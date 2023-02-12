Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny K's Patio 17816 Torrence Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

17816 Torrence Avenue

Lansing, IL 60438

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Sides

Greek Potatoes

$3.89

Rice Pilaf

$3.89

Coleslaw

$3.49

Spanish Rice

$3.89

Refried Beans

$3.39

Side Salad

$3.79

Tzatziki

$1.19

Nacho Cheese Cup

$1.09

Feta Cheese

$1.79

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Side Gyro

$5.79

Side Chicken Breast

$4.89

Extra Skewer

$5.19

Extra Pita

$1.39

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.39

Mild Sauce

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Add Cheese

$1.29

Add Bacon

$2.09

Peppers

$0.99

Cup of Hot Sauce

$0.99

Extra Egg

$1.29

Add Extra Gyro

$3.09

Soup

Bowl Lemon Rice

$3.89

Quart Lemon Rice

$7.89

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$3.89

Quart Chicken Noodle

$7.89

Bowl Soup Of Day

$3.89

Quart Soup Of Day

$7.89

Bowl Chili

$5.59

Quart Chili

$9.59

Salads

Caesar salad

$9.49

Chicken Caesar salad

$13.39

Julienne Salad

$10.59

Taco Salad

$10.39

Gyros Salad

$11.49

Greek Salad

$9.79

Garden Salad

$8.49

Buffalo Chicen Salad

$11.69

Kitchen Chicken Salad

$13.79

Kitchen Sink Steak

$15.59

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$10.49

6 Jumbo Shrimp

$13.79

12 Jumbo Shrimp

$23.79

Perch

$13.99

Cod Fish

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.49

Tuna on Toast

$8.29

Tuna Melt

$9.09

Tuna Wrap

$10.19

Fishermans Platter

$23.95

Hot Dogs / Sausages

Hot Dog

$4.19

2 Hot Dogs

$6.89

Corn Dog

$4.39

2 Corn Dogs

$8.09

Chicago Polish

$5.99

Maxwell Polish

$5.89

Polish Sauerkraut

$5.29

Italian Sausage

$7.89

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.89

Cheese Dog

$4.59

Burgers

Burger

$6.19

Double Burger

$8.69

Cheeseburger

$6.69

Double Cheeseburger

$9.19

Gyro Burger

$8.89

Double Gyro Burger

$11.39

Royal Burger

$7.39

Double Royal Burger

$9.89

Big Baby

$8.89

Patty Melt

$8.09

Subs

Johnny Super Sub

$8.09

King Johnny Super Sub

$10.09

Salami Sub

$8.99

King Salami Sub

$10.99

Corned Beef

$7.99

King Corned Beef

$9.99

South Side Sub

$8.09

King South Side

$10.09

Turkey Sub

$7.79

King Turkey

$9.79

Ham Sub

$7.79

King Ham Sub

$9.79

Chicken Sub

$8.99

King Chicken Sub

$10.99

Club Sub

$8.09

King Club Sub

$10.08

Gym Shoe

$11.19

King Gym Shoe

$13.19

Meatball Sub

$8.39

King Meatball Sub

$10.39

Sandwiches

Beef

$9.89

Beef / Sausage

$10.79

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Gyros

$8.89

Chicken Philly

$10.29

Steak Philly

$11.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.49

Maxwell Pork Chop

$7.99

Pork Kabob Pita

$7.49

Chicken Kabob Pita

$7.39

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.09

Triple Grilled Cheese

$7.49

BLT Club

$9.59

Club Sandwich

$10.79

Pizza Puff

$6.29

Super Gyros

$13.69

Reuben Sandwich

$9.69

Corned Beef on Rye

$9.95

South Of Border

Beef Tacos

$7.09

Chicken Tacos

$7.09

Steak Tacos

$8.89

Veggie Tacos

$6.79

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$8.29

Beef Burrito

$9.69

Chicken Burrito

$9.69

Steak Burrito

$10.89

Chimichanga

$11.09

Beef Super Pita

$7.19

Chicken Super Pita

$7.19

Steak Super Pita

$8.39

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Steak Quesadilla

$11.39

Chicken Fajitas

$12.79

Steak Fajita

$13.99

Nacho Fiesta

$12.09

Gyro Tacos

$8.39

Gyro Burrito

$10.89

Dinners

Gyro Platter

$15.49

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$14.39

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$24.79

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.49

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$15.89

Full BBQ Ribs

$23.79

Rib Tips

$13.59

Ribeye Dinner

$19.59

Pork Chops

$15.49

2 Pork Skewers

$13.99

2 Chicken Skewers

$13.79

4 Wings Dinner

$13.99

10 Wings Dinner

$22.59

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.49

Chicken Parmesan

$15.59

Spaghetti

$10.49

Combos

Rib Tip / Wings Combo

$19.09

Rib Tip / Shrimp Combo

$18.89

Ribs / BBQ Chic Combo

$24.89

Gyros / Rib Tips

$17.79

Gyro / Kabob Combo

$17.49

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.49

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.29

Chicken Caesar Panini

$9.49

Gyro Panini

$8.89

Ham & Turkey Panini

$8.39

Turkey Club Panini

$8.39

Starters

Fries

$4.39

Cheese Fries

$5.19

Loaded Fries

$6.89

4 Wings

$10.99

10 Wings

$19.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.59

Mushrooms

$5.69

Buffalo Rolls

$9.69

Cheese Nachos

$6.79

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.69

Chicken Parm Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Gyro Wrap

$10.09

Ham & Turkey Wrap

$9.59

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.59

Veggie Wrap

$7.69

Philly Wrap

$10.69

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Misc. Charge

Delivery

$5.00

Extended Delivery

$7.00

Cheesecake

$4.89

Chocolate Cake

$4.29

Cake of Day

$4.59

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Siera Mist

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Orange Crush

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Fruit Punch

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.69

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.09

Vanilla Shake

$5.09

Strawberry Shake

$5.09

Additional Drinks

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.89

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.89

Gatorade Orange

$2.89

Bottled Water

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17816 Torrence Avenue, Lansing, IL 60438

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fox Pointe - 3141 Ridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
18138 Henry Street Lansing, IL 60438
View restaurantnext
Melby’s Southern Kitchen - 8350 Hohman Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8350 Hohman Ave Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
John's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
247 Ridge Rd Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Bombers BBQ- Munster
orange starNo Reviews
435 Ridge Rd Suite F Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's
orange starNo Reviews
603 Ridge Road Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
Harold's of South Holland
orange starNo Reviews
1036 E. 162nd St South Holland, IL 60473
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lansing

Bottoms Up Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 486
1696 Thornton Lansing Rd Lansing, IL 60438
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lansing
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston