf
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and fried shrimp, served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.
Salads 2022
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Pub Salad
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Steak Salad
Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Sides 2022
Side Cheddar Mac
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fries
Side Jameson Brussels
Side Loaded Fries
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Side Loaded Tater Tots
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Side Loaded Waffle Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Tater Tots
Side Waffle
Soups 2022
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
Come on in and enjoy!
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319