Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Johnny J's Strongsville

2,773 Reviews

$$

15323 Pearl Rd

Strongsville, OH 44136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Wings
Chicken Wrap
BYO Burger

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$3.75

Soda

$2.99

Gls Of Water

Rootbeer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Virgin Menu Item

$4.50

Carry Out Drinks

Mai Tai

$6.95Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.95Out of stock

Margarita

$6.95Out of stock

Bud Light

$12.95

Corona

$14.95

Corona Light

$14.95

Downeast Cider

$6.25

Barefoot Cabernet

$11.99

Barefoot Merlot

$11.99

Barefoot Chardonnay

$11.99

Barefoot Moscato

$11.99

Barefoot Rose

$11.99

Budweiser

$15.95

Bud Light

$15.95

Yuengling

$15.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$29.99

Long Beach Iced Tea

$29.99

Sex on the Beach

$29.99

Margarita

$34.99

Strawberry Margarita

$34.99

Top Shelf LIT

$34.99

Halloween

Draculas Marg

$8.00

Witches Brew

$8.00

Zombie

$8.00

The Vaccine

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Shooter

$8.50

Appetizers

App Platter

App Platter

$13.99

Pick 3 of any of the following: Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries | Loaded Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Irish Cakes

Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels

$10.99

American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.

Blackened Quesadilla

$11.99

Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream. 

Buffalo Bombers

$10.99

Buffalo chicken dip wrapped in a wonton, deep fried and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Served with tortilla chips or pita chips.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried, grilled or spicy. Served with your choice of wing dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with chipotle ranch.

Loaded Pub Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Tots topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Fried macaroni & cheese. Served with ranch.

Mile High Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried & dusted with Garlic Parmesan dry rub. Served with marinara.

Pork Rinds

$3.99
Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.

Shrimp

$10.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp, fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened. Served with cocktail sauce.

Spinach Dip

$10.99

A creamy spinach dip served warm with your choice of fried pita chips or tortilla chips. 

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

18 Wings

18 Wings

$25.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

6 Boneless

$8.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

12 Boneless

$15.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

18 Boneless

$22.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Pub Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing. 

Steak Salad

$18.99

Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.  

Soups

Chili

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws on a toasted bun.

BYO Burger

$12.99

Burger with your choice of toppings.

Dilla Burger

$13.99
Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with an over easy egg, tomato, tater tots, bacon, boom boom sauce, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Paddy Melt

$12.99

Burger topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye.

The Beyond Burger

$13.99

A plant-based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger, served with tomato, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.

The Dublin Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushroom & onion, tomato, lettuce and hot sauce on a toasted bun.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Italian bread.

Cajun Chicken

Cajun Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Cajun seasoned chicken, red onion, bacon, spring mix, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.

Fish Sandwich Online

$12.99

Beer battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce, served on a toasted hoagie.

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$12.99

Johnny J's Gyro

$13.99

Served on a pita with lettuce, tomato and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.

Reuben

$13.99

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99
Strangewich

Strangewich

$14.49

Shaved sirloin, waffle fries, shredded lettuce, garlic ranch, and cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese on a hoagie.

The Italian

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese Bowl

$13.99

Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with soft pretzel sticks and one side.

Cheese Pierogie Dinner

$13.99

5 Cheese and potato pierogies with sautéed onions, bacon and sour cream, served with two sides. Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.

Chili Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.99

Fish and Chips Online

$15.99

Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.

Jameson Glazed Chicken

Jameson Glazed Chicken

$15.99

Two grilled chicken breasts covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides. 

Jameson Glazed Chicken & Shrimp

$17.99

A grilled chicken breast covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Jameson Glazed Sirloin Steak

$19.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.

Jameson Glazed Surf & Turf

$21.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Rib Platter

$16.99

Half slab of fall off the bone ribs drenched your choice of one of the following sauces: BBQ, Honey BBQ, Johnny J's Secret or Spicy Thai Chili. Served with your choice of two sides.

Salmon Dinner

$15.99

Grilled or blackened salmon, served with your choice of two sides. 

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin Steak

$18.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf

$20.99

An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin steak and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sides

Side Cheddar Mac

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Dirty Rice

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Jameson Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Grilled and topped with our Jameson Glaze sauce, diced bacon and pecans.

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Loaded Tater Tots

$3.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Loaded Waffle

$3.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Waffle

$2.99

Side Soup of the Day

$2.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken Bites

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.

Kids Burger

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices..

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Sauces

1,000 Island

$0.35

Balsamic

$0.35

BBQ

$0.35

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.35

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.35

Buffalo Cajun

$0.35

Buffalo Ranch

$0.35

Butter

$0.35

Caesar

$0.35

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.35

Chipotle Ranch

$0.35

Chronic Dry Rub

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Dijon Mustard

$0.35

French

$0.35

Garlic Aioli

$0.35

Garlic Parmesan

$0.35

Garlic Sauce

$0.35

Goldrush

$0.35

Gravy

$0.35

Honey BBQ

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Horseradish

$0.35

Hot BBQ

$0.35

Hot Garlic

$0.35

Hot Sauce

$0.35

Italian

$0.35

Jameson Glaze

$1.00

Johnny J's Secret

$0.35

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.35

Mango Habanero

$0.35

Marinara

$0.35

Mayo

$0.35

Mild Sauce

$0.35

Mustard

$0.35

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.35

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.35

Salsa

$0.35

Scorpion

$0.35

Sour Cream

$0.35

Spicey Tai Chili

$0.35

St. Louis

$0.35

Sweet & Sour

$0.35

Tarter

$0.35

Teriyaki

$0.35

Tzatziki

$0.35

Flatbread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ sauce, fried chicken, onion straws, bacon and cheddar jack cheese.

Bianca Flatbread

Bianca Flatbread

$11.99

Fresh garlic & olive oil topped with provolone & mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Deluxe Flatbread

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.

Meat O Malley Flatbread

$12.99

Pizza sauce, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, corned beef and mozzarella cheese.

Carryout Family Meals

Chicken Tender Meal

$45.99

Chicken Tender Dinner for 4-6 people. 32 chicken tenders with choice of 4 dipping sauces and 4 double portion side dishes.

Pizza & Wings

$38.99

2 Flatbread pizzas of your choice, 24 regular or boneless wings, 2 sauce choices and ranch or blue cheese and celery.

4 Pack Burgers

$45.99

4 Burgers and 4 side dishes.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood favorite!

Website

Location

15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136

Directions

Gallery
Johnny J's image
Johnny J's image
Johnny J's image
Johnny J's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Jo Jo Carloni's
orange starNo Reviews
627 W Bagley Road Berea, OH 44017
View restaurantnext
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,079
6611 Eastland Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Strongsville

The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
orange star4.8 • 2,301
15250 Pearl Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Bar & Grille
orange star4.1 • 703
20880 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
orange star4.6 • 398
10913 PROSPECT RD STRONGSVILLE, OH 44149
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Strongsville
orange star4.1 • 135
17800 Royalton Rd Strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW - 14751 Pearl Rd
orange star4.0 • 7
14751 Pearl Rd strongsville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Strongsville
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston